Texas high school football: Week 5 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — District play is underway across Central Texas as teams get started with the most pivotal part of the regular season. The standings flip back to 0-0 as teams begin posturing for spots in the state playoffs.

On Thursday, Pflugerville Connally started district with a win against Cedar Creek at The Pfield on KBVO.

Defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals were refreshed after a bye week, beating Del Valle on the road 63-6. Westlake is ranked as the No. 1 team in the 6A state rankings.

Bowie remained undefeated with a big win over Austin High at House Park.

In 5A, Cedar Park and Georgetown played until the final whistle, going back and forth during a high-scoring contest at Georgetown. The Timberwolves earned the 49-45 win.

Here’s the complete list of high school football scores from week 5 in Texas.

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

Photo: Andy Way/KXAN

Texas high school football scores – Week 5

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 42, Odessa Permian 21

¶ Arlington Martin 65, Arlington 17

¶ Cibolo Steele 28, SA Wagner 21

¶ Clear Brook 49, Houston Clear Lake 33

¶ Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14

¶ Coppell 35, Plano 13

¶ Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0

¶ Dallas Jesuit 47, Richardson Pearce 21

¶ Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7

¶ Duncanville 76, Hewitt Midway 0

¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Johnson 7

¶ Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7

¶ Garland 56, Garland Naaman Forest 29

¶ Garland Sachse 65, Garland Rowlett 28

¶ Grand Prairie 31, Arlington Houston 19

¶ Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 10

¶ Harlingen South 41, Brownsville Hanna 12

¶ Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17

¶ Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7

¶ Keller 41, Keller Central 7

¶ Klein Cain 42, Klein 14

¶ Lewisville 64, Plano West 28

¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 14

¶ Lewisville Hebron 29, Plano East 18

¶ Mansfield Summit 47, Burleson Centennial 26

¶ McAllen Memorial 16, McAllen Rowe 6

¶ Midland 49, Odessa 28

¶ Northwest Eaton 42, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

¶ Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8

¶ Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20

¶ PSJA North 63, La Joya 0

¶ Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 7

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving MacArthur 10

¶ Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Elkins 14

¶ SA Johnson 28, SA Northside Brandeis 22

¶ SA Northside Marshall 42, SA Northside O’Connor 38

¶ SA Northside Warren 44, SA Northside Stevens 28

¶ SA Roosevelt 41, SA MacArthur 14

¶ San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 7

¶ Schertz Clemens 17, Converse Judson 14

¶ Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7

¶ Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7

¶ The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, San Angelo Central 32

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21

¶ Aledo 51, Everman 7

¶ Amarillo 34, Amarillo Caprock 3

¶ Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14

¶ Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7

¶ Canyon Randall 38, Dumas 19

¶ Castroville Medina Valley 34, Uvalde 14

¶ CC Calallen 21, Kerrville Tivy 0

¶ Cedar Park 49, Georgetown 45

¶ Cleburne 45, Waco University 0

¶ College Station 35, New Caney 6

¶ Dallas Kimball 44, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Conrad 6

¶ Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 7

¶ Dripping Springs 63, SA McCollum 21

¶ Eagle Pass Winn 14, Laredo Cigarroa 7

¶ Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14

¶ Floresville 37, La Vernia 35

¶ Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0

¶ Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13

¶ Frisco Reedy 20, Frisco Independence 7

¶ Georgetown East View 47, Elgin 0

¶ Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0

¶ Lewisville The Colony 24, Frisco Centennial 3

¶ Lockhart 63, Davenport 41

¶ Lubbock Monterey 62, Lubbock 7

¶ Marshall 17, Longview Pine Tree 10

¶ Midlothian 31, N. Richland Hills Birdville 7

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0

¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 23, Houston Second Baptist 19

¶ SA Alamo Heights 7, Wimberley 0

¶ SA Brackenridge 48, SA Burbank 14

¶ SA Edison 33, SA Houston 0

¶ SA Lanier 34, SA Kennedy 13

¶ SA Southside 49, Laredo Martin 0

¶ SA Southwest 28, Rio Grande City 7

¶ Seagoville 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Seguin 28, New Braunfels Canyon 21

