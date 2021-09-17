Texas high school football: week 4 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — District play is underway across Texas high school football.

A handful of Central Texas teams were on bye before starting the challenge of reaching the state playoffs next week.

Cedar Ridge pulled off a surprise victory over state-ranked Round Rock Friday night at Dragon Stadium, limited a powerful Dragons offense to 13 points. Cedar Ridge jumped out quickly and held on for a 21-13 win.

Lake Travis rebounded from its state-ranked showdown against Rockwall last week for a 45-6 at San Marcos Friday. The Cavaliers are on bye next week before hosting Hays. San Marcos travels to Westlake in two weeks.

The LBJ and Liberty Hill game went down to the wire Thursday night in Liberty Hill with LBJ coming out with the win after a pivotal fourth down stop in the final minute of the game. LBJ won 41-34.

LBJ was ranked No. 3 in 4A-Division 1 state rankings. Liberty Hill was No. 9 in the 5A-Division II state rankings entering Thursday’s game.

Here’s a look at the week four scores in Texas — provided by The Associated Press and ScoreStream.

Texas high school football scores – Week 4

CLASS 6A=

¶ Abilene 35, Grand Prairie 28

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 46, San Angelo Central 28

¶ Arlington Houston 24, Keller Central 21

¶ Austin Vandegrift 56, Round Rock Stony Point 21

¶ Beaumont West Brook 28, Deer Park 14

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 23, Round Rock McNeil 14

¶ Cibolo Steele 49, SA East Central 7

¶ Clear Falls 37, Katy Cinco Ranch 21

¶ Dickinson 48, Pasadena Dobie 27

¶ Edinburg 49, Edinburg Economedes 9

¶ Galena Park North Shore 58, Klein Oak 34

¶ Garland Sachse 56, Garland Lakeview Centennial 27

¶ Haltom 43, FW Chisholm Trail 8

¶ Houston King 49, Huntsville 6

¶ Justin Northwest 33, Abilene Cooper 21

¶ Klein Cain 63, Katy Taylor 28

¶ Lake Travis 45, San Marcos 6

¶ Laredo Johnson 20, Uvalde 19

¶ Laredo Nixon 13, Zapata 0

¶ Longview 24, Bryant, Ark. 21

¶ McAllen 21, Brownsville Memorial 14

¶ McAllen Memorial 41, Brownsville Lopez 14

¶ North Crowley 50, FW Paschal 12

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 52, Richardson Berkner 0

¶ SA Madison 21, SA Churchill 9

¶ SA Northside Holmes 39, SA Northside O’Connor 14

¶ SA Roosevelt 56, LEE 20

¶ Schertz Clemens 41, SA South San Antonio 7

¶ Smithson Valley 42, SA Wagner 14

¶ Southlake Carroll 31, Arlington Martin 7

¶ Weatherford 28, Hurst Bell 21

¶ Weslaco East 17, Brownsville Porter 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ Aledo 56, Burleson 14

