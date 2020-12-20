Vandegrift beats San Antonio Roosevelt in 6A state playoffs

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Vandegrift advanced to the third round of the playoffs, beating San Antonio Roosevelt 14-7 Saturday at Buda’s Bob Shelton Stadium.
Vandegrift took the early lead thanks to a touchdown pass from Ryan Back to Graylan Spring. The Vipers backup QB Brayden Buchannan added another touchdown on a run out of the wildcat formation.
The defense was able to hold off Roosevelt, and Vandegrift was able to thwart a last second desperation play from the Rough Riders to win the game.
The Vipers will now face San Antonio Brennan in a third round matchup next week.
