Texas high school football: week 3 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Friday night was the final run of non-district games for the Central Texas 6A schools before the playoffs come into focus with district games.

No. 1 ranked Westlake cruised to its third straight win to open the season, defeating Mansfield Summit 59-21 at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader’s Stadium. The Chaparrals are off the schedule next week before facing Del Valle.

Round Rock High School has kicked off the season in style, dominating its non-district schedule. The Dragons faced a steep challenge from the 5A-power Cedar Park Friday night and earned a 21-17 win at Gupton Stadium.

Round Rock starts district play against Cedar Ridge next Friday, Sept. 17.

Here’s a look at the scores for week three of Texas high school football.

CLASS 6A

¶ Abilene 23, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 19

¶ Allen 35, Cedar Hill 16

¶ Alvin 40, Pasadena Memorial 14

¶ Amarillo Tascosa 40, Odessa Permian 21

¶ Arlington Bowie 24, Mesquite Horn 17

¶ Arlington Martin 43, Midland Legacy 37

¶ Austin Bowie 42, Copperas Cove 28

¶ Austin Vandegrift 45, San Angelo Central 13

¶ Austin Westlake 59, Mansfield Summit 21

¶ Baytown Sterling 54, Houston Washington 7

¶ Brownsville Rivera 33, Rio Hondo 13

¶ Byron Nelson 50, Irving MacArthur 13

¶ Cibolo Steele 21, Killeen Ellison 7

¶ Clear Brook 49, La Porte 23

¶ Clear Falls 45, Deer Park 21

¶ Cypress Creek 41, Aldine Eisenhower 40

¶ Cypress Springs 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20

¶ Dallas Jesuit 36, Choctaw, Okla. 29

¶ Dallas White 42, Dallas Molina 21

¶ De Soto 53, North Crowley 28

¶ Eagle Pass 28, Eagle Pass Winn 3

¶ Edinburg North 53, Edinburg Economedes 0

¶ Edinburg Vela 24, PSJA North 0

¶ EP Franklin 41, EP Andress 21

¶ Euless Trinity 30, Colleyville Heritage 27

¶ Garland 49, Plano Prestonwood 21

¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 40, North Mesquite 22

¶ Harlingen 38, Laredo United 14

¶ Harlingen South 14, Alice 7

¶ Houston Langham Creek 38, Cypress Ridge 10

¶ Houston Strake Jesuit 55, Spring Dekaney 28

¶ Houston Westbury 7, Houston North Forest 0

¶ Humble Summer Creek 63, Conroe 7

¶ Katy 28, Dickinson 21

¶ Katy Cinco Ranch 48, Clute Brazoswood 14

¶ Katy Seven Lakes 45, Aldine Davis 27

¶ Killeen Shoemaker 52, Kerrville Tivy 21

¶ Klein Cain 49, Cypress Ranch 14

¶ League City Clear Creek 35, Channelview 21

¶ League City Clear Springs 45, Fort Bend Elkins 3

¶ Lewisville 42, Arlington Lamar 17

¶ Lewisville Marcus 41, Keller Central 14

¶ Longview 46, Tyler Legacy 20

¶ Mansfield 38, Mansfield Legacy 20

¶ McAllen 26, Donna 14

¶ McAllen Memorial 53, La Joya Palmview 9

¶ McKinney 35, Garland Rowlett 9

¶ Mission 42, La Joya 20

¶ New Braunfels 35, New Braunfels Canyon 21

¶ Northwest Eaton 35, Lewisville Hebron 34

¶ Pasadena Dobie 63, Friendswood 6

¶ Pasadena Rayburn 21, Houston Northbrook 15

¶ Pearland 36, Conroe Oak Ridge 33

¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 17, Belton 14

¶ Plano East 34, Wylie 17

¶ Richardson 46, South Garland 28

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Plano 21

¶ Rockwall 59, Lake Travis 35

¶ Rockwall-Heath 62, Red Oak 21

¶ Round Rock 21, Cedar Park 17

¶ Round Rock Cedar Ridge 48, Buda Hays 13

¶ Round Rock Stony Point 42, Del Valle 7

¶ SA Johnson 59, LEE 7

¶ SA Madison 23, SA Roosevelt 0

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 62, SA MacArthur 6

¶ SA Northside Taft 14, SA Northside Holmes 13

¶ San Benito 13, Schertz Clemens 7

¶ San Marcos 28, SA East Central 16

¶ Smithson Valley 42, EP Eastwood 14

¶ South Grand Prairie 27, Hewitt Midway 16

¶ Southlake Carroll 31, Prosper 0

¶ Spring Westfield 27, Galena Park North Shore 21

¶ Weslaco 49, Laredo Nixon 2

¶ Wolfforth Frenship 14, Lubbock Cooper 13

CLASS 5A

¶ Abilene Cooper 30, Abilene Wylie 24

¶ Aledo 64, FW Arlington Heights 0

¶ Amarillo 35, Canyon Randall 28

¶ Amarillo Caprock 25, Perryton 18

¶ Amarillo Palo Duro 39, Wichita Falls 14

¶ Angleton 62, Houston Milby 0

¶ Austin LBJ 28, Waco La Vega 7

¶ Azle 42, Burleson 37

¶ Barbers Hill 51, Houston Heights 26

¶ Baytown Lee 28, Lumberton 27

¶ Boerne-Champion 24, Laredo United South 12

¶ Brenham 29, Bryan 14

¶ Brownsville Memorial 24, Weslaco East 17

¶ Brownsville Pace 41, Brownsville Porter 17

¶ Bryan Rudder 51, Elgin 0

¶ Canutillo 34, EP Chapin 13

¶ CC Calallen 27, Los Fresnos 7

¶ CC Flour Bluff 66, Victoria West 13

¶ CC Miller 34, Sinton 30

¶ Cleburne 54, Weatherford 48

¶ Cleveland 31, Waller 6

¶ College Station 38, Magnolia 10

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 52, CC King 0

¶ Crosby 41, Port Arthur Memorial 26

¶ Dallas Highland Park 28, Coppell 13

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 17, Dallas Spruce 0

¶ Dallas Sunset 42, Carrollton Turner 33

¶ Denton Ryan 28, Frisco Reedy 10

¶ Dripping Springs 49, Lockhart 15

¶ El Paso Eastlake 36, EP Parkland 13

¶ Ennis 22, Waxahachie 21, OT

¶ EP Del Valle 49, EP Americas 36

¶ EP Hanks 27, EP Bowie 26

¶ EP Jefferson 33, EP Bel Air 14

¶ Everman 48, Haltom 14

¶ Floresville 44, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41

¶ Frisco 70, Lake Dallas 27

¶ Frisco Lone Star 51, Frisco Heritage 24

¶ FW North Side 45, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 9

¶ Galveston Ball 35, Houston Wheatley 10

¶ Granbury 76, FW South Hills 0

¶ Grapevine 46, Justin Northwest 43

¶ Greenville 59, Carrollton Ranchview 0

¶ Gregory-Portland 56, CC Moody 7

¶ Houston Austin 14, Houston Waltrip 6

¶ Houston Sterling 44, Houston Madison 28

¶ Huntsville 21, Humble Kingwood 6

¶ Katy Paetow 30, Richmond Foster 14

¶ Kaufman 34, Sulphur Springs 32

¶ Lancaster 62, Dallas Samuell 0

¶ Laredo Cigarroa 40, Laredo Johnson 14

¶ Leander 37, Bastrop Cedar Creek 9

¶ Lewisville The Colony 38, Denton 17

¶ Little Elm 35, Plano West 31

¶ Longview Pine Tree 42, Kilgore 27

¶ Lubbock Monterey 23, Midland 21

¶ Lucas Lovejoy 69, Princeton 21

¶ Magnolia West 28, Lufkin 14

¶ Mansfield Timberview 41, Lewisville Flower Mound 37

¶ Marble Falls 46, Austin Akins 6

¶ Marshall 41, McKinney North 29

¶ Mercedes 56, PSJA Memorial 7

¶ Mesquite Poteet 63, Dallas Jefferson 0

