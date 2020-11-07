Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 11

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — We had the biggest rivalry game in the Texas Panhandle as the Amarillo High Sandies took on the Tascosa Rebels.

Plus, one of the best teams not only in the state but in the country: the Duncanville Panthers were in action against Midway. See if the number two ranked team in the state could stay perfect.

Watch this edition of Texas Online Overtime above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 10/29
Hendrickson vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
Stony Point vs. Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Stony Point vs. Cedar Ridge at 7 p.m.

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss