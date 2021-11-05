Texas high school football: Week 11 scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s district championship week in Texas high school football. Multiple Central Texas teams were vying for district titles in the final week of the regular season.

Westlake wears the crown in District 26-6A after a 63-21 win over Lake Travis in the Battle of the Lakes rivalry. The Chaparrals will enter the state playoffs as the No. 1 team in the state after an undefeated regular season. The Chaps have won 34 straight games.

In District 25-6A, Round Rock wins the district after a 38-20 win over Vandegrift. The Dragons are co-champions with Vandegrift after each team finished 6-1 during district competition.

Rouse takes the title for District 13-5A, Division 2, claiming a winner-take-all game against Brenham Friday night.

The season now turns to the UIL state playoffs, starting next week. Here’s the complete list of scores from Week 11 of Texas high school football.

Texas high school scores — Week 11

CLASS 6A=

¶ Alief Taylor 56, Alvin 33

¶ Cedar Park Vista Ridge 31, Round Rock Stony Point 24

¶ Cibolo Steele 20, Smithson Valley 6

¶ Conroe 35, Willis 14

¶ Conroe Oak Ridge 21, Grand Oaks 14

¶ Converse Judson 43, SA Wagner 42

¶ Cypress Ranch 42, Cypress Springs 21

¶ Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson 6

¶ Deer Park 55, Pasadena Memorial 13

¶ Edinburg 51, PSJA 20

¶ Edinburg North 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

¶ Fort Bend Dulles 16, Richmond George Ranch 14

¶ Fort Bend Ridge Point 31, Fort Bend Travis 17

¶ Garland 70, South Garland 14

¶ Garland Sachse 21, Garland Naaman Forest 20

¶ Harlingen 38, Brownsville Hanna 7

¶ Harlingen South 29, Los Fresnos 10

¶ Houston King 49, Humble 0

¶ Houston Northbrook 71, Houston Stratford 6

¶ Humble Summer Creek 42, Humble Kingwood 6

¶ Katy 66, Katy Morton Ranch 15

¶ Killeen Ellison 23, Killeen Shoemaker 15

¶ La Joya 46, Edinburg Economedes 13

¶ La Porte 10, Galveston Ball 5

¶ League City Clear Springs 38, Clear Brook 12

¶ Leander Rouse 31, Brenham 24

¶ Lewisville 37, Lewisville Hebron 35

¶ Lewisville Flower Mound 45, Coppell 21

¶ Mansfield Summit 39, N. Richland Hills Birdville 14

¶ McKinney 35, Little Elm 21

¶ McKinney Boyd 35, Prosper 7

¶ New Braunfels 48, SA South San Antonio 8

¶ North Crowley 42, Haltom 39

¶ North Garland 30, Wylie 14

¶ Northwest Eaton 51, Keller Timber Creek 28

¶ Plano West 40, Plano 21

¶ Richardson Lake Highlands 56, Irving 14

¶ Richardson Pearce 40, Irving MacArthur 26

¶ Rockwall 49, North Mesquite 13

¶ Rockwall-Heath 56, Dallas Skyline 13

¶ Round Rock 38, Austin Vandegrift 20

¶ Round Rock McNeil 35, Round Rock Westwood 28

¶ SA East Central 28, Schertz Clemens 0

¶ SA Madison 49, SA MacArthur 0

¶ SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside Jay 8

¶ SA Reagan 34, SA Northside Brandeis 7

¶ San Benito 26, Weslaco 3

¶ Spring 65, Aldine MacArthur 13

¶ Temple 77, Copperas Cove 12

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 28, Crowley 13

¶ Abilene Wylie 35, Plainview 0

¶ Aledo 77, Cleburne 7

¶ Alice 35, CC Tuloso-Midway 16

¶ Amarillo Caprock 52, Lubbock 20

¶ Arlington Seguin 35, Waco University 13

¶ Austin LBJ 77, Taylor 8

¶ Azle 39, Justin Northwest 36

¶ Bastrop 46, Bastrop Cedar Creek 20

