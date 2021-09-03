Texas high school football: Week 2 scores

Watch the week two edition of Gamenight, featuring scores and highlights from across Central Texas in the video player above.

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Another showdown week of Texas high school football ended with Central Texas teams showing out.

In a showdown of state-ranked 6A teams, Westlake continued to back up its dominance as the powerhouse of the classification. The No. 1 Chaparrals handled No. 6 Euless Trinity with relative ease, winning 34-14 at Chaparral Stadium.

Lake Travis followed suit, staying undefeated with a 52-20 win against Converse Judson Friday night at home. Dripping Springs claimed a massive win in its Hays County rivalry with a 70-42 win over Hays County Friday.

Here’s the full rundown of Texas high school football scores from week two.

Texas high school football – week 2

A&M Consolidated 62, Aldine MacArthur 7

Abbott 48, Milford 0

Abilene Cooper 31, Abilene 14

Abilene Wylie 30, Lubbock Monterey 22

Albany 48, Dublin 21

Altair Rice 21, Palacios 0

Alvin 17, Fort Bend Kempner 0

Amarillo Palo Duro 64, Plainview 41

Amherst 48, Hart 0

Anderson-Shiro 26, Somerville 20

Antlers, Okla. 42, Maud 22

Archer City 34, Haskell 14

Argyle 62, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 21

Arlington Grace Prep 42, Flower Mound Coram Deo 19

Arlington Martin 59, Lewisville Hebron 15

Athens 40, Waxahachie Life 7

Aubrey 49, Whitesboro 14

Austin Bowie 38, Round Rock Stony Point 7

Austin LBJ 44, Dallas Parish Episcopal 42

Austin Regents 55, Pflugerville Connally 0

Austin SPC 47, UME Prep 0

Austin St. Dominic Savio 24, Tyler Gorman 0

Austin Vandegrift 31, Killeen Ellison 14

Austin Westlake 34, Euless Trinity 14

Balmorhea 80, Van Horn 41

Bandera 14, Cotulla 13

Beaumont Kelly 55, San Augustine 35

Beaumont West Brook 48, Tomball Memorial 34

Bells 41, Breckenridge 20

Bellville 41, Cameron Yoe 26

Benjamin 54, Crowell 46

Blanket 60, Gustine 51

Boerne 35, Gregory-Portland 28

Boerne-Champion 56, SA MacArthur 0

Boling 35, Van Vleck 6

Brady 46, Comanche 19

Bridge City 48, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Brock 47, Nevada Community 13

Bronte 44, Valera Panther Creek 8

Brownsboro 31, Fairfield 28

Brownsville Pace 34, Brownsville Lopez 7

Brownsville Rivera 26, Edinburg 24

Bruni 45, Runge 12

Bryan Rudder 44, EP Americas 7

Burkeville 26, Overton 14

Burleson 40, Burleson Centennial 13

Burton 20, Waco Reicher 3

Bynum 43, Aquilla 24

CC Calallen 55, Jourdanton 20

CC Flour Bluff 35, Laredo Alexander 0

Caddo Mills 44, Bullard 20

Canadian 41, Iowa Park 20

Carrizo Springs 47, SA St. Anthony’s 0

Carthage 42, SA Cornerstone 14

Cedar Park 29, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7

Celina 35, Paris 24

Childress 29, Perryton 7

China Spring 21, Lorena 13

Christoval 55, San Angelo Grape Creek 7

Cibolo Steele 14, SA Reagan 6

Cisco 27, Wall 21

Clear Brook 25, Friendswood 14

Cleveland 37, Houston North Forest 6

Coleman 33, Anson 6

College Station 49, Fort Bend Bush 7

Colleyville Covenant 35, Arlington Oakridge 14

Colleyville Heritage 52, Saginaw Boswell 0

Columbus 44, Giddings 14

Community Christian 50, Stephenville FAITH 34

Coolidge 36, Fort Worth THESA 32

Crane 28, Colorado City 6

Crawford 50, Bruceville-Eddy 6

Cuero 21, Wimberley 3

Cypress Falls 45, Alief Hastings 6

Cypress Ranch 54, Cypress Ridge 24

Cypress Springs 21, Humble 16

DASCHE 62, HSAA 0

Dallas Adams 30, Dallas Lincoln 14

Dallas Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 0

Dallas Episcopal 28, Addison Trinity 14

Dallas St. Mark 25, Irving Cistercian 21

Dallas White 18, Richardson Berkner 12

Davenport 34, Austin St. Michael 24

De Kalb 34, New Boston 6

De Soto 45, Arlington Bowie 21

Decatur 27, Alvarado 14

Denison 42, FW Brewer 21

Denton Guyer 14, Denton Ryan 7, OT

Devine 44, SA Memorial 23

Dimmitt 14, Olton 6

Donna North 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

Dripping Springs 70, Buda Hays 42

Dumas 30, Lubbock Estacado 27

Duncanville 42, Dallas South Oak Cliff 27

Eagle Pass Winn 34, Uvalde 18

Early 33, Tolar 16

East Bernard 32, Hitchcock 29

East Chambers 52, Brookshire Royal 14

Eden 50, Leakey 45

Edna 31, Bay City 13

Elysian Fields 29, Joaquin 15

Evadale 18, Warren 13

Evant 51, Moran 6

FW Chisholm Trail 35, Denton 14

FW Lake Country 29, Dallas Covenant 16

FW Southwest Christian 48, FW Country Day 21

Farmersville 74, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Farwell 41, Bovina 7

Fischer Canyon Lake 31, La Grange 14

Flatonia 21, Stockdale 14

Florence 45, Bangs 14

Floresville 36, SA Southwest 13

Fort Stockton 46, Alpine 10

Fredericksburg 42, Kerrville Tivy 20

Frisco 43, Frisco Reedy 30

Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21

Fulshear 38, El Campo 17

Galena Park 34, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Galena Park North Shore 34, Klein Collins 7

Ganado 21, El Maton Tidehaven 14

Garden City 48, O’Donnell 0

Georgetown 63, Copperas Cove 39

Geronimo Navarro 35, La Vernia 6

Gilmer 50, Henderson 14

Glen Rose 41, Gatesville 10

Goldthwaite 27, Cross Plains 0

Gonzales 49, Austin Crockett 8

Gordon 54, Newcastle 50

Gorman 54, Sidney 8

Granbury 56, Waco University 27

Grandview 32, Salado 28

Groesbeck 69, Rice 10

Groom 34, Paducah 33

Gruver 35, Panhandle 34

Gunter 51, Pottsboro 7

Hallettsville 28, Vanderbilt Industrial 24

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill 15

Hamshire-Fannett 56, Houston Wheatley 14

Happy 55, Nazareth 8

Harlingen South 64, Sharyland Pioneer 0

Harper 55, Sabinal 8

Hawkins 43, Simms Bowie 0

Hawley 62, Hamlin 0

Hebbronville 33, Freer 13

Hedley 39, Silverton 37

Hermleigh 71, Avalon 26

Holliday 52, Eastland 7

Hooker, Okla. 55, Sunray 26

Houston Lutheran South 30, John Cooper 29

Houston St. John’s 42, Dallas Greenhill 0

Huffman Hargrave 49, Tomball Concordia 0

Humble Atascocita 41, Allen 20

Humble Summer Creek 87, Spring Dekaney 0

Hutto 27, Waco 14

Idalou 24, Clyde 6

Ingleside 68, Aransas Pass 0

Ira 46, Imperial Buena Vista 43

Jersey Village 31, Houston Langham Creek 28

Jewett Leon 22, Dawson 20

Johnson City 55, Ingram Moore 0

Jordan 57, Danbury 0

Jubilee 64, SA Lutheran 42

Justin Northwest 28, McKinney North 16

Katy Paetow 43, Katy Morton Ranch 14

Katy Tompkins 52, League City Clear Springs 43

Kermit 32, Anthony 3

Kilgore 49, Hallsville 27

Kountze 57, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Krum 27, Hillsboro 20