¶ Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0

¶ Vidor 8, Jasper 7

¶ WF Rider 33, Hobbs, N.M. 13

CLASS 4A=

¶ Beeville Jones 49, La Feria 31

¶ Bellville 56, West Columbia 6

¶ Big Spring 42, Clint 16

¶ Burkburnett 34, Vernon 28

¶ Canyon 38, Midland Greenwood 19

¶ Carthage 28, Gilmer 7

¶ China Spring 56, Mexia 7

¶ Cuero 41, Somerset 13

¶ Dalhart 31, Borger 18

¶ Devine 19, Luling 0

¶ El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10

¶ Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21

¶ Gonzales 25, Jarrell 14

¶ Hereford 34, Plainview 28

¶ Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7

¶ Iowa Park 24, Wichita Falls 15

¶ Kennedale 58, FW Castleberry 0

¶ Lamesa 13, Fabens 12

¶ Liberty Hill 62, Austin Crockett 0

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49, Houston Kinkaid 20

¶ Livingston 24, Madisonville 14

¶ Lumberton 24, Freeport Brazosport 21

¶ Midlothian Heritage 49, Springtown 13

¶ Monahans 35, EP Riverside 21

¶ Needville 44, Sweeny 37

¶ Pampa 53, Levelland 6

¶ Pleasanton 52, Pearsall 0

¶ Poteet 41, SA Cole 6

¶ Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0

¶ Stafford 67, Wharton 3

¶ West Orange-Stark 24, Hamshire-Fannett 8

¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9

CLASS 3A=

¶ Alpine 35, Kermit 21

¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Sanford-Fritch 13

¶ Banquete 28, Skidmore-Tynan 14

¶ Blanco 34, Three Rivers 7

¶ Bushland 31, Perryton 6

¶ Childress 42, Spearman 16

¶ Cisco 41, Comanche 14

¶ Coleman 63, Colorado City 13

¶ Daingerfield 20, De Kalb 15

¶ Danbury 49, Alpha Omega 0

¶ Early 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

¶ Edna 41, Goliad 14

¶ Eustace 42, Tioga 35

¶ Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 21

¶ Groesbeck 54, Normangee 6

¶ Gunter 56, Whitewright 0

¶ Holliday 34, Breckenridge 12

¶ Idalou 28, New Deal 14

¶ Ingram Moore 48, La Pryor 12

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0

¶ Lyford 22, Falfurrias 0

¶ Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14

¶ Marion 56, Lytle 0

¶ Merkel 37, Coahoma 20

¶ Natalia 46, Dilley 0

¶ Newton 44, Kountze 3

¶ Odem 40, Santa Rosa 0

¶ San Diego 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0

¶ Stanton 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13

¶ Stockdale 31, Nixon-Smiley 12

¶ Tulia 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Snyder 15

¶ Universal City Randolph 34, Comfort 7

¶ Van Vleck 44, Weimar 7

¶ Waskom 70, Ore City 6

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 48, Anson 2

¶ Archer City 43, Stamford 20

¶ Booker 22, Memphis 7

¶ Bosqueville 55, Rio Vista 27

¶ Chilton 54, Kerens 2

¶ Christoval 43, Goldthwaite 28

¶ Clarendon 49, Quanah 27

¶ Cross Plains 37, Miles 32

¶ Electra 9, Era 8

¶ Gorman 65, Gustine 16

¶ Granger 54, Bartlett 20

¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22

¶ Gruver 35, Shamrock 15

¶ Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20

¶ Hawley 54, Bangs 0

¶ Joaquin 55, Clarksville 18

¶ Kenedy 23, La Villa 6

¶ Mart 40, Italy 7

¶ Mason 42, Junction 0

¶ Muenster 61, Valley View 0

¶ Ralls 55, Plains 0

¶ Refugio 57, Crystal City 0

¶ Rocksprings 68, Iraan 13

¶ Roscoe 44, New Home 12

¶ Seymour 55, De Leon 7

¶ Shelbyville 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14

¶ Shiner 43, Burton 0

¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0

¶ Vega 62, Bovina 13

CLASS 1A=

¶ Abbott 59, Keene Smith 8

¶ Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8

¶ Apple Springs 46, Mount Calm 40

¶ Aquilla 40, UME Prep 27

¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50

¶ Blanket 68, Gholson 0

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 56, Vernon Northside 6

¶ Cherokee 60, Cranfills Gap 35

¶ Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20

¶ Eden 76, Morgan 28

¶ Evant 62, Penelope 16

¶ Fort Davis 26, Sanderson 24

¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0

¶ Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0

¶ Ira 86, Roscoe Highland 46

¶ Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50

¶ Knox City 58, Bryson 12

¶ Ladonia Fannindel 62, Savoy 0

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0

¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0

¶ Lometa 69, Rochelle 20

¶ Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8

¶ Meadow 52, Lenorah Grady 46

¶ Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6

¶ Newcastle 68, Ranger 22

¶ Oglesby 92, Eagle Christian 6

¶ Paint Rock 35, Zephyr 14

¶ Rising Star 54, Lohn 7

¶ Ropesville Ropes 35, Tahoka 8

¶ Strawn 68, Westbrook 52

¶ Whitharral 52, Hart 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Addison Trinity 33, FW Southwest Christian 7

¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin St. Michael 21

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 18

¶ Dallas Christian 35, Fort Bend Christian 13

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 28, Midland Christian 14

¶ FW Nolan 50, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21

¶ Houston St. John’s 41, Houston The Village 6

¶ Irving Cistercian 42, Casady, Okla. 14

¶ John Cooper 47, FW Trinity Valley 19

¶ Marble Falls Faith 72, Temple Holy Trinity 22

¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 34, FW Lake Country 26

¶ Plano Prestonwood 42, Plano John Paul II 0

¶ SA Central Catholic 50, SA Christian 0

¶ SA Texas Military 42, Charlotte 14

¶ The Woodlands Christian 37, Bay Area Christian 14

¶ Tomball Concordia 9, Houston St. Pius X 7

¶ Victoria St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0

OTHER=

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21

¶ Austin Brentwood 58, Austin Hyde Park 14

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16

¶ Fort Worth THESA 92, Tyler Kings Academy 0

¶ Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22

¶ Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15

¶ FW Brewer 53, Crowley 21

¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Lake Belton 35, Jordan 28

¶ Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12

¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy – El Paso 0

¶ McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 61, Rockwall Heritage 16

¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.

Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.

Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.

Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/