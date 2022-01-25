Texas high school hoops live — watch Liberty Hill vs. Cedar Park Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedar Park, the defending 5A state champions, host Liberty Hill Tuesday night on KBVO in a key district matchup for both sides. The Cedar Park girl’s basketball team hasn’t lost a game since November 2020, and will be aiming for its 50th straight win.

You can watch Cedar Park (25-0) take on Liberty Hill (21-10) on High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 6:30 p.m.

The Timberwolves are the No. 2 ranked girl’s basketball team in the state, behind 6A-power Desoto, and the No. 15 team in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Liberty Hill is looking for the upset after winning three straight district games.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

How to find KBVO