¶ Alice 48, Hidalgo 14

¶ Arlington Seguin 69, Cleburne 28

¶ Austin McCallum 23, Kerrville Tivy 15

¶ CC Moody 35, CC Ray 14

¶ College Station 45, New Caney Porter 3

¶ Denton Braswell 38, Northwest Eaton 28

¶ Ennis 28, Greenville 0

¶ Floresville 34, SA Southside 21

¶ Frisco Lone Star 38, Frisco Independence 21

¶ Frisco Wakeland 49, Lewisville The Colony 13

¶ Joshua 45, Waco University 27

¶ Laredo Cigarroa 34, Crystal City 7

¶ Little Elm 57, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

¶ Lubbock 51, Levelland 7

¶ Lubbock Cooper 28, Lubbock Monterey 21

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 49, Denison 7

¶ Magnolia 27, Lufkin 21

¶ Magnolia West 41, Cleveland 14

¶ SA Alamo Heights 38, Fischer Canyon Lake 21

¶ SA Brackenridge 42, SA Memorial 20

¶ SA Highlands 22, SA Jefferson 0

¶ SA Southwest 39, Castroville Medina Valley 14

¶ Seguin 23, SA Veterans Memorial 21

¶ Somerset 27, Beeville Jones 13

¶ Wichita Falls 35, Burkburnett 14

¶ Willis 24, A&M Consolidated 17

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 17, Waco La Vega 14

¶ Bandera 40, Comfort 6

¶ Bellville 67, Rockdale 7

¶ Boerne 51, Sweetwater 16

¶ Canyon 30, Amarillo Caprock 20

¶ China Spring 47, Lampasas 7

¶ Decatur 37, Graham 14

¶ Dumas 48, Plainview 14

¶ Fairfield 30, Robinson 16

¶ Gatesville 40, Hillsboro 6

¶ Glen Rose 54, Grandview 24

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 41, Splendora 21

¶ Henderson 56, Longview Spring Hill 0

¶ Huffman Hargrave 37, Navasota 20

¶ Ingleside 35, Gonzales 19

¶ Jasper 33, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 3

¶ La Grange 37, Lockhart 21

¶ Lorena 49, Madisonville 16

¶ Lubbock Estacado 34, Hereford 0

¶ Mineral Wells 42, Sanger 41

¶ Palestine 31, Waco Connally 22

¶ Pecos 31, Fabens 26

¶ Pleasanton 35, Devine 12

¶ Poteet 48, Manor New Tech 8

¶ Salado 57, Mexia 0

¶ Silsbee 30, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 20

¶ Snyder 42, San Angelo Lake View 7

CLASS 3A=

¶ Abernathy 33, Post 7

¶ Alba-Golden 15, Cumby 13

¶ Amarillo River Road 41, Lamesa 18

¶ Ballinger 21, Clyde 13

¶ Brock 41, Iowa Park 6

¶ Bushland 21, Stratford 14

¶ Canadian 51, Perryton 28

¶ Coldspring-Oakhurst 51, Cleveland Tarkington 0

¶ Coleman 49, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

¶ Dilley 48, La Pryor 8

¶ Dublin 38, Brady 12

¶ East Bernard 17, Schulenburg 6

¶ Eastland 28, Breckenridge 19

¶ Florence 10, Goldthwaite 7

¶ Franklin 65, Troy 10

¶ Gunter 59, Pilot Point 6

¶ Holliday 27, Bells 14

¶ Idalou 56, Littlefield 13

¶ Jourdanton 30, Eagle Pass Winn 21

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 56, Dimmitt 6

¶ Malakoff 41, Sunnyvale 7

¶ McGregor 35, Clifton 20

¶ New London West Rusk 62, San Augustine 7

¶ New Waverly 56, Hardin 0

¶ Nixon-Smiley 34, Charlotte 14

¶ Odem 49, Falfurrias 6

¶ Orangefield 41, Buna 0

¶ Quitman 32, Hawkins 22

¶ Spearman 24, Vega 6

¶ Stockdale 30, Yorktown 21

¶ Taft 35, Kenedy 7

¶ Teague 27, Buffalo 18

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Cisco 14

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 45, El Maton Tidehaven 10

¶ Wall 20, Mason 14

¶ Warren 42, Deweyville 22

¶ West 35, Rogers 28

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 62, Haskell 0

¶ Baird 53, Chillicothe 0

¶ Bruceville-Eddy 14, Jewett Leon 12

¶ Clarendon 51, Hale Center 26

