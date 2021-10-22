Texas high school football: Week 9 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — It’s gut check time in Texas high school football as teams fight for the playoffs and a district championship.

After Friday’s games, only two weeks remain in the regular season. The UIL state playoffs start the week of Nov. 12. In District 26-6A, Westlake and Lake Travis remain undefeated in district play, and set for a Nov. 5 collision course at Chaparral Stadium.

The Chaps and Cavaliers will likely be playing for the district title on the final night of the regular season. Lake Travis rolled over Bowie 52-21. Westlake cruised to a 55-6 win at home against Akins.

In District 25-6A, Round Rock stayed one game behind Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge after a 49-7 win against Stony Point.

Weiss and Manor met Friday night for a battle of the best in District 11-5A Division 1. Weiss earned a pivotal win to stay undefeated in the district, beating Manor 44-19.

In District 13-4A Division 1, the No. 1-ranked LBJ Jaguars are in position to win the district after an 81-42 victory over Lampasas at Nelson Field.

Here’s a complete look at the Texas high school football scoreboard for Week 9.

Week 9 – Texas high school football scores

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 42, Odessa 7

¶ Allen 35, McKinney 14

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 60, Lubbock Monterey 18

¶ Arlington Lamar 38, Arlington Houston 28

¶ Austin Vandegrift 70, Round Rock Westwood 3

¶ Buda Hays 52, Austin High 3

¶ Cibolo Steele 56, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ Converse Judson 33, Smithson Valley 32

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 20, Houston Memorial 0

¶ Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Park 37

¶ Dallas Jesuit 37, Richardson Berkner 0

¶ Deer Park 55, Pasadena 0

¶ Del Rio 28, Laredo Alexander 7

¶ Denton Guyer 35, McKinney Boyd 10

¶ Edinburg North 20, Edinburg 12

¶ Euless Trinity 49, Weatherford 21

¶ Galena Park North Shore 17, Houston King 0

¶ Garland Sachse 60, South Garland 17

¶ Irving MacArthur 41, Richardson 21

¶ Justin Northwest 66, Granbury 14

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 49, Katy Taylor 20

¶ Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 21

¶ League City Clear Creek 54, Houston Clear Lake 35

¶ Leander Rouse 38, Georgetown East View 21

¶ Lewisville 38, Coppell 15

¶ Mansfield Summit 35, Red Oak 2

¶ McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Porter 7

¶ New Braunfels 31, SA East Central 20

¶ Odessa Permian 21, San Angelo Central 7

¶ Pearland Dawson 35, Alvin 21

¶ Plano 28, Plano East 14

¶ Prosper 38, Denton Braswell 17

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 38, Irving Nimitz 0

¶ Rockwall-Heath 42, Mesquite 21

¶ Round Rock 49, Round Rock Stony Point 7

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 26, Round Rock McNeil 0

¶ SA Churchill 42, SA MacArthur 10

¶ SA Northside Brennan 69, SA Northside Jay 6

¶ SA Reagan 35, SA Roosevelt 7

¶ San Benito 56, Donna North 0

¶ South Grand Prairie 34, Arlington 27

¶ Spring Westfield 55, Spring Dekaney 0

¶ The Woodlands 49, Grand Oaks 20

¶ The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe 14

¶ Wylie 24, Garland Lakeview Centennial 0

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 27, Fulshear 6

¶ Abilene Wylie 16, Canyon Randall 13

¶ Aledo 65, Waco University 14

¶ Angleton 26, Richmond Foster 25

¶ Brenham 45, Elgin 13

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 21, Lockhart 20

¶ Cleburne 28, Joshua 14

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ Denison 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 24