¶ Baytown Lee 24, Baytown Sterling 21

¶ Boerne-Champion 64, Lockhart 14

¶ Brownsville Memorial 38, Brownsville Pace 12

¶ Burleson Centennial 49, Red Oak 14

¶ CC Calallen 33, Port Lavaca Calhoun 21

¶ CC Miller 28, Beeville Jones 24

¶ College Station 41, Magnolia West 20

¶ Colleyville Heritage 55, Mansfield Legacy 13

¶ Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, Victoria West 24

¶ Crosby 31, Nederland 17

¶ Dallas Adams 61, Dallas Samuell 6

¶ Dallas Highland Park 38, Wylie East 20

¶ Denton Ryan 7, Frisco Lone Star 6

¶ Donna 50, Brownsville Porter 0

¶ Dripping Springs 32, Seguin 31

¶ Eagle Pass Winn 27, Rio Grande City 6

¶ Ennis 48, Corsicana 0

¶ EP Austin 51, EP Bowie 0

¶ Everman 54, Joshua 0

¶ Floresville 26, Castroville Medina Valley 6

¶ Forney 30, Royse City 20

¶ Fort Bend Hightower 18, Wisdom 0

¶ Friendswood 28, Port Arthur Memorial 27

¶ Frisco Centennial 57, Denton 36

¶ Frisco Heritage 31, Frisco Independence 28

¶ Frisco Reedy 37, Lewisville The Colony 7

¶ Granbury 77, Saginaw 6

¶ Houston Austin 62, Houston Northside 0

¶ Hutto 31, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 24

¶ Leander Glenn 42, Georgetown East View 18

¶ Lubbock Cooper 48, Canyon Randall 0

¶ Lubbock Monterey 44, Amarillo Palo Duro 38, OT

¶ Magnolia 52, New Caney 21

¶ Manor 48, Cedar Park 30

¶ Mansfield Timberview 42, Burleson 14

¶ Marble Falls 74, Austin Crockett 0

¶ Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7

¶ Mercedes 49, Sharyland Pioneer 14

¶ Mesquite Poteet 41, Dallas Kimball 16

¶ Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13

¶ Pflugerville 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21

¶ Pflugerville Connally 26, Elgin 21

¶ Pharr Valley View 13, PSJA Southwest 6

¶ Port Neches-Groves 56, Santa Fe 0

¶ Rosenberg Lamar 20, Bryan Rudder 16

¶ SA Alamo Heights 24, Kerrville Tivy 7

¶ SA Edison 42, SA Jefferson 0

¶ Saginaw Boswell 42, Hurst Bell 13

¶ Sherman 26, West Mesquite 22

¶ Somerset 56, Uvalde 19

¶ Texarkana Texas 34, Whitehouse 7

¶ Texas City 35, Barbers Hill 7

¶ Vidor 28, Lumberton 27

¶ Waller 38, Lufkin 7

¶ WF Rider 59, Wichita Falls 12

CLASS 4A=

¶ Andrews 47, Fort Stockton 28

¶ Argyle 52, Paris 30

¶ Aubrey 44, Van Alstyne 10

¶ Bandera 48, Pearsall 9

¶ Bellville 56, Sweeny 10

¶ Bridgeport 45, Mineral Wells 42

¶ Burkburnett 24, Decatur 20

¶ Canyon 40, Hereford 16

¶ Carthage 56, Shepherd 0

¶ Celina 70, Sanger 0

¶ China Spring 48, Waco Connally 7

¶ Dallas Carter 17, Dallas Roosevelt 0

¶ Dallas Hillcrest 41, Dallas Spruce 14

¶ Dallas Lincoln 42, North Dallas 0

¶ Devine 55, Crystal City 12

¶ Dumas 48, Pampa 21

¶ El Campo 56, Needville 21

¶ Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30

¶ Gilmer 55, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14

¶ Glen Rose 43, Ferris 14

¶ Godley 38, Venus 6

¶ Hamshire-Fannett 34, Liberty 14

¶ Hidalgo 38, Zapata 35

¶ Huffman Hargrave 19, Livingston 12

¶ Iowa Park 56, Vernon 7

¶ Jasper 35, Madisonville 13

¶ Kennedale 63, FW Benbrook 0

¶ La Grange 37, Smithville 22

¶ Lampasas 52, Fredericksburg 42

¶ Liberty Hill 59, Austin Northeast 0

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Splendora 7

¶ Lorena 56, Rockdale 0

¶ Melissa 17, Kaufman 2

¶ Navasota 41, Giddings 26

¶ Perryton 41, Borger 7

¶ Pleasanton 24, La Vernia 20

¶ Poteet 40, Universal City Randolph 23

¶ Salado 65, Robinson 7

