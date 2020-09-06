Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 2

by: Clint Brakebill and Zach Martin

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — Don’t blink or you may miss something on this edition of Texas Online Overtime!

It was a battle in the Concho Valley between Cisco and Wall. Plus, in Central Texas, the seventh-ranked team in Division 2, Waco Connally, goes on the road to face the top-ranked team in the state for 4A Division 1.

See highlights from across the state above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco and Wichita Falls.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Friday 9/4
Taylor vs. Rockdale at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/1
Lake Travis vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/2
Westlake vs. Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/8
Vista Ridge vs. McNeil at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/9
Del Valle vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/15
Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Westwood vs. Austin High at 7:30 p.m.

