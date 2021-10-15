Texas high school football: Week 8 scoreboard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The top teams from District 26-6A held serve this week as the high school heads toward the stretch run of the regular season. After Friday night’s action, only three weeks remain in the regular season.

In District 26-6A, Lake Travis cruised to a 52-17 win over Del Valle to keep pace with Westlake at the top of the standings. Westlake defeated Hays behind backup quarterback Christian Edgar Thursday on KBVO’s High School Football Live.

Bowie remains one game back of Westlake and Lake Travis after a 51-6 victory over Akins Friday at Burger Stadium.

In District 5A-11, Division 1, Weiss remains in a first-place tie with Manor after a 28-19 win against Pflugerville Friday at The Pfield. Manor defeated Hendrickson 51-7 Thursday night.

In District 51-12, Division 1, Dripping Springs stays undefeated with a 47-21 victory over Veterans Memorial.

Here’s a look at the complete Texas high school football scoreboard for week 8.

Week 8 – Texas high school football

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 48, Wolfforth Frenship 28

¶ Allen 38, Denton Guyer 31

¶ Arlington Martin 68, Arlington Bowie 14

¶ Byron Nelson 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 42

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 45, Round Rock Westwood 2

¶ Cibolo Steele 21, Schertz Clemens 0

¶ Clear Brook 36, Clute Brazoswood 27

¶ Clear Falls 38, Houston Clear Lake 7

¶ Cypress Park 35, Cypress Bridgeland 13

¶ Del Rio 46, Laredo Nixon 28

¶ Duncanville 52, Waxahachie 3

¶ Eagle Pass 21, Laredo Alexander 16

¶ Euless Trinity 56, FW Chisholm Trail 7

¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 60, South Garland 20

¶ Garland Rowlett 24, North Garland 7

¶ Grand Prairie 25, Arlington Lamar 20

¶ Haltom 51, FW Paschal 20

¶ Harlingen 17, San Benito 0

¶ Harlingen South 49, Donna North 7

¶ Houston Stratford 24, Houston Memorial 17

¶ Irving MacArthur 48, Irving 26

¶ Katy Taylor 39, Katy Mayde Creek 22

¶ Keller 38, Keller Timber Creek 14

¶ Klein Oak 31, Tomball 14

¶ Lake Travis 52, Del Valle 17

¶ League City Clear Springs 49, League City Clear Creek 21

¶ Lewisville 44, Plano 15

¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 42, Plano East 35

¶ Lewisville Hebron 34, Coppell 12

¶ Lewisville Marcus 37, Plano West 14

¶ Longview 56, Sherman 14

¶ Los Fresnos 44, Weslaco 21

¶ McKinney Boyd 48, Little Elm 44

¶ Mesquite 27, North Mesquite 13

¶ New Braunfels 25, SA Wagner 22

¶ New Braunfels Canyon 53, Kyle Lehman 0

¶ North Crowley 48, Hurst Bell 3

¶ Odessa Permian 34, Midland 23

¶ Pearland 36, Alief Taylor 30

¶ Richardson Pearce 52, Richardson 13

¶ Round Rock 51, Round Rock McNeil 7

¶ SA Churchill 28, LEE 14

¶ SA East Central 30, Converse Judson 28

¶ SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside O’Connor 7

¶ SA Reagan 56, SA MacArthur 7

¶ San Marcos 38, Austin High 10

¶ Smithson Valley 41, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ Temple 50, Belton 15