¶ Mission Sharyland 31, Edcouch-Elsa 21

¶ Montgomery 23, Beaumont United 19

¶ N. Richland Hills Birdville 28, Crowley 13

¶ Nederland 41, Silsbee 34, OT

¶ New Caney 41, New Caney Porter 14

¶ Pflugerville Connally 24, Pflugerville Connally 17

¶ Pflugerville Weiss 54, Leander Rouse 20

¶ Plainview 33, Lubbock 14

¶ Royse City 28, Wylie East 20

¶ SA Alamo Heights 35, SA Central Catholic 20

¶ SA Burbank 50, SA Kennedy 34

¶ SA Edison 12, SA Memorial 7

¶ SA Harlandale 21, SA Antonian 6

¶ SA Lanier 50, SA Houston 22

¶ SA Southwest 53, SA South San Antonio 6

¶ SA Veterans Memorial 48, Castroville Medina Valley 12

¶ Saginaw Boswell 32, Burleson Centennial 24

¶ Sherman 52, Saginaw 10

¶ Somerset 28, SA McCollum 17

¶ Terrell 49, Waco University 21

¶ Texas City 30, Houston Clear Lake 0

¶ Tomball 42, Port Neches-Groves 25

¶ Tyler 40, Nacogdoches 12

¶ Vidor 39, Freeport Brazosport 29

¶ WF Rider 33, Midlothian 27

¶ Willis 50, Houston Bellaire 27

CLASS 4A

¶ Anna 42, Van Alstyne 35

¶ Argyle 23, Celina 0

¶ Athens 43, Fairfield 14

¶ Aubrey 62, Gainesville 6

¶ Bandera 21, SA Cole 0

¶ Bay City 21, Wharton 9

¶ Beeville Jones 50, Pearsall 0

¶ Bellville 48, Stafford 26

¶ Brookshire Royal 26, Caldwell 20

¶ Carrizo Springs 54, Manor New Tech 0

¶ China Spring 57, Brownwood 21

¶ Clint 28, Gadsden, N.M. 6

¶ Clint Mountain View 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0

¶ Crandall 68, Alvarado 42

¶ Cuero 28, Yoakum 12

¶ Devine 63, Fort Worth YMLA 14

¶ El Campo 49, Port Lavaca Calhoun 35

¶ Fischer Canyon Lake 32, Georgetown East View 19

¶ Fort Stockton 40, Clint Horizon 34

¶ Fredericksburg 42, Gonzales 18

¶ FW Western Hills 46, FW Polytechnic 7

¶ Geronimo Navarro 48, Needville 28

¶ Gilmer 48, Atlanta 6

¶ Glen Rose 47, FW Castleberry 0

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 26, East Chambers 14

¶ Hidalgo 27, Rio Grande City 7

¶ Hillsboro 33, Bridgeport 10

¶ Huffman Hargrave 38, Bridge City 2

¶ Huntington 43, Frankston 12

¶ Iowa Park 54, Burkburnett 7

¶ La Feria 39, Donna North 17

¶ La Marque 26, Hitchcock 20

¶ Lake Worth 31, Joshua 25

¶ Liberty Hill 17, Georgetown 13

¶ Livingston 31, Orangefield 27

¶ Longview Spring Hill 48, White Oak 14

¶ Lorena 54, Gatesville 0

¶ Madisonville 35, Teague 0

¶ Midland Greenwood 31, Andrews 14

¶ Midlothian Heritage 48, Decatur 14

¶ Mineral Wells 28, FW Benbrook 8

¶ Monahans 28, Big Spring 13

¶ Navasota 63, Mexia 21

¶ Nevada Community 29, Paris North Lamar 6

¶ Pampa 51, Borger 17

¶ Pecos 50, Kermit 30

¶ Pleasanton 42, Jourdanton 26

¶ Port Isabel 41, Aransas Pass 7

¶ Quinlan Ford 58, Ferris 43

¶ Raymondville 30, Lyford 14

¶ Robinson 28, Troy 20, OT

¶ Rockport-Fulton 28, CC Tuloso-Midway 6

¶ Rusk 21, Palestine 18

¶ Sanger 61, Howe 24

¶ Seminole 22, Denver City 18

¶ Shepherd 18, Coldspring-Oakhurst 14

¶ Snyder 55, Lamesa 0

¶ Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 42, Buna 0

¶ Springtown 30, Waco Connally 29

¶ Stephenville 48, Salado 21

¶ Sunnyvale 49, Brownsboro 14

¶ Sweetwater 47, San Angelo Lake View 20

¶ Taylor 48, Giddings 28

¶ Tyler Chapel Hill 35, Hallsville 16

¶ Waxahachie Life 35, North Dallas 0

¶ West Columbia 63, Sweeny 21

¶ WF Hirschi 30, Hereford 7

¶ Wimberley 45, Lampasas 21

¶ Zapata 28, Crystal City 0

CLASS 3A

¶ Abernathy 50, Sundown 13

¶ Anahuac 56, KIPP Generations 13

¶ Arp 33, Garrison 7

¶ Ballinger 27, Colorado City 0

¶ Bells 60, Valley View 6

¶ Big Lake Reagan County 14, Ozona 12

¶ Blanco 40, Anderson-Shiro 0

¶ Bloomington 28, Benavides 0

¶ Callisburg 33, Lindsay 27

¶ Cisco 28, Breckenridge 27

¶ Commerce 28, Lone Oak 14

¶ Cooper 40, Detroit 6

¶ Crane 27, Winters 13

¶ Crockett 59, Buffalo 42

¶ Daingerfield 58, Gladewater Sabine 30

¶ Dallas Gateway 46, Dallas A+ Academy 8

¶ Danbury 32, Hull-Daisetta 0

¶ Dilley 9, Cotulla 6

¶ Dimmitt 30, Sunray 12

¶ Dublin 21, Anson 14

¶ Early 58, Comanche 14

¶ East Bernard 49, Boling 14

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 28, Palacios 7

¶ Emory Rains 22, Grand Saline 14

¶ Franklin 41, Cameron Yoe 21

¶ Friona 55, Muleshoe 13

¶ Gladewater 15, Center 14

¶ Goliad 43, George West 40

¶ Grandview 37, Godley 14

¶ Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6

¶ Hallettsville 45, Ganado 7

¶ Hebbronville 51, Falfurrias 0

¶ Hemphill 53, Pineland West Sabine 26

¶ Henrietta 38, Bowie 17

¶ Holliday 36, Vernon 7

¶ Idalou 49, Brownfield 13

¶ Johnson City 21, Boerne Geneva 14

¶ Little River Academy 41, Groesbeck 20

¶ Littlefield 21, Post 20

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 59, Tahoka 0

¶ Luling 17, Weimar 7

¶ Marion 35, Comfort 6

¶ Maypearl 21, Clifton 0

¶ McGregor 36, Jarrell 17

¶ Millsap 45, De Leon 20

¶ Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 16

¶ Natalia 24, Universal City Randolph 6

¶ New Boston 41, Hooks 21

¶ New London West Rusk 24, Mineola 17

¶ New Waverly 45, Hearne 18

¶ Newton 54, Kirbyville 0

¶ Palmer 48, Bosqueville 37

¶ Pattonville Prairiland 34, Como-Pickton 14

¶ Ponder 61, Nocona 14

¶ Rio Vista 48, Malakoff Cross Roads 0

¶ Rockdale 35, Lexington 14

¶ Rogers 48, Whitney 33

¶ San Diego 15, CC West Oso 13

¶ Shallowater 49, Levelland 7

¶ Skidmore-Tynan 33, Lytle 12

¶ Spearman 21, Dalhart 7

¶ Taft 48, Freer 6

¶ Tatum 46, Pittsburg 21

¶ Tolar 76, Boyd 48

¶ Troup 34, Bullard 20

¶ Tulia 51, Sanford-Fritch 6

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 48, Eastland 20

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 49, Van Vleck 8

¶ Warren 25, Saratoga West Hardin 0

¶ Waskom 60, Shelbyville 14

¶ WF City View 36, Seymour 26

¶ Winnsboro 35, Hughes Springs 14

¶ Woodville 19, Corrigan-Camden 13

CLASS 2A

¶ Albany 50, Hamlin 0

¶ Baird 37, Gordon 32

¶ Bartlett 37, Meridian 8

¶ Beckville 40, Maud 0

¶ Ben Bolt 34, Agua Dulce 14

¶ Burton 42, Wallis Brazos 0

¶ Center Point 14, Sabinal 8

¶ Centerville 42, Thorndale 28

¶ Chilton 37, Normangee 0

¶ Christoval 33, Sonora 14

¶ Clarendon 49, Bovina 7

¶ Colmesneil 30, Deweyville 22

¶ Crawford 57, Axtell 0

¶ Cross Plains 28, Haskell 7

¶ D’Hanis 24, Brackett 6

¶ Eldorado 56, Coahoma 29

¶ Falls City 34, Stockdale 12

¶ Farwell 62, Sudan 0

¶ Floydada 34, Smyer 8

¶ Goldthwaite 33, Olney 8

¶ Gorman 47, Blum 34

¶ Granger 54, Frost 12

¶ Gruver 58, Stinnett West Texas 6

¶ Hamilton 33, Hico 0

¶ Harper 28, Ingram Moore 7

¶ Hawkins 41, Quinlan Boles 18

¶ Hawley 41, Merkel 7

¶ Holland 33, Waco Reicher 23

¶ Hubbard 56, Moody 7

¶ Jewett Leon 38, Somerville 30

¶ Joaquin 62, Groveton 0

¶ Junction 57, Iraan 0

¶ Kenedy 34, Woodsboro 0

¶ La Villa 26, Santa Rosa 19

¶ Lockney 31, Boys Ranch 14

¶ Louise 41, High Island 0

¶ Lovelady 15, Iola 6

¶ Marlin 34, Valley Mills 29

¶ Mason 35, San Saba 28

¶ Milano 34, Bremond 24

¶ Muenster 50, Blue Ridge 7

¶ New Deal 37, Slaton 0

¶ Peaster 40, FW Trinity Valley 28

¶ Petrolia 42, Electra 14

¶ Ralls 14, Seagraves 13

¶ Refugio 55, Edna 38

¶ Roby 46, Bronte 0

¶ Roscoe 43, Miles 24

¶ Rosebud-Lott 40, Stamford 14

¶ Santo 46, Itasca 6

¶ Shamrock 42, Amarillo Highland Park 20

¶ Shiner 28, Davenport 14

¶ Simms Bowie 40, Overton 6

¶ Stratford 54, Lakin, Kan. 0

¶ Thrall 49, Snook 27

¶ Three Rivers 55, Bruni 22

¶ Trenton 47, Chico 20

¶ Van Horn 46, Dell City 0

¶ Vega 59, Panhandle 36

¶ Wellington 12, Amarillo River Road 0

¶ Wheeler 24, Quanah 18

¶ Windthorst 52, Clyde 7

¶ Wink 40, Alpine 24

¶ Yorktown 45, Austin Brentwood 40

CLASS 1A

¶ Abbott 62, Covington 12

¶ Anton 59, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 14

¶ Balmorhea 64, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0

¶ Benjamin 60, Aspermont 14

¶ Bluff Dale 40, Sidney 28

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 54, Chillicothe 6

¶ Bynum 62, Morgan 44

¶ Cranfills Gap 51, Gustine 0

¶ Crosbyton 27, Munday 16

¶ Evant 56, Brookesmith 6

¶ Hedley 58, Vernon Northside 12

¶ Hermleigh 50, Lueders-Avoca 0

¶ Imperial Buena Vista 82, Grandfalls-Royalty 37

¶ Jonesboro 58, Joshua Johnson County 8

¶ Kress 56, Miami 8

¶ Lamesa Klondike 62, Lenorah Grady 16

¶ Lingleville 60, Blanket 12

¶ Lometa 64, Ranger 18

¶ Matador Motley County 66, Spur 20

¶ May 65, Knox City 16

¶ Mertzon Irion County 53, Fort Davis 8

¶ Mullin 52, Three Way 6

¶ Nazareth 40, Groom 22

¶ New Home 47, Plains 8

¶ Newcastle 64, Crowell 62

¶ Paducah 60, Petersburg 13

¶ Perrin-Whitt 78, Mineral Wells 34

¶ Premont 49, Pettus 0

¶ Rankin 76, Borden County 40

¶ Robert Lee 42, Veribest 22

¶ Rochelle 59, Paint Rock 7

¶ Ropesville Ropes 22, Menard 21

¶ Roscoe Highland 61, Blackwell 34

¶ Rotan 50, Moran 0

¶ Rule 46, Afton Patton Springs 20

¶ Sanderson 48, Midland Trinity 26

¶ Santa Anna 84, Abilene Christian 46

¶ Silverton 46, Guthrie 18

¶ Sterling City 84, O’Donnell 38

¶ Strawn 56, Bryson 0

¶ Throckmorton 58, Gilmer Union Hill 12

¶ Turkey Valley 67, Meadow 20

¶ Water Valley 54, Garden City 8

¶ Westbrook 57, Loraine 6

¶ White Deer 46, Lefors 0

¶ Whiteface 64, Southland 19

¶ Whitharral 80, Lubbock Home School Titans 36

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

¶ Addison Trinity 57, Irving Cistercian 32

¶ Arlington Pantego Christian 62, Cedar Hill Newman 20

¶ Austin Regents 35, Bellaire Episcopal 0

¶ Austin St. Michael 17, SA Southside 12

¶ Austin TSD 68, SA St. Gerard 23

¶ Beaumont Kelly 40, Hardin 37

¶ Bullard Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12

¶ Colleyville Covenant 48, Tyler Grace Community 6

¶ Dallas Academy 46, Forestburg 0

¶ Dallas Christian 7, Argyle Liberty Christian 6

¶ Dallas Episcopal 48, Fort Worth Christian 24

¶ Dallas First Baptist 35, Arlington Newman 0

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 35, Malakoff 9

¶ Dallas St. Mark 40, Dallas Greenhill 8

¶ EP Cathedral 10, Fabens 6

¶ FW All Saints 38, Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y. 28

¶ FW Southwest Christian 35, Arlington Oakridge 10

¶ Grapevine Faith 34, FW Country Day 0

¶ Greenville Christian 46, Fruitvale 0

¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Nixon-Smiley 13

¶ Houston Kinkaid 48, Houston St. Thomas 41

¶ Houston Second Baptist 48, Tomball Concordia 13

¶ Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 33

¶ John Cooper 20, Cypress Community Christian 14

¶ Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 58, Medina 52

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 46, Wellman-Union 0

¶ Marble Falls Faith 74, Fredericksburg Heritage 50

¶ SA Christian 55, Austin St. Dominic Savio 16

¶ SA Texas Military 17, FW Lake Country 7

¶ Shiner St. Paul 34, Schulenburg 7

¶ Victoria St. Joseph 39, Houston Northland Christian 19

OTHER

¶ Alvin Shadow Creek 28, Cypress Woods 11

¶ Austin SPC 66, San Marcos Baptist Academy 44

¶ Buda Johnson 55, Bastrop 0

¶ Cypress Bridgeland 39, The Woodlands 35

¶ Decatur Victory Christian 18, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6

¶ Frisco Memorial 41, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

¶ FW Brewer 35, North Forney 10

¶ FW Covenant Classical 60, Watauga Harvest 12

¶ Goddard , N.M. 36, EP Austin 14

¶ Houston MSTC 40, Aldine 34

¶ Irving Faustina Academy 58, Granbury Cornerstone 12

¶ Lake Belton 28, Poteet 20

¶ Mount Calm 67, Kopperl 26

¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 34, Keller Timber Creek 30

¶ Oglesby def. Iredell , forfeit

¶ Red Oak Ovilla 48, Apple Springs 0

¶ Smoking for Jesus Ministry 69, Cherokee 30

¶ Spring Branch Living Rock 28, Jubilee 12

¶ Stephenville FAITH 65, Zephyr 19

¶ Tomball Homeschool 45, DASCHE 8

¶ Waco Live Oak Classical 82, Wylie Prep 36

¶ Wildorado 70, Hart 24

¶ Willow Park Trinity Christian 22, FW Temple Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Ackerly Sands vs. Elida, N.M., ccd.

Alto vs. Price Carlisle, ccd.

Amherst vs. Lorenzo, ccd.

Arlington Seguin vs. Wilmer-Hutchins, ccd.

Austin Hyde Park vs. SA Holy Cross, ppd.

Bangs vs. Winters, ccd.

Boerne vs. Burnet, ccd.

Brady vs. Coleman, ccd.

Chester vs. Houston Texas Christian, ccd.

Clyde vs. Riesel, ccd.

Cumby vs. Wolfe City, ccd.

Cushing vs. Burkeville, ccd.

De Kalb vs. Linden-Kildare, ccd.

Ira vs. Eden, ccd.

La Pryor vs. Lytle, ccd.

Lohn vs. Olfen, ccd.

Manvel vs. Wisdom, ccd.

Mount Enterprise vs. Timpson, ccd.

Rio Vista vs. Malakoff, ccd.

Runge vs. Charlotte, ccd.

Smithville vs. Lago Vista, ccd.

Trinity vs. Cleveland Tarkington, ccd.

West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper, ccd.

West vs. Blooming Grove, ccd.

Windthorst vs. Archer City, ccd.