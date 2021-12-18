Texas high school football: Westlake looks for 3rd consecutive state title, takes on Denton Guyer

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Stop if you’ve heard this before: the Westlake Chaparrals are playing in a state football championship game.

The Chaps, led by their Clemson-bound quarterback Cade Klubnik and ironclad defense, are not only vying to win their third consecutive Class 6A title, but they’re trying to give a proper goodbye to retiring head coach Todd Dodge. Dodge announced before the season, his eighth at Westlake, he’d retire from coaching when Westlake’s season ends.

It’s ending in the right place, at least. The Chaps take on the Denton Guyer Wildcats at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Class 6A Division II title. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Westlake beat the Wildcats 24-0 for the 6A DII title in 2019 to start its title flurry and continued it with last season’s 52-34 win over Southlake Carroll for the 6A DI title.

It’s the 11th state title game Westlake has been in, dating back to its first one in 1991. The Chaps lost 19-7 to Wilmer-Hutchins in the 4A game that year. Westlake picked up a championship in 1997 with a 55-15 win over Abilene Cooper for the 5A DII crown.

A Westlake win would finally put Central Texas teams on the board at this year’s state championships. LBJ lost to Stephenville in the 4A DI game 38-21 on Friday and Liberty Hill fell in the 5A DII matchup to Dallas’ South Oak Cliff 23-14 in Saturday’s first game.

If you can’t make it to Arlington or don’t have cable to watch the game on Bally Sports Southwest, follow along with our live blog below:

Live blog

9:34 1Q: Westlake’s defense forces a Guyer punt, and this time the Wildcats get it kicked. Chaps take over at their own 28 as the offense takes the field already up a score.

10:24 1Q: TOUCHDOWN – The Chaps blocked a Guyer punt and take it the other way for a score. Will Magids got his paws on it and basically caught the punt off the punter’s foot and returned it 8 yards. PAT no good. Westlake 6, Guyer 0

12:00 1Q Westlake wins the coin toss and they defer to the second half, so they’ll kick it to Guyer to start the game.

7 p.m.: The game is starting a little later than scheduled, looks like kickoff will be around 7:15 p.m. In the meantime, Todd Dodge and his son Riley had a moment before Todd’s final game.

A hug before kick-off between father and son. Todd Dodge and Riley embrace before the State Final. #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/ql4DSITfVm — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) December 19, 2021

6:30 p.m.: It’s 30 minutes before the scheduled kickoff from Arlington. In the Class 6A DI game that ended around 5:50 p.m., Galena Park North Shore topped Duncanville 17-10