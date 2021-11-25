Texas playoff picture: Austin, Leander with multiple teams in the 3rd round

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been 51 years since Reagan High School (now Northeast College Prep) won a state championship for Austin ISD. Heading into the regional semifinal round of the UIL state playoffs, there are two Austin ISD schools still playing.

Leander ISD has three teams still alive in the post season heading into this week’s regional semifinal round.

Here are the key matchups heading into the third round of the playoffs.

Bowie vs. San Antonio Brennan | 6A-D1 | 7 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels Cougar Stadium

The Bowie Bulldogs are coming off a 28-21 win over Smithson Valley, led by their outstanding running back Noah Camacho. Camacho ran for 198 yards and two touchdowns in their area round win.

This is the second time in six years Bowie has advanced to the third round of the playoffs. San Antonio Brennan is not only undefeated, but only two games have been decided by less than 21 points.

LBJ vs. Boerne | 4A-D1 | 12 p.m. Saturday at Alamodome

LBJ continues to show why the are ranked No. 1 in 4A-Division 1. The Jaguars beat Port Lavaca Calhoun 72-43 on Friday behind 251 yards rushing and four touchdowns from Sedrick Alexander. LBJ has scored at least 40 points in its last six games.

Boerne is coming off a 63-14 win over Corpus Christi Miller in their second round game. Quarterback Rashawn Galloway has thrown for 3,052 yards and 32 touchdowns for the Greyhounds.

Vandegrift vs Edinburg Vela | 6A-D2 | 4 p.m. Friday at Cabaniss Stadium (Corpus Christi)

Vandegrift is coming off one of the most impressive second round wins in the state. The Vipers shutout undefeated Cibolo Steele 38-0 on Friday night.

Senior quarterback Brayden Buchanan threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for two scores as well. Vandegrift is looking to earn their second straight trip to the state quarterfinals.

Rouse vs. Liberty Hill | 5A-D2 | 7 p.m. Friday at The Pfield (Live on KBVO-TV)

It’s a playoff rematch and, if it’s anything like last years game, it should be a fun one. Liberty Hill won last year’s game 56-42 at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. It will be a stark contrast in offensive style, Liberty Hill is an almost run-exclusive team, rushing for 4,581 yards while throwing a total of 19 times all season.

Sophomore Noah Long leads the Panthers ground attack with 1,689 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns. Rouse will air it out with junior quarterback Mason Shorb passing for 3,339 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Cedar Park vs Katy Paetow | 5A-D1 | 1 p.m. Friday at Waller ISD Stadium

After losing their final two regular season games, Cedar Park has advanced to at last the third round of the playoffs for the 11th time in their last 12 years. The Timberwolves scored 35 first-half points on their way to a 45-21 win over Angleton on Friday.

Senior quarterback Josh Pell threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Paetow is in just its fourth year of varsity football and is coming off an impressive 58-22 win over Manor Friday.