¶ Denton Ryan 55, Frisco Heritage 14

¶ Dripping Springs 52, SA Harlandale 14

¶ EP Andress 49, EP Irvin 7

¶ EP Del Valle 33, EP El Dorado 23

¶ Floresville 49, Kerrville Tivy 34

¶ Friendswood 62, Baytown Goose Creek 0

¶ Frisco Liberty 50, Princeton 28

¶ Frisco Lone Star 68, Frisco Centennial 13

¶ Grapevine 68, FW South Hills 0

¶ Hutto 31, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

¶ Leander Glenn 54, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

¶ Lubbock Cooper 52, Wichita Falls 21

¶ Lubbock Coronado 49, Amarillo Caprock 14

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 38, Frisco 15

¶ Lufkin 27, Cleveland 16

¶ Midlothian 42, Mansfield Legacy 20

¶ Mission Sharyland 46, PSJA Memorial 0

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 44, Manor 19

¶ SA Alamo Heights 21, Boerne-Champion 17

¶ Saginaw Boswell 38, Haltom 20

¶ Texas City 35, Dayton 7

¶ Vidor 40, Livingston 7

¶ WF Rider 56, Plainview 20

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 56, Terrell 14

¶ Bellville 42, Brookshire Royal 0

¶ Boerne 51, Somerset 21

¶ China Spring 48, Salado 7

¶ Cuero 55, Navasota 14

¶ Devine 44, Bandera 22

¶ Dumas 45, Hereford 0

¶ El Campo 45, Bay City 12

¶ Freeport Brazosport 49, Needville 28

¶ Glen Rose 58, Venus 0

¶ Graham 43, Vernon 9

¶ Huffman Hargrave 41, Splendora 7

¶ Ingleside 52, Port Isabel 14

¶ Kennedale 70, FW Carter-Riverside 0

¶ La Feria 43, Kingsville King 14

¶ La Grange 34, Gonzales 0

¶ Lamesa 52, Kermit 3

¶ Lorena 42, Cameron Yoe 20

¶ Lubbock Estacado 31, Perryton 10

¶ Midland Greenwood 41, Monahans 14

¶ Pleasanton 52, Uvalde 8

¶ Seminole 27, Borger 0

¶ Sinton 70, Robstown 6

¶ Springtown 21, Decatur 0

¶ Stafford 20, West Columbia 17

¶ Sweetwater 61, Pecos 37

¶ Van 56, Bullard 7

¶ WF Hirschi 54, Gainesville 12

¶ Wimberley 27, Geronimo Navarro 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Ballinger 61, Ingram Moore 0

¶ Brady 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 27

¶ Brock 55, Boyd 7

¶ Brownfield 14, Slaton 6

¶ Bushland 66, Dalhart 12

¶ Childress 56, Tulia 21

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 34, Palestine Westwood 13

¶ Coleman 31, Cisco 7

¶ Daingerfield 42, Omaha Pewitt 6

¶ Dublin 28, Merkel 20

¶ Early 34, Clyde 15

¶ East Bernard 43, Altair Rice 6

¶ Edna 47, Palacios 14

¶ Franklin 77, Buffalo 3

¶ Gladewater 48, White Oak 14

¶ Idalou 41, Stanton 6

¶ Jacksboro 51, Eastland 48

¶ Odem 21, Skidmore-Tynan 7

¶ Poth 49, Nixon-Smiley 0

¶ San Diego 42, Progreso 6

¶ Shallowater 30, Denver City 7

¶ Sonora 50, Bangs 25

¶ Spearman 56, Dimmitt 0

¶ Stockdale 22, Dilley 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 70, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

