Championship teams begin to separate at second half of the season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second half of the high school football season is underway with week six which .

Playoff pictures are starting to form while teams position themselves to try to make a run to AT&T Stadium for the UIL State Championships.

Del Valle started the high school schedule Thursday night with a high-powered offensive display against Austin High. Del Valle scored 11 touchdowns in a 77-34 win against the Maroons.

The Cardinals moved to 2-2 in District 25-6A behind quarterback Jace Wilson and running back Tavierre Dunlap.

On Friday, District 13-6A showcases the best match-ups. Three teams in that district are undefeated this year, including Round Rock and Vandegrift, who are playing each other at Vandegrift’s Monroe Stadium.

Stony Point is the third undefeated team in the district. The Tigers host Hendrickson Friday night.

KXAN games to watch

12-5A D1: Northeast Early College (Reagan) (0-4, 0-1) vs LBJ (3-1, 1-0)

Northeast Early College (Reagan) (0-4, 0-1) vs LBJ (3-1, 1-0) 17-5A D1: Georgetown (3-1, 0-0) vs Hutto (4-0, 1-0)

Georgetown (3-1, 0-0) vs Hutto (4-0, 1-0) 13-5A D2: Bastrop (3-1, 0-1) vs Cedar Creek (3-1, 0-1)

Bastrop (3-1, 0-1) vs Cedar Creek (3-1, 0-1) 25-6A: Anderson (3-1, 1-1) vs Bowie (2-3, 1-2)