Texas high school hoops live on KBVO — watch Westwood vs. Round Rock Tuesday

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic with a basketball on the side asking people to show their school spirit in a photo gallery sponsored by Kia of Round Rock as part of the Thomas J Henry High School Basketball Live on KBVO

Submit your high school basketball photos (KXAN Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas high school basketball season is hitting the district schedule in the first week of 2022. KBVO will be in Round Rock this week for a matchup between 2021 playoff teams.

Westwood (19-2) hosts Round Rock (17-4) Tuesday night in the second district game of the season for each team. You can watch High School Basketball Live on KBVO and KXAN.com at 7 p.m.

Both teams enter Tuesday night’s game with momentum after a strong non-district schedule. Westwood opened district play in December with a 56-46 win against Hutto. Round Rock started the district slate with a 65-60 win against Cedar Ridge.

Round Rock finished atop the District 25-6A standings for the 2020-21 season with Westwood coming in third.

KBVO and KXAN.com will be televising Central Texas high school basketball games throughout the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

How to find KBVO

  • AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1007 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • DirecTV: Channel 51 (HD) – Channel 909 (SD)
  • Dish Network: Channel 51 (HD/SD)
  • Grande Communications: Channel 818 (HD) – Channel 18 (SD)
  • Northland Cable: Channel 101 (HD) – Channel 10 (SD)
  • Over the Air: Channel 14
  • Suddenlink: Channel 107 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)
  • Spectrum Cable: Channel 1215 (HD) – Channel 7 (SD)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Anderson vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/21: Cedar Park vs Pflugerville | 7 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Georgetown vs. Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/11: Veterans Memorial vs Weiss | 7 p.m.
  • 11/12: Hutto vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/19: New Braunfels vs. Westlake | 7 p.m.
  • 11/26: Westlake vs PSJA North | 4 p.m.
  • 11/26: Rouse vs Liberty Hill | 7 p.m.
  • 12/3: Liberty Hill vs Alamo Heights | 7 p.m.
  • 12/4: Vandegrift vs Westlake | 2 p.m.
  • 12/4: Lake Travis vs Brennan | 2 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss