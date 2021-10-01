Texas high school football: Week 6 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — What a week in Texas high school football.

6A’s top team the Westlake Chaparrals rolled to a 56-0 win over San Marcos in their district home opener. Bowie kept its strong season going with a 35-7 win against Del Valle, while Round Rock blanked Westwood 35-0 in the Battle for the Bell.

Central Texas’ 5A district featured some surprises.

Hendrickson stunned Cedar Park for its second win of the season, pulling off a 21-16 upset at Gupton Stadium.

Manor was able to hold serve at home, fending off Georgetown for a 34-30 win.

On Thursday night on KBVO, Weiss continued its strong start to the season, exploding for a 42-0 first half lead on Anderson before earning a 56-40 win at Pflugerville’s The Pfield.

Here’s a rundown of the Texas high school football scores for week six.

Texas high school football scores – week 6

CLASS 6A=

¶ Allen 37, McKinney Boyd 24

¶ Arlington Lamar 62, Arlington Bowie 49

¶ Arlington Martin 56, South Grand Prairie 20

¶ Austin Bowie 35, Del Valle 7

¶ Austin Vandegrift 53, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

¶ Austin Westlake 56, San Marcos 0

¶ Clear Falls 38, Clear Brook 21

¶ Coppell 34, Plano West 7

¶ Cypress Fairbanks 37, Cypress Creek 25

¶ Cypress Ranch 31, Cypress Falls 14

¶ Dallas Jesuit 48, Richardson Lake Highlands 45

¶ Dallas White 59, Dallas Sunset 7

¶ Denton Guyer 35, Prosper 7

¶ Eagle Pass 43, Laredo United 28

¶ EP Montwood 34, EP Coronado 0

¶ Fort Bend Travis 33, Richmond George Ranch 29

¶ Garland Sachse 42, North Garland 34

¶ Grand Prairie 34, Arlington 20

¶ Houston King 35, Humble Summer Creek 10

¶ Irving 12, Richardson 9

¶ Irving Nimitz 31, Irving MacArthur 14

¶ Katy 56, Katy Tompkins 21

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 58, Copperas Cove 35

¶ Lake Travis 69, Buda Hays 21

¶ Leander Rouse 65, Pflugerville Connally 27

¶ Lewisville 29, Plano East 24

¶ Longview 56, Wylie East 0

¶ Northwest Eaton 45, Byron Nelson 10

¶ Odessa 41, San Angelo Central 14

¶ Pearland 56, Alvin 14

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 21, Cedar Park 16

¶ Rockwall 25, Mesquite 22

¶ SA Johnson 31, SA Churchill 7

¶ SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 21

¶ SA Reagan 14, SA Madison 11

¶ Southlake Carroll 49, Keller 13

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 35, Huntsville 0

¶ Bastrop Cedar Creek 14, Elgin 6

¶ Baytown Lee 28, La Porte 7

¶ Brenham 13, Georgetown East View 10

¶ Carrollton Smith 44, Carrollton Turner 0

¶ Colleyville Heritage 10, Midlothian 7

¶ Dallas Wilson 49, Dallas Samuell 6

¶ Denison 43, Frisco Memorial 24

¶ Denton Braswell 63, Little Elm 42

¶ EP Riverside 70, Alpine 6

¶ Friendswood 24, Baytown Sterling 7

¶ Frisco 43, Frisco Liberty 7

¶ Frisco Independence 44, Denton 21

¶ Gregory-Portland 37, CC Flour Bluff 27

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 55, Prosper Rock Hill 14

¶ Manor 34, Georgetown 30

¶ Mercedes 35, Edcouch-Elsa 10

¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 40, Burleson Centennial 39

