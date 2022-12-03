Westlake and San Antonio Brennan play in the 6A-Division I quarterfinals at the Alamodome on Dec. 3.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas high school football semifinals are set for Dec. 8-10 and four teams from the Austin area are still in the hunt for a state championship.

Westlake won its 54th consecutive game in a blowout Saturday 47-7 over San Antonio Brennan at the Alamodome, but they’re about to face their toughest challenge to date in Galena Park North Shore in the 6A-Division I semifinals.

Both are undefeated and they’ll clash at 3 p.m., Dec. 10 at Rice Stadium in Houston. Prosper and Duncanville play in the other semifinal.

Vandegrift’s 13-game winning streak is also on the line Dec. 10 against Katy in the 6A-Division II semifinals. As of Saturday night, a time hasn’t been determined but they’ll play at the Alamodome. The Vipers knocked off district foe Dripping Springs 27-24 on Friday. Denton Guyer and DeSoto play the other semifinal in the bracket.

Liberty Hill ran all over Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 63-43 in the 5A-Division II quarterfinals, and they’ll face the only district runner-up left in the field, Port Neches-Groves, in the semis. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Dec. 9 at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Argyle and South Oak Cliff play in the other semifinal. South Oak Cliff beat Liberty Hill 23-14 in last year’s state championship game.

In 4A-Division II, the undefeated Wimberley Texans put their season on the line against the Cuero Gobblers in a semifinal at 3 p.m., Dec. 9 at the Alamodome. Glen Rose and Carthage play the other semifinal at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Complete Texas high school football semifinals schedule

6A-Division I

Westlake vs. Galena Park North Shore, 3 p.m., Dec. 10, Rice Stadium, Houston

Prosper vs. Duncanville, TBD

6A-Division II

Vandegrift vs. Katy, TBD, Dec. 10, Alamodome

Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, 2p.m., Dec. 10, Ford Center, Frisco

5A-Division I

Aledo vs. Longview, 2 p.m., Dec. 10, Kincaide Stadium, Dallas

College Station vs. CC Veterans Memorial, TBD

5A-Division II

Liberty Hill vs. Port Neches-Groves, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, Legacy Stadium, Katy

Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Crowley ISD Stadium, Fort Worth

4A-Division I

Decatur vs. China Spring, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Newsom Stadium, Mansfield

Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Boerne, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, Alamodome

4A-Division II

Glen Rose vs. Carthage, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, Ford Center, Frisco

Wimberley vs. Cuero, 3 p.m., Dec. 9, Alamodome

3A-Division I

Brock vs Malakoff, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Ford Center, Frisco

Franklin vs. Edna, 6 p.m., Dec. 8, Legacy Stadium, Katy

3A-Division II

Canadian vs. Gunter, 6 p.m., Dec. 9, Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

Gilmer Harmony vs. Poth, 7 p.m., Dec. 9, Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress

2A-Division I

Hawley vs. Crawford, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Ram Stadium, Mineral Wells

Timpson vs Refugio, 6 p.m., Dec. 8, Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress

2A-Division II

New Home vs Albany, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Mustang Bowl, Sweetwater

Mart vs. Burton, 7 p.m., Dec. 8, Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex

1A-Division I Finals

Westbrook vs. Abbott, 2 p.m. Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

1A-Division II Finals

Benajamin vs. Loraine, 11 a.m., Dec. 14, AT&T Stadium, Arlington