¶ The Woodlands 48, Conroe Oak Ridge 24, OT

¶ Weatherford 42, Saginaw Boswell 22

CLASS 5A=

¶ Aledo 35, Mansfield Timberview 21

¶ Amarillo 34, Lubbock Coronado 27

¶ Austin LBJ 40, Fredericksburg 14

¶ Bastrop 21, Georgetown East View 18

¶ Boerne-Champion 45, Kerrville Tivy 20

¶ Brenham 44, Pflugerville Connally 0

¶ Brownsville Porter 27, Brownsville Lopez 24

¶ Bryan Rudder 17, Fulshear 12

¶ Burleson 48, Waco University 12

¶ Burleson Centennial 28, Mansfield Legacy 7

¶ Canyon Randall 51, Plainview 25

¶ Carrollton Smith 53, Dallas Sunset 0

¶ CC Flour Bluff 24, CC Moody 21

¶ Cedar Park 37, Leander 14

¶ College Station 76, Cleveland 0

¶ Colleyville Heritage 35, Mansfield Summit 34

¶ Crosby 57, Texas City 28

¶ Dallas Highland Park 59, McKinney North 24

¶ Eagle Pass Winn 47, Laredo Martin 12

¶ Edcouch-Elsa 63, PSJA Memorial 0

¶ El Paso Eastlake 59, EP Eastwood 41

¶ EP Austin 41, EP Irvin 0

¶ Everman 44, Cleburne 0

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 56, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

¶ Friendswood 28, La Porte 3

¶ Frisco 28, Denison 14

¶ Frisco Independence 44, Frisco Centennial 24

¶ Frisco Lone Star 33, Frisco Wakeland 3

¶ Georgetown 41, Austin Anderson 26

¶ Hallsville 26, Mount Pleasant 20

¶ Katy Paetow 74, Rosenberg Terry 0

¶ Lancaster 56, Carrollton Turner 0

¶ Leander Glenn 55, Elgin 0

¶ Lindale 64, Athens 29

¶ Lubbock Cooper 20, WF Rider 12

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 55, Lake Dallas 7

¶ Magnolia West 21, Magnolia 14

¶ Manvel 48, Richmond Foster 14

¶ Marshall 26, Whitehouse 14

¶ Midlothian 42, Red Oak 27

¶ Montgomery 35, A&M Consolidated 28

¶ Nederland 41, Dayton 14

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 28, Pflugerville 19

¶ Port Neches-Groves 56, Humble Kingwood Park 40

¶ Roma 52, Pharr Valley View 14

¶ SA Alamo Heights 47, Castroville Medina Valley 7

¶ SA Highlands 21, SA Lanier 20

¶ SA Kennedy 14, SA Brackenridge 7

¶ Seguin 37, SA McCollum 14

¶ Somerset 21, La Vernia 14

¶ Texarkana Texas 38, Longview Pine Tree 0

¶ Tyler 48, Wylie East 10

¶ Waller 14, New Caney Porter 7, OT

¶ Willis 27, The Woodlands College Park 21, 2OT

CLASS 4A=

¶ Aubrey 48, Sanger 28

¶ Bellville 42, Sealy 7

¶ Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28

¶ Carrizo Springs 18, Bandera 0

¶ Carthage 28, Jasper 0

¶ China Spring 41, Gatesville 10

¶ Crystal City 28, Pearsall 7

¶ Cuero 35, Giddings 7

¶ Dalhart 41, Littlefield 32

¶ Decatur 42, Lake Worth 28

¶ Devine 33, Hondo 14

¶ Dumas 30, Ulysses, Kan. 6

¶ El Campo 69, Freeport Brazosport 47

¶ Fairfield 28, Kemp 14

¶ Ferris 21, Godley 13

¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 39, Taylor 17

¶ Gilmer 26, Pittsburg 13

¶ Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21

¶ Graham 7, Iowa Park 0

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 34, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

¶ Huntington 27, Trinity 6

¶ Kilgore 41, Tyler Chapel Hill 20

¶ La Feria 51, Rio Grande City La Grulla 34

¶ La Marque 17, Brookshire Royal 16

¶ Lampasas 31, Burnet 16

¶ Liberty Hill 21, Marble Falls 14

¶ Livingston 49, Splendora 14

¶ Lorena 63, McGregor 0

¶ Lubbock Estacado 62, Borger 0

¶ Lumberton 24, Huffman Hargrave 16

¶ Midlothian Heritage 64, Waxahachie Life 0

¶ Navasota 33, La Grange 21

¶ Palestine 38, Henderson 28

¶ Paris 28, Terrell 7

¶ Perryton 44, Levelland 10

¶ Port Isabel 27, Rio Hondo 24

¶ Poteet 36, Cotulla 14

¶ Salado 28, Waco Connally 7

¶ Sinton 48, Raymondville 0

¶ Smithville 35, Gonzales 19

¶ Snyder 28, Monahans 21

¶ Stafford 35, Needville 14

¶ Stephenville 56, Alvarado 0

¶ Sweetwater 34, Midland Greenwood 28

¶ Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 21, Longview Spring Hill 15