Kyle Lehman 38, Austin McCallum 24

La Joya 12, Kingsville King 7

La Marque 34, Sharpstown 6

Lake Belton 26, FW Arlington Heights 14

Lake Travis 52, Converse Judson 20

Lake Worth 43, Sanger 32

Lancaster 16, Dallas Skyline 0

Laredo Cigarroa 22, Laredo Nixon 21

Laredo United South 28, SA South San Antonio 0

Lewisville Marcus 28, McKinney 21

Liberty Hill 62, Del Valle 6

Lindale 31, Longview Pine Tree 29

Little Elm 63, North Forney 20

Lockney 24, Floydada 0

Longview 14, Marshall 0

Loop 48, Wellman-Union 0

Loraine 68, Lenorah Grady 22

Lubbock All Saints 58, Lazbuddie 46

Lubbock Cooper 28, Lubbock Coronado 7

Lubbock Roosevelt 49, New Home 0

Lucas Lovejoy 71, Sulphur Springs 7

Lufkin 22, Nacogdoches 16

Lumberton 42, Buna 6

Lyford 45, La Villa 26

Magnolia 20, Brenham 6

Magnolia West 27, Temple 14

Manvel 35, Crosby 21

Marble Falls 41, Burnet 9

Marble Falls Faith 52, Spring Branch Living Rock 7

Marion 44, Goliad 26

Mason 39, Comfort 6

Matador Motley County 68, Knox City 22

May 104, Sterling City 80

McAllen Memorial 35, McAllen 28, OT

McAllen Rowe 43, La Joya Palmview 20

Menard 56, Bartlett 0

Mercedes 24, Edinburg North 14

Merkel 19, Stanton 0

Mertzon Irion County 61, Robert Lee 16

Mesquite Poteet 22, West Mesquite 19

Midland Greenwood 21, Brownwood 20

Midland Legacy 51, Amarillo Tascosa 48

Midlothian 42, Forney 13

Midlothian Heritage 22, Kennedale 7

Mineral Wells 32, FW Western Hills 20

Monahans 35, Andrews 20

Montgomery 45, Dayton 20

Mount Vernon 38, Pittsburg 6

Muenster 40, Lindsay 7

Nederland 41, Houston Austin 6

Needville 24, Santa Fe 6

New Braunfels 35, Seguin 15

New Braunfels Canyon 41, SA Northside Clark 31

New Caney 47, Humble Kingwood Park 27

New Deal 28, Wellington 6

New London West Rusk 55, Gladewater Sabine 33

Normangee 51, Iola 14

North Dallas 20, Dallas Conrad 0

North Garland 42, Hurst Bell 19

Odessa 49, Del Rio 0

Odessa Permian 57, Hewitt Midway 41

Oglesby 36, Morgan 31

Omaha Pewitt 36, Atlanta 34

Orange Grove 36, Hidalgo 35

Orangefield 21, Woodville 7

PSJA 34, PSJA Southwest 3

Paint Rock 56, Olfen 12

Pampa 37, Dalhart 28

Paradise 56, Nocona 0

Pasadena Dobie 70, Houston Bellaire 0

Pasadena First Baptist 73, Grace Christian 6

Peaster 56, Alvord 12

Pecos 38, San Angelo Lake View 35

Petrolia 20, Olney 18

Pflugerville 51, Round Rock McNeil 21

Pflugerville Weiss 49, Leander Glenn 21

Port Arthur Memorial 56, Barbers Hill 28

Port Isabel 30, Pharr Valley View 7

Port Lavaca Calhoun 21, Stafford 14

Port Neches-Groves 21, Beaumont United 17

Poteet 55, Crystal City 7

Poth 17, Falls City 14

Prosper 63, Mansfield Lake Ridge 7

Quinlan Boles 26, Como-Pickton 8

Rankin 46, Springlake-Earth 30

Raymondville 16, Rio Grande City La Grulla 13

Red Oak Ovilla 58, Sherman Texoma 13

Richardson Lake Highlands 55, Plano East 24

Riesel 28, Hamilton 12

Roby 63, Roscoe Highland 26

Rochelle 64, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 63

Roma 40, Edinburg Economedes 28

Roscoe 37, Stamford 26

Rosenberg Terry 17, Rosenberg Lamar 14

Rotan 64, Woodson 16

Round Rock 35, Belton 0

Round Rock Westwood 42, Austin High 27

Royse City 27, Whitehouse 13

Rule 54, Vernon Northside 6

SA Alamo Heights 21, SA Churchill 13

SA Antonian 19, Pleasanton 17

SA Brackenridge 35, LEE 27

SA Castle Hills 49, SA Atonement 0

SA Central Catholic 44, Boerne Geneva 7

SA Cole 26, Natalia 24

SA East Central 32, SA Roosevelt 20

SA Harlandale 31, SA Edison 0

SA Kennedy 55, Austin Hyde Park 7

SA McCollum 65, Austin Navarro 13

