Texas high school football: Week 5 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — District play is underway across Central Texas as teams get started with the most pivotal part of the regular season. The standings flip back to 0-0 as teams begin posturing for spots in the state playoffs.
On Thursday, Pflugerville Connally started district with a win against Cedar Creek at The Pfield on KBVO.
Defending state champion Westlake Chaparrals were refreshed after a bye week, beating Del Valle on the road 63-6. Westlake is ranked as the No. 1 team in the 6A state rankings.
Bowie remained undefeated with a big win over Austin High at House Park.
In 5A, Cedar Park and Georgetown played until the final whistle, going back and forth during a high-scoring contest at Georgetown. The Timberwolves earned the 49-45 win.
Here’s the complete list of high school football scores from week 5 in Texas.
Texas high school football scores – Week 5
CLASS 6A=
¶ Abilene 42, Odessa Permian 21
¶ Arlington Martin 65, Arlington 17
¶ Cibolo Steele 28, SA Wagner 21
¶ Clear Brook 49, Houston Clear Lake 33
¶ Clute Brazoswood 21, League City Clear Creek 14
¶ Coppell 35, Plano 13
¶ Cypress Ranch 66, Cypress Lakes 0
¶ Dallas Jesuit 47, Richardson Pearce 21
¶ Dickinson 28, Clear Falls 7
¶ Duncanville 76, Hewitt Midway 0
¶ Eagle Pass 56, Laredo Johnson 7
¶ Galena Park North Shore 44, Beaumont West Brook 7
¶ Garland 56, Garland Naaman Forest 29
¶ Garland Sachse 65, Garland Rowlett 28
¶ Grand Prairie 31, Arlington Houston 19
¶ Harlingen 41, Brownsville Rivera 10
¶ Harlingen South 41, Brownsville Hanna 12
¶ Houston Stratford 30, Cypress Fairbanks 17
¶ Humble Atascocita 52, Humble 0
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 28, Katy Taylor 7
¶ Keller 41, Keller Central 7
¶ Klein Cain 42, Klein 14
¶ Lewisville 64, Plano West 28
¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 17, Lewisville Marcus 14
¶ Lewisville Hebron 29, Plano East 18
¶ Mansfield Summit 47, Burleson Centennial 26
¶ McAllen Memorial 16, McAllen Rowe 6
¶ Midland 49, Odessa 28
¶ Northwest Eaton 42, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
¶ Pasadena South Houston 60, Pasadena 8
¶ Pearland 41, Houston Strake Jesuit 20
¶ PSJA North 63, La Joya 0
¶ Richardson Berkner 34, Irving 7
¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving MacArthur 10
¶ Richmond George Ranch 35, Fort Bend Elkins 14
¶ SA Johnson 28, SA Northside Brandeis 22
¶ SA Northside Marshall 42, SA Northside O’Connor 38
¶ SA Northside Warren 44, SA Northside Stevens 28
¶ SA Roosevelt 41, SA MacArthur 14
¶ San Benito 38, Los Fresnos 7
¶ Schertz Clemens 17, Converse Judson 14
¶ Southlake Carroll 68, Byron Nelson 7
¶ Spring 56, Spring Dekaney 7
¶ The Woodlands College Park 49, Katy Mayde Creek 13
¶ Wolfforth Frenship 49, San Angelo Central 32
CLASS 5A=
¶ Abilene Wylie 49, Brownwood 21
¶ Aledo 51, Everman 7
¶ Amarillo 34, Amarillo Caprock 3
¶ Baytown Lee 19, Friendswood 14
¶ Brenham 23, Leander Glenn 7
¶ Canyon Randall 38, Dumas 19
¶ Castroville Medina Valley 34, Uvalde 14
¶ CC Calallen 21, Kerrville Tivy 0
¶ Cedar Park 49, Georgetown 45
¶ Cleburne 45, Waco University 0
¶ College Station 35, New Caney 6
¶ Dallas Kimball 44, Dallas Adamson 0
¶ Dallas Spruce 26, Dallas Conrad 6
¶ Donna 42, Brownsville Lopez 7
¶ Dripping Springs 63, SA McCollum 21
¶ Eagle Pass Winn 14, Laredo Cigarroa 7
¶ Ennis 47, Sulphur Springs 14
