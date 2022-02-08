Texas Hoops: Watch Lake Travis vs. Westlake live on KBVO

Westlake is in the State Final four for the second time in school history, Feb. 2021 (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Battle of the Lakes rivalry between Westlake and Lake Travis will be live on KBVO Tuesday night.

The top teams in District 26-6A are fighting for the district title as the UIL high school basketball regular season hits the final weeks. You can watch the game on High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7:30 p.m.

Westlake (30-1, 11-0) is undefeated in district while Lake Travis (25-6, 10-1) can pull into a first-place tie with a win on the road against the Chaparrals. Lake Travis lost the first matchup with the Chaps in January.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

How to find KBVO