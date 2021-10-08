Texas high school football: Week 7 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — District races are shaping up throughout Central Texas as the final month of the high school football regular season is underway.

Westlake received a scare after quarterback Cade Klubnik left Friday’s game against Bowie with an injury, but the Chaparrals weren’t threatened on the scoreboard. Westlake scored 35 points in the first half and shut out the previously-undefeated Bulldogs for a 35-0 win.

Westlake and Vandegrift are Central Texas’ last remaining undefeated teams the public school ranks. Vandegrift defeated McNeil 49-7 Friday night.

In 5A, Manor ran its way to a 45-12 win against Pflugerville as the Mustangs appear primed for a playoff spot from District 11-5A Division 1.

Liberty Hill stayed undefeated in district with a big win over McCallum Friday at Austin’s House Park.

Here’s a complete look at the Texas high school football scores from week seven.

Texas high school football

CLASS 6A=

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 34, Amarillo 22

¶ Arlington 27, Arlington Houston 24

¶ Arlington Martin 47, Arlington Lamar 0

¶ Brownsville Hanna 35, Donna North 15

¶ Clear Falls 48, League City Clear Springs 35

¶ Converse Judson 37, SA South San Antonio 0

¶ Cypress Springs 41, Cypress Lakes 20

¶ Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 0

¶ De Soto 72, Waco 6

¶ Denton Guyer 35, Denton Braswell 14

¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Nixon 21

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 44, Fort Bend Dulles 0

¶ Grand Prairie 34, South Grand Prairie 33

¶ Haltom 10, Hurst Bell 3

¶ Harlingen 52, Weslaco 17

¶ Harlingen South 28, San Benito 21

¶ Irving Nimitz 50, Irving 6

¶ Katy 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 21, Katy Morton Ranch 18

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 57, Belton 21

¶ Lake Travis 63, Austin High 3

¶ Laredo United 34, Del Rio 14

¶ League City Clear Creek 20, Clear Brook 13

¶ Leander Rouse 52, Elgin 13

¶ Mansfield Summit 40, N. Richland Hills Richland 16

¶ McAllen Memorial 34, Brownsville Pace 20

¶ McAllen Rowe 21, Donna 17

¶ Mesquite 12, Mesquite Horn 0

¶ New Braunfels Canyon 58, SA McCollum 20

¶ Northwest Eaton 43, Keller 21

¶ Plano East 31, Plano West 14

¶ Prosper 31, McKinney 14

¶ Rockwall 57, Tyler Legacy 28

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 25, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 21

