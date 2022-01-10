Texas Longhorn, NFL kicker Phil Dawson takes Austin high school coaching job

Arizona Cardinals kicker Phil Dawson speaks after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns kicker and 21-year NFL veteran Phil Dawson is returning to Austin to coach high school football.

Dawson will be the new head football coach and assistant athletic director at Hyde Park Schools. The school announced the hiring last week on social media. Dawson responded to Hyde Park Schools’ Twitter post writing — “It’s time. Faith. Family. Football.”

Dawson was previously an assistant coach at a high school in Tennessee, following his retirement from the NFL in 2019. His son, Dru, started as quarterback for Vandegrift High School in 2019. He’s now at UAB.

Hyde Park is moving in a new direction to find football success after finishing winless in the 2021 season. The school will introduce Dawson at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Impressive football career

Dawson is an NFL legend, playing an impressive 21 years with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals. He appeared in over 300 NFL games — a feat accomplished by few other players. Dawson was voted to the Pro Bowl roster in 2012.

The Dallas native kicked at UT from 1994 to 1997, leaving Texas with 13 school records. He was an All-American and four-year starter for the Longhorns.