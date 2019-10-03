Championship teams begin to separate at second half of the season

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second half of the high school football season is underway with week six which .

Playoff pictures are starting to form while teams position themselves to try to make a run to AT&T Stadium for the UIL State Championships.

Del Valle started the high school schedule Thursday night with a high-powered offensive display against Austin High. Del Valle scored 11 touchdowns in a 77-34 win against the Maroons.

The Cardinals moved to 2-2 in District 25-6A behind quarterback Jace Wilson and running back Tavierre Dunlap.

On Friday, District 13-6A showcases the best match-ups. Three teams in that district are undefeated this year, including Round Rock and Vandegrift, who are playing each other at Vandegrift’s Monroe Stadium.

Stony Point is the third undefeated team in the district. The Tigers host Hendrickson Friday night.

KXAN games to watch

  • 12-5A D1: Northeast Early College (Reagan) (0-4, 0-1) vs LBJ (3-1, 1-0)
  • 17-5A D1: Georgetown (3-1, 0-0) vs Hutto (4-0, 1-0)
  • 13-5A D2: Bastrop (3-1, 0-1) vs Cedar Creek (3-1, 0-1)
  • 25-6A: Anderson (3-1, 1-1) vs Bowie (2-3, 1-2)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss