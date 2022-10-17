AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League denied an appeal Oct. 13 for 11 students in the San Marcos CISD to play varsity sports amid allegations of illegal recruiting.

The UIL’s State Executive Committee upheld decisions by a district executive committee, who said the athletes transferred into the district for athletic purposes, that the students can’t play UIL-sanctioned sports this year, plus two additional years.

A San Marcos CISD spokesperson told KXAN in August when the allegations were first brought forward that, while the district denies the allegations, they were OK with the students sitting out one year, but not three. The team was also initially given a 2-year ban from postseason competition, but the state executive committee rescinded that and replaced it with three years of probation and issued public reprimands to two people — head football coach and athletic director Josh Walsh and district employee Earl Anderson.

The Oct. 13 hearing was solely to hear the San Marcos CISD students’ appeals, according to the committee’s agenda.

The UIL’s regulations regarding students transferring for athletic purposes are in Subchapter M, Section 443 of its Constitution and Contest Rules.