¶ Universal City Randolph 42, Cotulla 0

¶ Wall 29, Breckenridge 26

¶ Waskom 67, Harleton 0

¶ Woodville 49, Hardin 0

CLASS 2A=

¶ Archer City 49, Munday 7

¶ Barksdale Nueces Canyon 56, Prairie Lea 6

¶ Bovina 15, Smyer 0

¶ Bremond 43, Hubbard 35, OT

¶ Burton 28, Granger 22

¶ Chilton 27, Wortham 6

¶ Clarendon 21, Wellington 20

¶ Crawford 54, Bosqueville 14

¶ Falls City 59, Runge 0

¶ Farwell 56, Stinnett West Texas 0

¶ Forsan 28, Haskell 0

¶ Goldthwaite 49, Winters 13

¶ Hawley 35, Anson 0

¶ Lockney 40, Hamlin 15

¶ Marlin 47, Kerens 0

¶ Mart 78, Frost 0

¶ McCamey 61, Iraan 6

¶ Olney 49, Electra 14

¶ Post 42, Floydada 0

¶ Roby 62, Aspermont 13

¶ Roscoe 58, Crosbyton 8

¶ Sabinal 46, La Pryor 0

¶ San Saba 45, De Leon 14

¶ Sanford-Fritch 53, Olton 46

¶ Seagraves 34, Plains 26

¶ Seymour 41, Quanah 28

¶ Shiner 70, Weimar 0

¶ Snook 56, Bartlett 8

¶ Springlake-Earth 92, Petersburg 43

¶ Stamford 22, Colorado City 14

¶ Stratford 35, Gruver 0

¶ Sudan 18, Ropesville Ropes 12, OT

¶ Tenaha 49, Cushing 6

¶ Vega 53, Booker 6

¶ Wheeler 40, Memphis 13

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 53, Coolidge 8

¶ Ackerly Sands 52, Wilson 7

¶ Aquilla 54, Penelope 8

¶ Avalon 70, Milford 24

¶ Benjamin 54, Chillicothe 0

¶ Blum 56, Bynum 52

¶ Borden County 79, Whiteface 34

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 57, Trinidad 7

¶ Crowell 32, Paducah 24

¶ Fort Davis 56, Marfa 8

¶ Garden City 68, TLC Midland 0

¶ Gordon 70, Three Way 13

¶ Hermleigh 73, Rotan 28

¶ Jayton 64, Guthrie 16

¶ Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 0

¶ Knox City 52, Vernon Northside 0

¶ Ladonia Fannindel 60, Forestburg 0

¶ Lamesa Klondike 54, Loop 6

¶ Lingleville 56, Santa Anna 8

¶ Lometa 51, Evant 6

¶ McLean 73, Claude 64

¶ Miami 57, Lefors 12

¶ Morgan 50, Kopperl 0

¶ Nazareth 41, Kress 40

¶ Oakwood 63, Apple Springs 0

¶ Oglesby 60, Mount Calm 0

¶ Rankin 88, Lenorah Grady 31

¶ Richland Springs 48, Mullin 0

¶ Roscoe Highland 72, Robert Lee 24

¶ Saint Jo 62, Bryson 6

¶ Sanderson 20, Grandfalls-Royalty 12

¶ Strawn 54, Gustine 0

¶ Veribest 25, Paint Rock 14

¶ Walnut Springs 62, Iredell 14

¶ Water Valley 71, Eden 18

¶ Whitharral 66, Lazbuddie 18

¶ Woodson 61, Haskell Paint Creek 16

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin Regents 63, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

¶ Dallas Covenant 40, Tyler Gorman 0

¶ Dallas Episcopal 46, Houston St. John’s 18

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 56, Plano John Paul II 10

¶ FW Nolan 38, Argyle Liberty Christian 2

¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Schertz John Paul II 20

¶ Houston Kinkaid 46, Houston Christian 14

¶ Houston St. Thomas 37, Houston St. Pius X 14

¶ John Cooper 48, FW Country Day 7

¶ Lubbock Christian 61, Willow Park Trinity Christian 21

¶ Marble Falls Faith 56, Concordia 0

¶ Plano Prestonwood 38, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

¶ Tomball Concordia 49, SA Christian 7

OTHER=

¶ Beaumont United 33, La Porte 7

¶ Buda Johnson 14, Seguin 0

¶ Casady , Okla. 42, Dallas Greenhill 18

¶ Davenport 57, Pieper 6

¶ Fort Bend Christian 63, Victoria St. Joseph 7

¶ Longview Heritage 54, Garland Christian 6

¶ Prosper Rock Hill 56, Lake Dallas 35

¶ Rule def. Harrold , forfeit

¶ SA St. Anthony’s 35, Austin Hyde Park 20

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 28, Rio Grande City 0

¶ Smoking for Jesus Ministry 58, Jubilee 16

¶ Tyler Legacy 42, North Mesquite 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

High Island vs. Sabine Pass, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/