AUSTIN (KXAN) — A high school football official has been suspended and a player’s eligibility has been restored following an on-field incident Sept. 29 during a varsity football game in Seagoville.

Video taken during the 3A-District 7 game between Whitney and Dallas Madison shows the official, who hasn’t been publically identified, ripping the helmet off Whitney player Trey Haynes. Haynes bumped into the official twice while backpedaling and reading the play, and after the second bump, the official grabbed Haynes III’s facemask and forcibly removed his helmet. Haynes was subsequently ejected from the game by the official.

Under UIL rules, if a player is ejected from a contest, they also miss the following contest. The UIL released a statement Monday saying Haynes is now eligible to play in this week’s game while the official “has been removed from officiating UIL games pending the completion of a thorough investigation.” The UIL said the decision was made in cooperation with the Texas Association of Sports Officials, the organization that provides referees from games all over Texas.

In a report by NBC5 DFW’s Tahera Rahman, the player’s father and head coach of the team, David Haynes, said he didn’t see what happened. The explanation he received was that one of his players “tried to maliciously run (the official) over.”

“The official, I see he has a helmet in his hands and I don’t know what’s going on,” Haynes told Rahman.

The UIL responded to the incident Sept. 30, saying it was aware of what happened and “the situation is of great concern to us, and we’re actively looking into the matter.”

Whitney won the game 56-28 to remain undefeated at 5-0. The Wildcats play Life Oak Cliff on Friday.

The video in the player above is courtesy of KXAS in Dallas.