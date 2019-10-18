Travis High School football team receives new helmets from anonymous donation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to an anonymous donation, the coaches at William B. Travis High School were able to purchase 13 brand new helmets for the varsity football team, according to a post on the school’s social media account.

“Thank you so much for giving back & for making a difference in our kids lives,” the post reads.

13 new helmets were purchased for the Travis High School football team thanks to a generous anonymous donation. (Courtesy: @WBTAthletics Twitter)

Brenda Rodriguez, a teaching assistant at the high school and a former booster board member, said the school has operated without a booster club for the past two years, which has generally been in charge of fundraising for new athletic equipment and game time preparations.

She said the coaches now have to take on that responsibility due to a lack of parent involvement.

She called this generous donation “overwhelming.”

“The love and support of someone reaching out to a title one school and our kids, I think these kids are well deserved. I was ecstatic that it happened,” Rodriguez said.

The William B. Travis Rebels will get the opportunity to try out their new helmets Friday night when they take on Northeast Early College at 7:30 p.m.

On KXAN News at 9:00 and 10:00 p.m., Alex Caprariello will show off the new helmets and hear the reaction from the team.