¶ Waco La Vega 49, Brownwood 33

¶ West Columbia 55, Bay City 27

¶ WF Hirschi 40, Springtown 30

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 33, Idalou 10

¶ Alpine 47, Tornillo 0

¶ Bangs 43, Ingram Moore 21

¶ Banquete 33, Santa Rosa 12

¶ Blanco 33, Luling 14

¶ Breckenridge 37, Early 20

¶ Brock 70, Ponder 20

¶ Bushland 20, Amarillo River Road 14

¶ Canadian 62, Dimmitt 6

¶ CC London 27, Falfurrias 0

¶ Childress 40, Friona 35

¶ Cisco 69, De Leon 0

¶ Clyde 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 22

¶ Coleman 42, Goldthwaite 6

¶ Colorado City 28, Haskell 27

¶ Crane 46, Anthony 6

¶ Daingerfield 46, Redwater 0

¶ Dublin 21, Jacksboro 20

¶ East Bernard 49, Danbury 13

¶ Eastland 21, Comanche 20

¶ Franklin 73, Florence 6

¶ Gladewater 44, Jefferson 12

¶ Gladewater Sabine 42, White Oak 14

¶ Grand Saline 43, Quitman 0

¶ Grandview 56, Dallas A+ Academy 0

¶ Hallettsville 48, Boling 6

¶ Hardin 22, Kirbyville 8

¶ Hebbronville 43, Skidmore-Tynan 12

¶ Holliday 26, Callisburg 6

¶ Johnson City 58, Brackett 0

¶ Jourdanton 12, Universal City Randolph 6

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 58, Big Lake Reagan County 0