SA Northside Jay 24, Castroville Medina Valley 14

SA Northside Marshall 27, Eagle Pass 26

SA Texas Military 49, Center Point 14

Saint Jo 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 28

San Angelo Central 34, EP Montwood 29

San Antonio Harlan 34, Laredo United 33

San Benito 51, Mission Memorial 0

Santa Anna 60, Rising Star 0

Santa Gertrudis Academy 54, Benavides 6

Schulenburg 12, Universal City Randolph 0

Scurry-Rosser 42, Quitman 13

Seagoville 49, FW Trimble Tech 0

Sealy 40, Navasota 30

Sherman 36, Mount Pleasant 35

Shiner 41, Blanco 7

Smithson Valley 28, SA Madison 0

Snyder 45, Levelland 7

Somerset 10, SA Southside 6

South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 10

Spring Westfield 38, Fort Bend Hightower 12

Springtown 34, Graham 22

Stephenville 38, Everman 14

Stratford 61, Stinnett West Texas 0

Strawn 88, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 47

Sundown 40, Sudan 0

Terrell 40, Wilmer-Hutchins 13

Texas City 33, Galveston Ball 7

The Woodlands 17, Houston Lamar 7

The Woodlands Christian 49, FW Trinity Valley 17

The Woodlands College Park 24, Bryan 14

Three Rivers 25, Nixon-Smiley 12

Three Way 56, Lingleville 8

Tioga 56, Electra 0

Tomball 52, Aldine Nimitz 0

Tomball Homeschool 67, Houston KIPP Northeast 0

Tulia 38, Brownfield 13

Tuscola Jim Ned 56, Sweetwater 14

Veribest 31, Zephyr 12

Vernon 52, Gainesville 41

Victoria East 35, Alice 16

Victoria St. Joseph 33, Karnes City 20

Victoria West 41, Beeville Jones 22

WF Rider 32, Frisco Independence 19

Waco La Vega 65, Dallas Bishop Dunne 0

Waco Live Oak Classical 52, Blum 0

Waller 62, Aldine 0

Water Valley 51, Blackwell 0

Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 3

Weatherford 36, Crowley 33

Weslaco East 24, Donna 0

West Columbia 56, Wharton 6

West Orange-Stark 39, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 20

White Oak 49, Ore City 22

Whiteface 56, Wilson 0

Whitharral 68, Kress 64

Whitney 31, Robinson 6

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 52, Forestburg 0

Windthorst 49, De Leon 0

Wolfforth Frenship 62, Clovis, N.M. 0

Wylie East 29, Irving Nimitz 28

Yoakum 27, Smithville 3

Zapata 49, Laredo Martin 14

^POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Angleton vs. Houston Kashmere, ccd.

Bluff Dale vs. Gholson, ccd.

Boerne vs. SA Houston, ccd.

Breckenridge vs. Ballinger, ccd.

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Lumberton, N.C., ccd.

Cumby vs. Celeste, ccd.

Dallas Highland Park vs. Mesquite Horn, ccd.

Deweyville vs. Cushing, ccd.

Diboll vs. Newton, ccd.

Emory Rains vs. Edgewood, ccd.

Garrison vs. Bullard Brook Hill, ccd.

Granger vs. Rio Vista, ccd.

Groveton vs. Trinity, ccd.

Hardin vs. Hull-Daisetta, ccd.

Hondo vs. Lytle, ccd.

Howe vs. Bells, ccd.

Ira vs. Lueders-Avoca, ccd.

Iredell vs. Avalon, ccd.

Kirbyville vs. Shepherd, ccd.

La Feria vs. La Joya, ccd.

La Pryor vs. Brackett, ccd.

Lewisville Flower Mound vs. Garland Naaman Forest, ccd.

Longview Spring Hill vs. Gladewater, ccd.

Maud vs. Trenton, ccd.

Oakwood vs. Smoking for Jesus Ministry, ccd.

Palmer vs. Grand Saline, ccd.

Pattonville Prairiland vs. Tom Bean, ccd.

Rochelle vs. Abilene Texas Leadership, ccd.

San Diego vs. Kingsville King, ccd.

Strawn vs. Brookesmith, ccd.

Sweeny vs. Freeport Brazosport, ccd.

Timpson vs. Alto, ccd.

Waco Connally vs. Waco La Vega, ccd.

Williamson County Home School vs. Medina, ccd.

Winters vs. Eldorado, ccd.

Wisdom vs. Houston MSTC, ccd.

Woodsboro vs. Riviera Kaufer, ccd.