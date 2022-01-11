Texas high school hoops live — watch Stony Point vs. Hutto Tuesday

Photo of the Hutto High School gym before a basketball game between Hutto and Stony Point.

Hutto High School hosts KBVO for High School Basketball Live Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (Photo: Roger Wallace/KXAN)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — KBVO will be in Hutto this week for a matchup between 2021 playoff teams.

District rivals Stony Point (11-6) and Hutto (14-9) tip off Tuesday night. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Hutto reached the second round of the UIL 6A state playoffs last season. The Hippos and Tigers split the season series in 2021 with each team winning on the opposing team’s home court.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be showing Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

How to find KBVO

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 1/4: Round Rock vs Westwood (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 1/11: Stony Point vs Hutto (boys) | 7 p.m.
  • 1/18: Bowie vs Austin High (boys) | 8 p.m.
  • 1/25: Liberty Hill vs Cedar Park (girls) | 6:30 p.m.
  • 2/8: Lake Travis vs Westlake (boys) | 7:30 p.m.
  • 2/15: TBD

