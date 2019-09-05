Click before kickoff: The final dress rehearsal for 6A districts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The high school football season is off and rolling after several week one upsets.

One of the biggest shockers in week one was Lake Travis’ loss to Arlington Martin.

It’s the third time in the past five seasons the Cavaliers have lost their season opener, but they’ve been to at least the state semifinals in four straight seasons.

Across the state, Katy shocked North Shore 24-21 in a season opener that featured two of the best team’s in the state. North Shore turned it around Thursday with a 38-7 win against Ridge Point in their second game of the season.

Around Central Texas, the 6A districts are facing their final dress rehearsals before district play begins next week. District 25-6A and District 13-6A, which comprise most of the Austin metro area, are nine team districts meaning they’ll start district competition next week.

KXAN’s Friday games to follow

Liberty Hill tailgate vs. Hutto (Photo:KXAN)

Hutto vs. Liberty Hill

Cedar Ridge vs. Cedar Park

Mansfield Summit vs. Lake Travis

Westwood vs. Austin High

Anderson vs. Rouse

Glenn vs. McNeil

KBVO Big Game of the Week

Pflugerville bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 27-20 win over Leander to register its first win of the season Thursday night at The Pfield.

Panthers quarterback Jaylon Reeves accounted for four touchdowns, three rushing and one passing, to get Pflugerville to 1-1 on the year.