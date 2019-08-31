Texas Online Overtime: Week 1

High School Sports

by: Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — Week one of the Texas high school football season is finally here, which means Texas Online Overtime is here too.

In week one, we have a couple of state champions from a year ago in action, including the Mason Punchers.

Longview, the team Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin actually saw in-person last year, is starting their season on the road, looking to defend their 6A state title.

Those teams and more on Texas Online Overtime.

Join the conversation on social media using #txhsfb. Don’t forget to follow Clint and Zach on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 9/5
Leander Lions vs Pflugerville Panthers @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/12
Rouse Raiders vs Weiss Wolves @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 9/19
LBJ Jaguars vs McCallum Knights at House @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

Trending Stories

Don't Miss