¶ Sealy 43, La Marque 0

¶ Sinton 30, Ingleside 13

¶ Snyder 48, Pecos 24

¶ Springtown 76, Gainesville 29

¶ Stafford 43, Bay City 6

¶ Stephenville 63, Brownwood 7

¶ Sunnyvale 66, Farmersville 0

¶ Sweetwater 27, Monahans 21

¶ Van 48, Brownsboro 21

¶ West Orange-Stark 42, Bridge City 0

¶ WF Hirschi 29, Lake Worth 17

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 46, Dallas Pinkston 0

¶ Wimberley 66, Austin Achieve 3

CLASS 3A=

¶ Alba-Golden 14, Como-Pickton 0

¶ Amarillo River Road 33, Dalhart 27

¶ Anahuac 37, Woodville 31

¶ Anson 42, Colorado City 14

¶ Banquete 55, Monte Alto 6

¶ Brady 42, Bangs 14

¶ Breckenridge 61, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

¶ Brock 47, Pilot Point 13

¶ Childress 34, Canadian 13

¶ Cisco 46, San Saba 7

¶ Coleman 42, Winters 0

¶ Columbus 28, Boling 20

¶ Cooper 48, Wolfe City 8

¶ Cotulla 29, Lytle 23

¶ Daingerfield 50, Paris Chisum 13

¶ Denver City 62, Kermit 0

¶ Diboll 28, Coldspring-Oakhurst 22

¶ Early 24, Wall 14

¶ Eastland 40, Dublin 39

¶ El Maton Tidehaven 49, Danbury 8

¶ Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12

¶ Friona 56, Amarillo Highland Park 18

¶ Gladewater Sabine 28, Tatum 27

¶ Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 7

¶ Hallettsville 45, Hitchcock 24

¶ Hebbronville 27, Santa Rosa 0

¶ Johnson City 50, Harper 12

¶ Karnes City 35, Natalia 28

¶ Kountze 27, Warren 13

¶ Lago Vista 24, Blanco 13

¶ Leonard 44, Whitewright 13

¶ Little River Academy 30, Troy 17

¶ Lubbock Roosevelt 34, Idalou 21

¶ Luling 28, Comfort 14

¶ Lyford 46, Progreso 3

¶ Malakoff 41, Fairfield 7

¶ Marion 27, SA Cole 12

¶ Merkel 34, Comanche 20

¶ Mount Vernon 56, Howe 6

¶ Muleshoe 38, Littlefield 36, OT

¶ New London West Rusk 49, Quitman 7

¶ New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6

¶ Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7

¶ Nixon-Smiley 22, Dilley 19

¶ Omaha Pewitt 47, Redwater 13

¶ Orangefield 27, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 13

¶ Palmer 68, Dallas Gateway 6

¶ Rogers 40, Florence 20

¶ San Angelo Grape Creek 55, Ingram Moore 12

¶ Shallowater 42, Slaton 0

¶ Sonora 28, Ballinger 21

¶ Spearman 45, Tulia 28

¶ Stanton 24, Big Lake Reagan County 0

¶ Stockdale 40, George West 7

¶ Taft 46, Skidmore-Tynan 21

¶ Teague 29, Eustace 19

¶ Tolar 69, Itasca 0

¶ Tuscola Jim Ned 35, Clyde 7

¶ Van Vleck 19, East Bernard 14

¶ Vanderbilt Industrial 28, Goliad 7

¶ Waskom 85, New Diana 14

¶ West 65, Maypearl 0

¶ White Oak 42, New Boston 21

¶ Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20

CLASS 2A=

¶ Albany 61, Cross Plains 3

¶ Archer City 55, Seymour 6

¶ Beckville 71, Frankston 8

¶ Bogata Rivercrest 27, Honey Grove 21

¶ Bosqueville 42, Hamilton 35

¶ Boys Ranch 28, Stinnett West Texas 6

¶ Bruni 40, Sabinal 20

¶ Burton 21, Iola 0

¶ Cayuga 38, Kerens 14

¶ Chilton 41, Bremond 0

¶ Clarendon 42, Shamrock 41

¶ Crawford 45, Valley Mills 7

¶ Cumby 42, Detroit 36

¶ Cushing 40, Colmesneil 14

¶ D’Hanis 42, Charlotte 0

¶ Deweyville 68, High Island 0

¶ Evadale 35, Burkeville 6

¶ Falls City 48, Woodsboro 0

¶ Farwell 28, Olton 20

¶ Floydada 35, Hale Center 34

¶ Gorman 73, Baird 30

¶ Granger 25, Somerville 20

¶ Haskell 37, Stamford 20

¶ Hawkins 36, Gladewater Union Grove 7

¶ Hawley 24, Forsan 21

¶ Hubbard 46, Frost 6

¶ Italy 38, Dawson 0

¶ Kenedy 14, Three Rivers 7