¶ Nederland 31, Santa Fe 0

¶ New Caney 38, Lufkin 27

¶ New Caney Porter 21, Cleveland 0

¶ Pflugerville 74, Leander 28

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 33, Baytown Goose Creek 0

¶ Princeton 14, Lake Dallas 12

¶ PSJA Memorial 31, Pharr Valley View 14

¶ Richmond Foster 17, Rosenberg Terry 10

¶ SA Brackenridge 42, SA Houston 13

¶ SA Highlands 42, SA Burbank 38

¶ SA Memorial 35, SA Jefferson 0

¶ SA Southside 24, Eagle Pass Winn 14

¶ SA Southwest 36, Laredo Cigarroa 0

¶ Seguin 48, La Vernia 21

¶ Sharyland Pioneer 40, Roma 21

¶ Tomball 49, Klein Forest 21

CLASS 4A=

¶ Big Spring 47, Littlefield 29

¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 7, Blanco 0

¶ Fort Stockton 44, Crane 8

¶ Graham 17, Midland Greenwood 0

¶ Kennedale 42, FW Eastern Hills 0

¶ Liberty Hill 63, Austin William Travis 0

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 13, Jasper 0

¶ Lorena 55, Troy 14

¶ Lubbock Estacado 31, Bushland 21

¶ Melissa 21, Argyle 0

¶ Monahans 34, Seminole 15

¶ Pampa 44, Perryton 41

¶ Pecos 58, Clint Mountain View 42

¶ Pleasanton 49, Kingsville King 16

¶ Poteet 50, Lytle 7

¶ San Angelo Lake View 28, Fabens 8

¶ Silsbee 20, Liberty 7

¶ Sweetwater 70, Eastland 54

CLASS 3A=

¶ Amarillo River Road 48, Stinnett West Texas 6

¶ Anahuac 49, Hardin 6

¶ Arp 29, Troup 7

¶ Brock 35, Paradise 16

¶ Buna 55, Cleveland Tarkington 3

¶ Canadian 38, Spearman 37

¶ CC London 41, Lyford 26

¶ Childress 64, Amarillo Highland Park 8

¶ Edna 51, Mathis 0

¶ Falfurrias 40, Progreso 9

¶ Franklin 75, Riesel 13

¶ George West 36, Nixon-Smiley 0

¶ Gladewater Sabine 38, Atlanta 6

¶ Hitchcock 18, Jordan 17

¶ Jourdanton 27, Marion 14

¶ Natalia 34, Stockdale 7

¶ New Waverly 35, Warren 9

¶ Newton 58, Anderson-Shiro 0

¶ Paris Chisum 49, Redwater 12

¶ Poth 62, Dilley 0

¶ Rio Vista 41, Itasca 0

¶ Schulenburg 21, Luling 6

¶ Shallowater 37, Panhandle 29

¶ Universal City Randolph 14, SA Cole 6

¶ Van Alstyne 24, Bullard 6

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 68, Aransas Pass 0

¶ West 60, Dallas Madison 12

¶ Whitesboro 36, Boyd 14

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 55, Olney 6

¶ Baird 52, Lueders-Avoca 6

¶ Burton 34, Snook 8

¶ Crawford 19, Tolar 7

¶ Gorman 44, Perrin-Whitt 42

¶ Gruver 40, Wheeler 7

¶ Lockney 52, Memphis 0

¶ Petrolia 40, Archer City 19

¶ Ralls 46, New Home 6

¶ Roscoe 6, Sudan 0

¶ Shiner 42, Wall 14

¶ Stratford 38, Dalhart 13

¶ Thorndale 35, Holland 10

¶ Thrall 55, Bruceville-Eddy 7

¶ Vega 34, Clarendon 14

¶ Wellington 47, Valley View 7

¶ Windthorst 45, Hamlin 0

¶ Yorktown 44, Woodsboro 8

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 46, Blum 0

¶ Ackerly Sands 56, Southland 6

¶ Amherst 40, Claude 26

¶ Blanket 42, Evant 30

¶ Bluff Dale 66, Brookesmith 0

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 61, Woodson 16

¶ Cherokee 54, Zephyr 6

¶ Follett 50, Silverton 0

¶ Garden City 56, Westbrook 44

¶ Happy 44, Meadow 20

¶ Hermleigh 51, Bronte 0

¶ Knox City 56, Aspermont 6

¶ Lefors 70, Turkey Valley 51

¶ Marfa 40, Permian Basin CO-OP 14

¶ Matador Motley County 72, Petersburg 0

¶ May 55, Newcastle 0

¶ Mullin 60, Kopperl 0

¶ Rankin 64, SA FEAST 12

¶ Rochelle 71, Gustine 26

¶ Ropesville Ropes 8, Crosbyton 7

¶ Saint Jo 60, Gilmer Union Hill 22

¶ Santa Anna 75, Valera Panther Creek 6

¶ Spur 60, Whiteface 12

¶ Sterling City 52, Eden 6

¶ Throckmorton 74, Rule 26

¶ Trent 67, Haskell Paint Creek 28

¶ Water Valley 68, Roscoe Highland 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Bay Area Christian 32, Deweyville 22

¶ Boerne Geneva 42, Austin Hyde Park 6

¶ Dallas Covenant 31, Waco Reicher 8

¶ Dallas Episcopal 25, Bellaire Episcopal 16

¶ FW Lake Country 60, FW Temple Christian 8

¶ FW Trinity Valley 41, Casady, Okla. 13

¶ Houston Kinkaid 64, Dallas St. Mark 27

¶ Houston St. John’s 37, Houston Christian 0

¶ Houston St. Pius X 46, Katy Pope John 2

¶ Irving Cistercian 27, FW Country Day 12

¶ John Cooper 40, Arlington Oakridge 21

¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 26, Willow Park Trinity Christian 13

¶ SA Antonian 45, SA Christian 14

¶ SA Central Catholic 35, Houston St. Thomas 31

¶ SA Cornerstone 31, CC Calallen 6

¶ SA Town East Christian 79, Austin NYOS 39

¶ Waco Vanguard 58, Rockwall Heritage 0

OTHER=

¶ Azle Christian School 54, Dallas Fairhill 6

¶ Beaumont United 16, Galveston Ball 7

¶ Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 42, Grand Saline 7

¶ Midland Legacy 42, Abilene 33

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 30, Red Oak 14

¶ Pulaski Academy , Ark. 63, Argyle Liberty Christian 14

¶ San Antonio Harlan 21, SA Northside O’Connor 3

¶ Tribe Consolidated 46, Jubilee 12

¶ Waco Methodist 49, Legacy Classical Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eagle Christian vs. Rising Star, ccd.

Kenedy vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.

Lometa vs. Iredell, ccd.

Los Fresnos vs. Donna North, ppd. to Oct 2nd.

Nazareth vs. White Deer, ccd.

Pettus vs. Falls City, ccd.

Rankin vs. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, ccd.

Santa Maria vs. SA Southwest, ccd.

Veribest vs. Olfen, ccd.

Weslaco vs. Brownsville Rivera, ppd. to Oct 2nd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/