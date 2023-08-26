AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first week of high school football in Central Texas turned in some sparkling plays, and we were fortunate enough to get some of them on camera.

Whether it was games we sent photographers to or streamed on KXAN.com Friday, we compiled a few of the best plays into one 2-minute video for your viewing pleasure.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

Plays include Westlake kicker Spencer Barnett booting a 59-yard field goal, Anderson running Ben Hatcher speeding 56 yards to the end zone and other outstanding displays of football from around the area.

You can check the scores from around the viewing area and the rest of Texas by going to our scores post which is updated with Saturday games played by local teams.

If you caught a great play with your camera or smartphone, send it to us at sports@kxan.com so we can include it in next week’s edition of our top plays video.