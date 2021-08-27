Texas high school football: Week 1 scores

(AP/KXAN) — The first week of Texas high school football didn’t disappoint with several marquee matchups in Central Texas.
In a classic rivalry game between 5A and 6A powers, Vandegrift and Cedar Park met in northwest Austin for the 12th straight season. Vandegrift exacted revenge on the Timberwolves after losing the 2020 season opener between the two teams.
In Temple, Westlake picked up where it left off from its 2020 state championship season, defeating Temple 54-13. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik threw three touchdowns to start of his senior season.
Here’s the complete rundown of Texas high school football scores.
Texas high school football scores – Week 1
A&M Consolidated 68, Waco University 7
Abbott 52, Avalon 6
Abernathy 28, Shallowater 16
Afton Patton Springs 50, Vernon Northside 32
Aledo 47, Weatherford 7
Allen 56, Plano East 30
Amarillo Palo Duro 34, Seminole 26, OT
Amarillo Tascosa 40, Abilene 21
Angleton 34, Stafford 32
Anson 24, Winters 6
Anton 47, Silverton 0
Arlington Grace Prep 38, Arlington Oakridge 13
Arlington Pantego Christian 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 18
Arlington St. Paul 59, FW Nazarene 12
Athens 41, Brownsboro 7
Austin Bowie 17, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7
Austin High 23, Pflugerville Connally 21
Austin Royals 61, Spring Branch Living Rock 6
Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park 7
Austin Westlake 54, Temple 13
Baird 34, Crowell 7
Bay City 19, Sweeny 9
Baytown Christian 64, Galveston O’Connell 19
Beaumont Kelly 49, Evadale 6
Beaumont West Brook 27, Beaumont United 13
Bellville 49, Giddings 0
Bixby, Okla. 69, Mansfield Timberview 14
Blanket 38, Bryson 6
Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21
Boerne-Champion 32, SA Northside Stevens 31
Borger 28, Lubbock 14
Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6
Bovina 29, Boys Ranch 14
Bowie 72, Nocona 7
Breckenridge 49, Jacksboro 28
Bridge City 27, Buna 14
Brock 31, Bushland 3
Broken Arrow, Okla. 42, Mansfield Legacy 13
Bryan Brazos Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
Bryan Rudder 50, Bastrop 23
Buda Hays 42, SA Churchill 17
Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Burton 32, Holland 6
Byron Nelson 28, Plano 22
CC Calallen 41, Gregory-Portland 19
CC Flour Bluff 39, Beeville Jones 14
CC London 27, CC John Paul 12
CC Miller 48, CC Ray 0
Caddo Mills 27, Gainesville 7
Canyon 20, Canyon Randall 13
Carrizo Springs 30, Uvalde 0
Celina 34, Melissa 13
Center Point 23, SA St. Anthony’s 14
Centerville 27, New Waverly 14
Childress 68, Panhandle 27
Chilton 22, Rice 8
China Spring 49, Addison Trinity 15
Christoval 14, Wink 6
Cibolo Steele 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14
Cisco 49, Clyde 7
Clear Falls 31, Pearland Dawson 7
Clute Brazoswood 41, Santa Fe 14
Coldspring-Oakhurst 14, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Coleman 24, Miles 0
Comfort 29, Brackett 14
Conroe 34, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Conroe Caney Creek 25, Pasadena 7
Conroe Covenant 66, Bryan St. Joseph 12
Converse Judson 35, De Soto 28
Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 28
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 22, Alice 20
Corrigan-Camden 32, Crockett 14
Corsicana 14, Lewisville The Colony 7
Cotulla 47, La Pryor 12
Covington 45, Iredell 0
Crawford 35, Goldthwaite 6
Cuero 62, La Vernia 7
Cypress Community Christian 23, Fort Worth Christian 8
Cypress Park 68, Cypress Ridge 14
Cypress Woods 21, Humble Kingwood 7
Dallas Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14
Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Marcus 34
Dallas Spruce 18, Dallas Samuell 0
Dallas St. Mark 39, FW Country Day 20
Davenport 41, Blanco 27
Deer Park 55, La Porte 12
Denison 37, Sherman 13
Devine 57, SA Highlands 31
Dickinson 45, Manvel 42
Dilley 21, Sabinal 0
Dripping Springs 44, Kerrville Tivy 26
Duncan, Okla. 27, Wellington 16
EP Jefferson 44, Alpine 27
Eagle Pass 42, CC Carroll 21
Eagle Pass Winn 37, Crystal City 14
Early 48, Bangs 12
Eden 40, Blackwell 34, OT
Edinburg Vela 42, McAllen Memorial 6
Edna 24, East Bernard 7
El Campo 56, Gonzales 34
Elk City, Okla. 35, Pampa 28
Elkhart 34, Buffalo 33
Evant 68, Cranfills Gap 49
FW Brewer 23, Midlothian 20
FW Dunbar 54, Wilmer-Hutchins 19
FW Southwest Christian 50, FW Trinity Valley 15
Falls City 27, Three Rivers 12
Farmersville 49, Emory Rains 36
Flatonia 61, Runge 0
Floresville 42, SA Antonian 41
Forney 21, Whitehouse 20
Forsan 35, Coahoma 14
Fort Bend Hightower 26, Fort Bend Bush 0
Franklin 27, Lorena 20
Frisco Independence 46, Richardson Pearce 17
Frisco Lebanon Trail 20, Richardson Berkner 14