¶ Floresville 37, La Vernia 35
¶ Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Waltrip 0
¶ Frisco 48, Frisco Lebanon Trail 13
¶ Frisco Reedy 20, Frisco Independence 7
¶ Georgetown East View 47, Elgin 0
¶ Houston Sterling 56, Houston Northside 0
¶ Lewisville The Colony 24, Frisco Centennial 3
¶ Lockhart 63, Davenport 41
¶ Lubbock Monterey 62, Lubbock 7
¶ Marshall 17, Longview Pine Tree 10
¶ Midlothian 31, N. Richland Hills Birdville 7
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 38, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 34, La Porte 0
¶ Port Lavaca Calhoun 23, Houston Second Baptist 19
¶ SA Alamo Heights 7, Wimberley 0
¶ SA Brackenridge 48, SA Burbank 14
¶ SA Edison 33, SA Houston 0
¶ SA Lanier 34, SA Kennedy 13
¶ SA Southside 49, Laredo Martin 0
¶ SA Southwest 28, Rio Grande City 7
¶ Seagoville 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
¶ Seguin 28, New Braunfels Canyon 21
¶ Texas City 60, Santa Fe 0
¶ Vidor 8, Jasper 7
¶ WF Rider 33, Hobbs, N.M. 13
CLASS 4A=
¶ Beeville Jones 49, La Feria 31
¶ Bellville 56, West Columbia 6
¶ Big Spring 42, Clint 16
¶ Burkburnett 34, Vernon 28
¶ Canyon 38, Midland Greenwood 19
¶ Carthage 28, Gilmer 7
¶ China Spring 56, Mexia 7
¶ Cuero 41, Somerset 13
¶ Dalhart 31, Borger 18
¶ Devine 19, Luling 0
¶ El Campo 55, Boerne-Champion 10
¶ Glen Rose 41, Decatur 21
¶ Gonzales 25, Jarrell 14
¶ Hereford 34, Plainview 28
¶ Huffman Hargrave 31, La Marque 7
¶ Iowa Park 24, Wichita Falls 15
¶ Kennedale 58, FW Castleberry 0
¶ Lamesa 13, Fabens 12
¶ Liberty Hill 62, Austin Crockett 0
¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 49, Houston Kinkaid 20
¶ Livingston 24, Madisonville 14
¶ Lumberton 24, Freeport Brazosport 21
¶ Midlothian Heritage 49, Springtown 13
¶ Monahans 35, EP Riverside 21
¶ Needville 44, Sweeny 37
¶ Pampa 53, Levelland 6
¶ Pleasanton 52, Pearsall 0
¶ Poteet 41, SA Cole 6
¶ Quinlan Ford 50, Kemp 0
¶ Stafford 67, Wharton 3
¶ West Orange-Stark 24, Hamshire-Fannett 8
¶ WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9
CLASS 3A=
¶ Alpine 35, Kermit 21
¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Sanford-Fritch 13
¶ Banquete 28, Skidmore-Tynan 14
¶ Blanco 34, Three Rivers 7
¶ Bushland 31, Perryton 6
¶ Childress 42, Spearman 16
¶ Cisco 41, Comanche 14
¶ Coleman 63, Colorado City 13
¶ Daingerfield 20, De Kalb 15
¶ Danbury 49, Alpha Omega 0
¶ Early 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
¶ Edna 41, Goliad 14
¶ Eustace 42, Tioga 35
¶ Gladewater Sabine 48, New Boston 21
¶ Groesbeck 54, Normangee 6
¶ Gunter 56, Whitewright 0
¶ Holliday 34, Breckenridge 12
¶ Idalou 28, New Deal 14
¶ Ingram Moore 48, La Pryor 12
¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 61, Floydada 0
¶ Lyford 22, Falfurrias 0
¶ Malakoff 17, Pittsburg 14
¶ Marion 56, Lytle 0
¶ Merkel 37, Coahoma 20
¶ Natalia 46, Dilley 0
¶ Newton 44, Kountze 3
¶ Odem 40, Santa Rosa 0
¶ San Diego 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 0
¶ Stanton 46, San Angelo Texas Leadership 13
¶ Stockdale 31, Nixon-Smiley 12
¶ Tulia 70, Amarillo Highland Park 0
¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 22, Snyder 15
¶ Universal City Randolph 34, Comfort 7
¶ Van Vleck 44, Weimar 7
¶ Waskom 70, Ore City 6
CLASS 2A=
¶ Albany 48, Anson 2
¶ Archer City 43, Stamford 20
¶ Booker 22, Memphis 7
¶ Bosqueville 55, Rio Vista 27
¶ Chilton 54, Kerens 2
¶ Christoval 43, Goldthwaite 28
