UIL to allow one-on-one drills and locker room access for summer workouts on July 13

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League provided its next set of guidelines for students, coaches and instructors to follow during summer strength and conditioning workouts and band activities with in-season activities expected to begin next month.

Starting on July 13, students will have access to locker rooms and shower facilities as long as schools implement a COVID-19 mitigation plan. For workouts, drills with one or more students on offense and defense can also start on July 13.

Sport-specific sessions can be conducted by school coaches for students in seventh through 12th grade. Indoor training sessions must adhere to a 50% capacity rule for the facility. Workout stations should be spaced to allow for at least 10 feet of distance between them in all directions.

All employees, parents, visitors and students 10 or older must wear a face mask or covering when entering a UIL activity area unless actively exercising. The UIL is asking schools to designate a person or a group focused on making sure health protocols are being successfully implemented and followed.

Last week, the UIL recommended closing workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction from July 3 until July 13.