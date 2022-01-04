Texas high school hoops live on KBVO — watch Westwood vs. Round Rock Tuesday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas high school basketball season is hitting the district schedule in the first week of 2022. KBVO will be in Round Rock this week for a matchup between 2021 playoff teams.

Westwood (19-2) hosts Round Rock (17-4) Tuesday night in the second district game of the season for each team. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Both teams enter Tuesday night’s game with momentum after a strong non-district schedule. Westwood opened district play in December with a 56-46 win against Hutto. Round Rock started the district slate with a 65-60 win against Cedar Ridge.

Round Rock finished atop the District 25-6A standings for the 2020-21 season with Westwood coming in third.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

How to find KBVO