¶ Malakoff 38, Teague 0

¶ Millsap 25, Merkel 21

¶ Mount Vernon 56, Bonham 0

¶ Natalia 50, Nixon-Smiley 6

¶ New London West Rusk 62, Winona 0

¶ Newton 61, Warren 6

¶ Omaha Pewitt 36, De Kalb 21

¶ Poth 56, George West 7

¶ Pottsboro 42, Mineola 14

¶ SA Cole 36, Lytle 7

¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 20, Ballinger 13

¶ Santa Gertrudis Academy 35, Progreso 0

¶ Schulenburg 49, Weimar 0

¶ Shallowater 55, Lamesa 12

¶ Sonora 28, Brady 22

¶ Spearman 47, Amarillo Highland Park 12

¶ Stanton 30, Coahoma 17

¶ Tatum 30, Atlanta 20

¶ Tolar 70, Hamilton 6

¶ Troup 28, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 22

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 37, Wall 20

¶ Van Vleck 27, Altair Rice 6

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 58, Palacios 14

¶ Waskom 77, Queen City 14

¶ West 14, Whitney 10

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 57, Hico 0

¶ Archer City 43, Electra 7

¶ Bosqueville 34, Valley Mills 12

¶ Bovina 22, Ropesville Ropes 15

¶ Bronte 38, Robert Lee 16

¶ Bruni 7, Benavides 0

¶ Burton 49, Bartlett 0

¶ Centerville 56, Groveton 6

¶ Chilton 49, Hubbard 0

¶ Christoval 53, Menard 0

¶ Colmesneil 54, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

¶ Crawford 41, Rio Vista 6

¶ Dawson 56, Axtell 34

¶ Eldorado 53, Rocksprings 6

¶ Evadale 40, Hull-Daisetta 6

¶ Falls City 42, Louise 0

¶ Farwell 55, Sanford-Fritch 7

¶ Forsan 50, Anson 27

¶ Fruitvale 35, Campbell 18

¶ Gladewater Union Grove 13, Big Sandy 12

¶ Gruver 51, Booker 12

¶ Hawkins 36, Frankston 14

¶ Hawley 42, Stamford 0

¶ Italy 45, Kerens 0

¶ La Pryor 20, Charlotte 16

¶ Marlin 40, Cayuga 7

¶ Mart 52, Bremond 0

¶ Maud 41, Cumby 8

¶ Miles 49, Junction 7

¶ Muenster 16, Windthorst 8

¶ Normangee 56, Grapeland 36

¶ Quanah 42, Munday 14

¶ Roscoe 26, Ralls 14

¶ San Saba 44, Winters 12

¶ Santo 42, Cross Plains 6

¶ Seagraves 42, Iraan 7

¶ Seymour 40, Olney 28

¶ Shamrock 38, Wheeler 3

¶ Shiner 42, Flatonia 0

¶ Stratford 64, Sunray 7

¶ Sundown 46, Floydada 7

¶ Tenaha 31, Mount Enterprise 0

¶ Thorndale 40, Bruceville-Eddy 0

¶ Trenton 55, Tom Bean 6

¶ Wellington 56, Memphis 0

¶ Wortham 63, Frost 0

¶ Yorktown 56, Pettus 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Anton 51, Cotton Center 6

¶ Avalon 56, Bynum 37

¶ Balmorhea 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

¶ Borden County 61, Meadow 16

¶ Coolidge 44, Trinidad 7

¶ Garden City 58, Marfa 0

¶ Gilmer Union Hill 70, Savoy 0

¶ Gordon 54, Bluff Dale 0

¶ Guthrie 84, Southland 38

¶ Hart 58, Chillicothe 12

¶ Hermleigh 47, Roby 0

¶ Ira 52, Rotan 38

¶ Jonesboro 70, Evant 8

¶ Knox City 76, Crowell 28

¶ Lometa 60, Zephyr 15

¶ May 58, Santa Anna 0

¶ Premont 22, Santa Maria 6

¶ Ranger 30, Bryson 18

¶ Richland Springs 92, Cherokee 70

¶ Rochelle 52, Lohn 0

¶ Sanderson 56, Dell City 6

¶ Sidney 52, Rising Star 18

¶ Spur 74, Vernon Northside 18

¶ Sterling City 62, Roscoe Highland 8

¶ Throckmorton 57, Haskell Paint Creek 0

¶ Turkey Valley 60, Claude 14

¶ Valera Panther Creek 44, Brookesmith 39

¶ Water Valley 67, Veribest 0

¶ Whiteface 78, Wellman-Union 32

¶ Whitharral 62, Amherst 54

¶ Woodson 60, Moran 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Austin St. Michael 51, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

¶ Bryan Brazos Christian 48, Tomball Rosehill 0

¶ Dallas Academy 64, Grayson Christian 26

¶ Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0

¶ Dallas Episcopal 50, Houston Christian 7

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Dallas Bishop Lynch 13

¶ FW Country Day 29, Casady, Okla. 0

¶ FW Lake Country 83, FW Calvary 6

¶ FW Nolan 29, FW All Saints 7

¶ Houston Kinkaid 31, Bellaire Episcopal 24

¶ Houston Lutheran South 24, Victoria St. Joseph 7

¶ Houston Second Baptist 34, The Woodlands Christian 23

¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Antonian 14

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 60, Amarillo San Jacinto 12

¶ Lubbock Christian 22, Lubbock Trinity 10

¶ Lucas Christian 49, Denton Calvary 0

¶ Marble Falls Faith 52, Austin Veritas 6

¶ Plano Prestonwood 24, Argyle Liberty Christian 6

¶ SA Central Catholic 51, Houston St. Pius X 21

¶ SA Cornerstone 69, Westlake Academy 0

¶ SA Texas Military 41, SA Christian 13

¶ Watauga Harvest 30, Arlington St. Paul 24

OTHER=

¶ Buda Johnson 42, SA Harlandale 9

¶ Davenport 77, Austin LASA 0

¶ FW Benbrook 43, FW Western Hills 13

¶ FW Brewer 37, Abilene Cooper 14

¶ Houston Milby def. Wisdom , forfeit

¶ Jersey Village 35, Cypress Ridge 17

¶ Katy Tompkins 47, Katy Morton Ranch 0

¶ Midland Legacy 65, Odessa 0

¶ Mount Calm 80, Eagle Christian 43

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 36, N. Richland Hills Birdville 29

¶ New Braunfels Baptist 32, SA Town East Christian 28

¶ San Antonio Harlan 24, SA Northside Holmes 13

¶ Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ Tyler Legacy 49, Mesquite Horn 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ben Bolt vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.

Edinburg Vela vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, ccd.

Sabine Pass vs. Deweyville, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/