¶ Cross Plains 21, De Leon 13

¶ Cushing 22, Evadale 20

¶ D’Hanis 50, Pettus 6

¶ Farwell 49, Texico, N.M. 18

¶ Granger 31, Rosebud-Lott 24

¶ Hamilton 62, Bangs 21

¶ Hawley 49, Winters 0

¶ Muenster 35, Electra 24

¶ Muenster 35, Lubbock Trinity 24

¶ New Deal 70, Bovina 0

¶ Refugio 78, Sabinal 0

¶ Roscoe 42, Christoval 30

¶ Sanford-Fritch 34, Memphis 0

¶ Shiner 39, Poth 10

CLASS 1A=

¶ Amherst 62, Wellman-Union 14

¶ Aspermont 58, Lueders-Avoca 12

¶ Balmorhea 66, Marfa 16

¶ Benjamin 66, Vernon Northside 14

¶ Blanket 61, Zephyr 0

¶ Bynum 52, Trinidad 6

¶ Cherokee 66, Gustine 18

¶ Garden City 50, Eden 0

¶ Happy 62, Kress 12

¶ Hermleigh 50, Robert Lee 0

¶ Imperial Buena Vista 52, Sierra Blanca 7

¶ Ira 62, Knox City 52

¶ Iredell 53, Buckholts 8

¶ Jayton 53, Turkey Valley 40

¶ Jonesboro 45, Blum 0

¶ Lamesa Klondike 45, Meadow 0

¶ Lenorah Grady 62, Bronte 12

¶ Lingleville 58, Morgan 8

¶ Loop 90, Afton Patton Springs 57

¶ Lorenzo 0, Anton 0

¶ Matador Motley County 48, Crowell 0

¶ May 63, Evant 6

¶ McLean 22, Lefors 0

¶ Mertzon Irion County 61, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

¶ Milford 32, Penelope 28

¶ Oglesby 70, Kopperl 6

¶ Paducah 60, Nazareth 14

¶ Paint Rock 59, Trent 38

¶ Perrin-Whitt 40, Covington 21

¶ Rankin 79, Leakey 34

¶ Richland Springs 70, Dime Box 22

¶ Rotan 51, Veribest 0

¶ Saint Jo 59, Campbell 8

¶ Santa Anna 60, Brookesmith 12

¶ Spur 75, White Deer 51

¶ Sterling City 52, Borden County 0

¶ Three Way 49, Rising Star 18

¶ Throckmorton 40, Blackwell 32

¶ Whiteface 64, Petersburg 34

¶ Whitharral 54, Ackerly Sands 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Abilene Christian 35, Ladonia Fannindel 31

¶ Arlington Pantego Christian 43, Tyler Gorman 0

¶ Dallas Academy 60, Granbury Cornerstone 0

¶ Dallas Episcopal 28, FW Southwest Christian 10

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 45, Argyle Liberty Christian 14

¶ FW Trinity Valley 53, Dallas Greenhill 14

¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Louise 13

¶ Houston Kinkaid 56, Katy Pope John 6

¶ Irving The Highlands 48, Garland Christian 0

¶ SA Antonian 28, Blanco 18

¶ SA Central Catholic 39, Laredo United South 17

¶ SA Holy Cross 49, Pearsall 0

OTHER=

¶ Angleton def. Wisdom , forfeit

¶ Katy Tompkins 57, League City Clear Creek 7

¶ Lake Belton 28, Cameron Yoe 14

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Wilson 0

¶ Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Spruce , forfeit

¶ Prosper Rock Hill 42, Princeton 34

¶ San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Northside Stevens 24

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy 45, SA Lutheran 0

¶ Waco Methodist 50, Waco Parkview Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bryan Rudder vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, ccd.

Coahoma vs. Colorado City, ccd.

Colmesneil vs. High Island, ccd.

Dallas Shelton vs. Waco Reicher, ccd.

Fulshear vs. Clear Brook, ccd.

La Marque vs. West Columbia Charter, ccd.

La Vernia vs. Woodlands Legacy Prep, ccd.

Leonard vs. Detroit, ccd.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville vs. Woodville, ccd.

Premont vs. Victoria St. Joseph, ccd.

Roby vs. Rule, ccd.

Sweeny vs. Hempstead, ccd.

Taylor vs. Austin William Travis, ccd.

Vidor vs. Bay City, ccd.

Wellington vs. Gruver, ccd.

Woodson vs. Newcastle, ccd.