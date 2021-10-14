Top 3 matchups for week 8 of Texas high school football

Del Valle picked up their first win of the season Friday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After dropping their first six games, Del Valle exploded for 76 points in their win over Akins Friday night. Now, the Cardinals travel west for one of our feature matchups this weekend.

It’s crunch time in the district schedule with only four games remaining in the regular season. Del Valle needs a late-season surge to enter the playoff race. It will be a tough challenge against the 5-1 Lake Travis Cavaliers.

In District 12-5A, Dripping Springs will aim to stay undefeated in a tight-district race between the Tigers, Seguin and Johnson High School.

Here’s a rundown of the best games in Central Texas this week.

Top matchups of Week 8

Del Valle at Lake Travis | District 26-6A | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Cavalier Stadium

While the Cards are coming off an impressive first win of the season, Lake Travis improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in district play with a 63-3 win over Austin High.

The Cavs feature a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield with DJ Johnson rushing for 587 yards and eight touchdowns while Nico Hamilton has 445 yards and four touchdowns. Even with a 1-6 record, the Cardinals still have a shot at the playoffs. Right now, they are tied for 5th place with San Marcos. Akins and Bowie are tied for third place at 2-1, but Del Valle has the tiebreaker over Akins.

Anderson at Georgetown | District 11-5A D1 | Friday 7 p.m. at Birkelbach Field

There are four teams sitting in a tie for fourth in District 11-5A D1. Anderson and Georgetown are two of those teams, so this matchup could prove key in their push to the playoffs.

Georgetown is coming off a 56-9 win over Hendrickson while Anderson is trying to bounce back from two straight losses. Trojans running back Colin Page has rushed for 1135 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Veterans Memorial at Drippings Springs | District 12-5A D1 | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium

The Tigers feature one of the area’s best offenses. In their six wins, Dripping Springs’ lowest output was the 44 points they scored in their opener against Kerrville Tivy.

Quarterback Austin Novosad has thrown for 1874 yards and 28 touchdowns and eight different receivers have 100 receiving yards or more. Dripping Springs is one of three teams at 3-0 in district play. Veterans Memorial out of San Antonio is in at three-way tie for fourth place with a 1-2 district record.

Other games to watch