¶ SA East Central 31, SA Wagner 21

¶ SA Johnson 62, SA Roosevelt 34

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 72, LEE 0

¶ SA Northside Clark 35, SA Madison 21

¶ Smithson Valley 51, Schertz Clemens 0

¶ Spring Dekaney 34, Aldine MacArthur 14

¶ The Woodlands College Park 35, Grand Oaks 21

CLASS 5A=

¶ Aledo 55, Joshua 0

¶ Austin LBJ 34, Fischer Canyon Lake 28

¶ Baytown Lee 35, Baytown Goose Creek 0

¶ Boerne-Champion 17, Castroville Medina Valley 0

¶ Brenham 31, Bastrop 10

¶ Burleson 44, Cleburne 14

¶ Canyon Randall 31, Wichita Falls 14

¶ Carrollton Creekview 43, FW South Hills 0

¶ CC Calallen 33, CC Tuloso-Midway 0

¶ College Station 56, Lufkin 7

¶ Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Denison 40, Lake Dallas 17

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 34, Richmond Foster 7

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 61, Houston Austin 0

¶ Friendswood 21, Beaumont United 7

¶ Frisco 59, Princeton 21

¶ Frisco Lone Star 72, Denton 16

¶ Georgetown 56, Pflugerville Hendrickson 9

¶ Georgetown East View 66, Bastrop Cedar Creek 7

¶ Grapevine 51, FW Southwest 0

¶ Kerrville Tivy 50, Lockhart 43

¶ Lubbock Cooper 55, Plainview 27

¶ Magnolia 42, Waller 6

¶ Manvel 49, Angleton 10

¶ Midlothian 29, Burleson Centennial 7

¶ Montgomery 38, Bryan Rudder 13

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 44, Galveston Ball 7

¶ Rio Grande City 35, Laredo Cigarroa 10

¶ SA Alamo Heights 36, Floresville 29

¶ SA Highlands 42, SA Houston 21

¶ SA Southwest 28, SA Southside 0

¶ Seguin 23, SA Harlandale 3

¶ Vidor 30, Splendora 20

¶ WF Rider 34, Abilene Wylie 19

CLASS 4A=

¶ Bellville 72, Wharton 0

¶ Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0

¶ Decatur 63, Gainesville 0

¶ Dumas 53, Roswell, N.M. 0

¶ Fort Stockton 23, EP El Dorado 17

¶ Freeport Brazosport 49, Bay City 15

¶ Glen Rose 41, Godley 24

¶ Graham 30, Bridgeport 14

¶ Hereford 35, San Angelo Lake View 20

¶ Lake Worth 48, Springtown 19

¶ Llano 34, Comfort 0

¶ Lubbock Estacado 20, Seminole 10

¶ Lumberton 46, Livingston 14

¶ Midland Greenwood 42, Pecos 17

¶ Pampa 58, Big Spring 7

¶ Paris North Lamar 56, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

¶ Salado 42, Gatesville 6

¶ Sealy 26, Brookshire Royal 0

¶ Stephenville 35, Waco La Vega 7

¶ Sweeny 28, La Marque 27

¶ Sweetwater 42, Snyder 37

¶ Waco Connally 28, Robinson 7

¶ West Columbia 56, Needville 35

¶ WF Hirschi 61, Burkburnett 0

CLASS 3A=

¶ Breckenridge 44, Clyde 29

¶ Bushland 44, Muleshoe 13

¶ Callisburg 51, Nocona 7

¶ CC London 43, Progreso 0

¶ Childress 70, Dimmitt 0

¶ Cisco 54, Winters 6

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Huntington 14

¶ Coleman 47, De Leon 0

¶ Denver City 20, Lamesa 0

¶ Eastland 48, Millsap 27

¶ Friona 62, Tulia 42

¶ Hebbronville 70, Monte Alto 0

¶ Jacksboro 20, Merkel 14

¶ Karnes City 22, Dilley 0

¶ Kountze 21, Corrigan-Camden 14

¶ Malakoff 62, Eustace 0

¶ Newton 51, New Waverly 24

¶ Odem 56, Banquete 0

¶ Poth 21, Stockdale 0

¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 17, Bangs 14

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Early 7

¶ Universal City Randolph 58, Lytle 7

¶ Van Vleck 44, Danbury 12

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 83, Meridian 7

¶ Baird 72, Santa Anna 24

¶ Bovina 6, Sudan 0

¶ Bruni 52, La Pryor 0

¶ Centerville 38, Alto 16

¶ Clarendon 58, Memphis 6

¶ Crawford 33, Hamilton 14

¶ D’Hanis 60, Benavides 0

¶ Eldorado 64, Miles 14

¶ Falls City 50, Yorktown 12

¶ Farwell 55, Boys Ranch 12

¶ Fruitvale 54, Savoy 6

¶ Granger 35, Milano 7

¶ Grapeland 56, Groveton 7

¶ Gruver 27, Vega 26

¶ Hearne 37, Bruceville-Eddy 7

¶ Hico 14, Cross Plains 6

¶ Holland 50, Moody 7

¶ Iola 20, Bartlett 12

¶ Italy 23, Marlin 21

¶ Leakey 77, Perrin-Whitt 32

¶ Lovelady 55, Colmesneil 6

¶ Mart 56, Chilton 6

¶ Mason 54, Center Point 0

¶ Muenster 77, Era 20

¶ New Deal 48, Hale Center 8

¶ Normangee 55, Jewett Leon 0

¶ Olney 53, Munday 6

¶ Petrolia 42, Chico 18

¶ Ralls 68, Hamlin 0

¶ Refugio 72, Bloomington 0

¶ Sabinal 33, Charlotte 6

¶ Sanford-Fritch 22, Stinnett West Texas 6

¶ Seymour 41, Electra 7

¶ Sundown 7, Post 0

¶ Three Rivers 41, Freer 7

¶ Van Horn 51, Fort Hancock 6

¶ Wellington 44, Shamrock 14

¶ Wink 33, Seagraves 21

CLASS 1A=

¶ Amherst 51, Lazbuddie 20

¶ Benjamin 65, Bowie Gold-Burg 20

¶ Cranfills Gap 84, Walnut Springs 62

¶ Gordon 58, Evant 12

¶ Hermleigh 53, Aspermont 6

¶ Ira 54, Roby 8

¶ Iredell 52, Kopperl 6

¶ Jonesboro 56, Greenville Christian 6

¶ Knox City 72, Paducah 56

¶ Loraine 62, Trent 0

¶ Matador Motley County 90, Guthrie 12

¶ Meadow 67, Wellman-Union 22

¶ Medina 56, Prairie Lea 8

¶ Moran 70, Haskell Paint Creek 12

¶ Nazareth 50, Petersburg 0

¶ New Home 27, Ropesville Ropes 25

¶ Ranger 52, Zephyr 16

¶ Richland Springs 73, Rochelle 38

¶ Saint Jo 54, Keene Smith 8

¶ Sanderson 56, Sierra Blanca 18

¶ Sidney 52, Valera Panther Creek 6

¶ Sterling City 50, Bronte 0

¶ Strawn 78, Bluff Dale 6

¶ Westbrook 54, Roscoe Highland 0

¶ White Deer 83, Claude 38

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Boerne Geneva 62, Brownsville St. Joseph 7

¶ Dallas Christian 15, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

¶ Dallas Episcopal 31, Houston Kinkaid 21

¶ Dallas St. Mark 56, Houston Christian 10

¶ FW Country Day 53, Dallas Greenhill 6

¶ Houston St. John’s 24, Bellaire Episcopal 20

¶ Houston St. Thomas 35, SA Christian 0

¶ Irving Cistercian 36, Arlington Oakridge 7

¶ John Cooper 50, Casady, Okla. 7

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 22, Lubbock All Saints 18

¶ SA Antonian 28, Houston St. Pius X 7

¶ SA Central Catholic 49, Tomball Concordia 26

OTHER=

¶ Austin SPC 70, Oglesby 22

¶ Calvert def. Penelope , forfeit

¶ EP Pebble Hills 63, EP Socorro 0

¶ FW Covenant Classical 54, Azle Christian School 8

¶ Hedley def. Darrouzett , forfeit

¶ Kress def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ Lubbock Home School Titans 45, Newcastle 22

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oakwood vs. Dime Box, ccd.

Olfen vs. Blackwell, ccd.