¶ La Pryor 58, Benavides 6

¶ La Villa 40, Ben Bolt 0

¶ Marlin 76, Axtell 0

¶ Mart 49, Wortham 0

¶ Mason 53, Ozona 22

¶ Maud 26, Simms Bowie 14

¶ Muenster 53, Petrolia 6

¶ New Deal 42, Sundown 14

¶ Panhandle 56, Sanford-Fritch 27

¶ Post 62, Tahoka 0

¶ Quinlan Boles 47, Clarksville 8

¶ Ralls 44, Lockney 7

¶ Riesel 49, Buffalo 19

¶ Roscoe 61, Hamlin 0

¶ Rosebud-Lott 49, Bruceville-Eddy 12

¶ Shiner 46, Schulenburg 2

¶ Springlake-Earth 60, Kress 14

¶ Stratford 67, Booker 6

¶ Van Horn 60, Marfa 6

¶ Vega 61, Sunray 24

¶ Wellington 56, Wheeler 20

¶ Windthorst 60, Era 0

¶ Yorktown 49, Runge 7

CLASS 1A=

¶ Blum 78, Avalon 32

¶ Bowie Gold-Burg 46, Forestburg 0

¶ Coolidge 54, Aquilla 18

¶ Happy 74, Claude 0

¶ Ira 46, Aspermont 0

¶ Lamesa Klondike 67, Ackerly Sands 8

¶ Matador Motley County 82, Jayton 36

¶ May 54, Lingleville 8

¶ Meadow 61, O’Donnell 50

¶ Medina 76, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 36

¶ New Home 40, Sudan 6

¶ Oakwood 54, Calvert 26

¶ Rankin 82, Garden City 58

¶ Richland Springs 54, Lohn 0

¶ Rochelle 74, Mullin 28

¶ Ropesville Ropes 30, Smyer 6

¶ Rotan 61, Roby 38

¶ Spur 100, Paducah 54

¶ Strawn 83, Gordon 38

¶ Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0

¶ Water Valley 47, Paint Rock 0

¶ White Deer 50, McLean 44

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Plano John Paul II 16

¶ Austin Regents 49, Austin Brentwood 7

¶ Brownsville St. Joseph 49, CC John Paul 48

¶ Cedar Hill Trinity 58, Evangel Christian Academy, La. 13

¶ Conroe Covenant 54, Bryan Allen Academy 22

¶ Dallas Lutheran 38, Denton Calvary 26

¶ Dallas Parish Episcopal 65, FW All Saints 28

¶ FW Southwest Christian 58, Flower Mound Coram Deo 14

¶ Greenville Christian 54, Garland Christian 8

¶ Houston St. Pius X 28, Beaumont Kelly 14

¶ Houston St. Thomas 45, Tomball Concordia 0

¶ Lubbock Christ The King 54, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 42

¶ Lubbock Christian 28, FW Lake Country 7

¶ Lucas Christian 54, Watauga Harvest 6

¶ Marble Falls Faith 64, Round Rock Christian 8

¶ Midland Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 7

¶ New Braunfels Christian 89, St Augustine 43

¶ Pasadena First Baptist 77, Beaumont Legacy Christian 12

¶ SA Antonian 44, SA Central Catholic 35

¶ SA Holy Cross 31, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 16

¶ Victoria St. Joseph 55, Frassati Catholic 24

OTHER=

¶ Azle Christian School 84, Carrollton Prince of Peace 51

¶ Beaumont United 24, Baytown Goose Creek 14

¶ Benjamin def. Harrold , forfeit

¶ Buda Johnson 44, New Braunfels Canyon 27

¶ Carrollton Creekview def. FW Trimble Tech , forfeit

¶ Fort Bend Christian 27, Houston Second Baptist 24

¶ FW Brewer 36, FW Arlington Heights 12

¶ Jersey Village 63, Cypress Creek 21

¶ Longview Heritage 63, Eagle Christian 0

¶ Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lubbock All Saints 22

¶ Lubbock Trinity 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 33

¶ Midland Legacy 34, Odessa Permian 21

¶ Nazareth def. Lorenzo , forfeit

¶ Oglesby def. Dime Box , forfeit

¶ Plano Coram Deo 47, Rockwall Heritage 0

¶ Prosper Rock Hill 51, Frisco Lebanon Trail 34

¶ San Antonio Harlan 42, SA Northside Warren 20

¶ San Antonio Southwest Legacy 41, SA Southside 6

¶ Spring Branch Living Rock 34, SA Atonement 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/