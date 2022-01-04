Texas high school hoops live on KBVO — watch Westwood vs. Round Rock Tuesday

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas high school basketball season is hitting the district schedule in the first week of 2022. KBVO will be in Round Rock this week for a matchup between 2021 playoff teams.
Westwood (19-2) hosts Round Rock (17-4) Tuesday night in the second district game of the season for each team. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.
Both teams enter Tuesday night’s game with momentum after a strong non-district schedule. Westwood opened district play in December with a 56-46 win against Hutto. Round Rock started the district slate with a 65-60 win against Cedar Ridge.
Round Rock finished atop the District 25-6A standings for the 2020-21 season with Westwood coming in third.
KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.
How to find KBVO
- AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
- DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
- Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
- Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
- Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
- Over the Air: Channel 14
- Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
- Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)