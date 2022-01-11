Texas high school hoops live — watch Stony Point vs. Hutto Tuesday

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — KBVO will be in Hutto this week for a matchup between 2021 playoff teams.

District rivals Stony Point (11-6) and Hutto (14-9) tip off Tuesday night. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Hutto reached the second round of the UIL 6A state playoffs last season. The Hippos and Tigers split the season series in 2021 with each team winning on the opposing team’s home court.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be showing Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

How to find KBVO