¶ Clarendon 49, Quanah 27
¶ Cross Plains 37, Miles 32
¶ Electra 9, Era 8
¶ Gorman 65, Gustine 16
¶ Granger 54, Bartlett 20
¶ Grapeland 58, Burkeville 22
¶ Gruver 35, Shamrock 15
¶ Hawkins 44, Linden-Kildare 20
¶ Hawley 54, Bangs 0
¶ Joaquin 55, Clarksville 18
¶ Kenedy 23, La Villa 6
¶ Mart 40, Italy 7
¶ Mason 42, Junction 0
¶ Muenster 61, Valley View 0
¶ Ralls 55, Plains 0
¶ Refugio 57, Crystal City 0
¶ Rocksprings 68, Iraan 13
¶ Roscoe 44, New Home 12
¶ Seymour 55, De Leon 7
¶ Shelbyville 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 14
¶ Shiner 43, Burton 0
¶ Springlake-Earth 47, White Deer 0
¶ Vega 62, Bovina 13
CLASS 1A=
¶ Abbott 59, Keene Smith 8
¶ Ackerly Sands 53, Lorenzo 8
¶ Apple Springs 46, Mount Calm 40
¶ Aquilla 40, UME Prep 27
¶ Benjamin 62, Roby 50
¶ Blanket 68, Gholson 0
¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 56, Vernon Northside 6
¶ Cherokee 60, Cranfills Gap 35
¶ Crosbyton 26, Sudan 20
¶ Eden 76, Morgan 28
¶ Evant 62, Penelope 16
¶ Fort Davis 26, Sanderson 24
¶ Grandfalls-Royalty 49, Wellman-Union 0
¶ Haskell Paint Creek 60, Harrold 0
¶ Hermleigh 69, Wilson 0
¶ Ira 86, Roscoe Highland 46
¶ Jonesboro 64, Saint Jo 50
¶ Knox City 58, Bryson 12
¶ Ladonia Fannindel 62, Savoy 0
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 54, Trinidad 0
¶ Lingleville 48, Moran 0
¶ Lometa 69, Rochelle 20
¶ Matador Motley County 60, Kress 8
¶ Meadow 52, Lenorah Grady 46
¶ Mertzon Irion County 53, Bronte 6
¶ Newcastle 68, Ranger 22
¶ Oglesby 92, Eagle Christian 6
¶ Paint Rock 35, Zephyr 14
¶ Rising Star 54, Lohn 7
¶ Ropesville Ropes 35, Tahoka 8
¶ Strawn 68, Westbrook 52
¶ Whitharral 52, Hart 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Addison Trinity 33, FW Southwest Christian 7
¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin St. Michael 21
¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 46, SA St. Anthony’s 18
¶ Dallas Christian 35, Fort Bend Christian 13
¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 28, Midland Christian 14
¶ FW Nolan 50, Dallas Bishop Lynch 21
¶ Houston St. John’s 41, Houston The Village 6
¶ Irving Cistercian 42, Casady, Okla. 14
¶ John Cooper 47, FW Trinity Valley 19
¶ Marble Falls Faith 72, Temple Holy Trinity 22
¶ Muenster Sacred Heart 34, FW Lake Country 26
¶ Plano Prestonwood 42, Plano John Paul II 0
¶ SA Central Catholic 50, SA Christian 0
¶ SA Texas Military 42, Charlotte 14
¶ The Woodlands Christian 37, Bay Area Christian 14
¶ Tomball Concordia 9, Houston St. Pius X 7
¶ Victoria St. Joseph 40, Bloomington 0
OTHER=
¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 35, Alief Taylor 21
¶ Austin Brentwood 58, Austin Hyde Park 14
¶ Cypress Bridgeland 48, Houston Langham Creek 16
¶ Fort Worth THESA 92, Tyler Kings Academy 0
¶ Frisco Memorial 38, Princeton 22
¶ Fulshear 42, Montgomery Lake Creek 15
¶ FW Brewer 53, Crowley 21
¶ FW Southwest def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit
¶ Lake Belton 35, Jordan 28
¶ Lubbock Trinity 36, Colleyville Covenant 12
¶ McDade 49, Harmony Science Academy – El Paso 0
¶ McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 61, Rockwall Heritage 16
¶ Tribe Consolidated 76, Williamson County Home School 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milford vs. Jonesboro, ccd.
Rule vs. Woodson, ccd.
Saint Jo vs. Forestburg, ccd.
Simms Bowie vs. Timpson, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/