Frisco Memorial 23, Justin Northwest 14
Fulshear 46, Cleveland 0
Galena Park North Shore 33, Alvin Shadow Creek 10
Garland 55, Dallas Kimball 13
Gladewater Sabine 34, Longview Spring Hill 27
Graham 36, Alvarado 35
Grand Prairie 67, South Garland 6
Groesbeck 57, Corsicana Mildred 14
Gruver 38, Texhoma, Okla. 14
Gunter 43, Sunnyvale 7
Happy 54, Groom 36
Hardin 14, Kountze 7
Harlingen 34, Laredo United South 10
Harlingen Marine Military 55, Santa Maria 14
Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Memorial 9
Haskell 22, Quanah 6
Haskell Paint Creek 52, Harrold 0
Hawley 34, Roscoe 14
Hermleigh 51, Lubbock All Saints 6
Hico 41, Waco Texas Wind 6
Holland Hall, Okla. 36, FW All Saints 17
Holliday 20, Iowa Park 14
Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Second Baptist 14
Houston St. John’s 35, John Cooper 23
Houston St. Pius X 53, Houston Lutheran North 0
Humble Kingwood Park 35, Pasadena South Houston 20
Humble Summer Creek 48, Friendswood 0
Idalou 25, Denver City 0
Imperial Buena Vista 84, Mertzon Irion County 73
Ingleside 15, Mathis 10
Jenks, Okla. 20, Mansfield Summit 14, OT
Joshua 36, FW Eastern Hills 0
Junction 14, Ingram Moore 0
Katy 40, League City Clear Springs 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 35, The Woodlands College Park 14
Katy Paetow 41, Barbers Hill 20
Katy Seven Lakes 12, Houston Memorial 10
Keller 39, Abilene Cooper 0
Keller Central 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13
Kenedy 18, Karnes City 13
Kennedale 21, Decatur 7
Kilgore 21, Nacogdoches 7
Killeen Harker Heights 43, Pflugerville Weiss 35
Kirbyville 17, Hemphill 16
La Feria 44, Raymondville 26
La Marque 6, Galveston Ball 0
Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21
Lake Dallas 34, Denton 28
Lake Travis 40, Arlington Martin 28
Lake Worth 51, FW North Side 0
Lamesa 26, San Angelo Lake View 20
Leander 20, Leander Glenn 17
Levelland 27, Plainview 26
Lewisville 50, Arlington Bowie 7
Lewisville Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14
Lindsay 71, Era 12
Little Elm 56, Hurst Bell 10
Littlefield 49, Dimmitt 6
Lockhart 33, Victoria West 29
Longview East Texas Christian 70, Longview Heritage 58
Longview Pine Tree 25, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Los Fresnos 23, Edcouch-Elsa 7
Lubbock Cooper 27, Andrews 0
Lubbock Estacado 16, Midland Greenwood 7
Lubbock Home School Titans 44, Amherst 34
Lumberton 31, Columbus 19
Lyford 40, Santa Rosa 10
Mabank 30, Bullard 17
Mansfield 28, Bentonville West, Ark. 21
Marion 64, Austin Hyde Park 0
Mart 48, Teague 0
Mason 34, Comanche 13
Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 45, Duncanville 6
May 51, Borden County 6
McAllen 14, Edinburg 6
McKinney Boyd 37, Midwest City, Okla. 0
Mercedes 42, Brownsville Hanna 14
Midland 48, EP Montwood 24
Midland Christian 42, EP Americas 7
Midland Legacy 37, Amarillo 7
Midlothian Heritage 50, Everman 23
Mission Sharyland 42, Brownsville Pace 28
Monahans 49, Clint 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 58, Dayton 34
Mount Calm 44, Waco Parkview Christian 12
N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 29
Natalia 20, Jourdanton 14
Navasota 49, Wharton 0
New Braunfels 49, San Marcos 30
New Braunfels Christian 34, Cedar Park Summit 12
New Caney 33, Marshall 7
Newcastle 47, Meadow 46
North Garland 34, Irving 7
Odem 35, CC West Oso 20
Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 15
Oglesby 52, Ranger 32
Olney 40, Chico 6
Orangefield 46, Anahuac 13
PSJA North 20, Brownsville Rivera 17, OT
Paint Rock 52, Lohn 7
Paradise 37, Bridgeport 13
Paris 55, Texarkana, Ark. 0
Pasadena Dobie 55, Alief Elsik 0
Pearland 41, Fort Bend Ridge Point 13
Peaster 55, Munday 0
Perryton 26, Dalhart 6
Pilot Point 30, Plainview, Okla. 28
Plains 38, Tahoka 18
Plano Prestonwood 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 10
Pleasanton 42, SA Edison 13
Port Arthur Memorial 27, Lancaster 7
Port Isabel 54, Brownsville St. Joseph 6
Port Lavaca Calhoun 33, Geronimo Navarro 28
Port Neches-Groves 14, Jasper 7
Poteet 39, Bandera 15
Poth 52, Lytle 0
Quinlan Ford 47, Whitney 33
Quitman 23, Cumby 6
Rankin 64, Balmorhea 51
Redwater 43, Ore City 0
Refugio 56, Bruni 6
Rio Grande City 25, Roma 14
Roby 70, Ackerly Sands 21
Rochelle 62, Stephenville FAITH 40
Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29
Ropesville Ropes 31, Lockney 7
Roscoe Highland 34, Lenorah Grady 25
Rotan 40, Bronte 6
Round Rock Christian 52, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6
Round Rock McNeil 40, Del Valle 35
Rusk 33, Fairfield 12
SA Alamo Heights 34, Boerne 30
SA Castle Hills 40, Prairie Lea 6
SA Central Catholic 31, SA Southwest 7
SA Cole 52, SA Christian 6
SA East Central 34, New Braunfels Canyon 17
SA Harlandale 48, SA Jefferson 0
SA Johnson 21, SA Wagner 13
SA Lanier 13, CC King 12
SA McCollum 26, SA South San Antonio 0
SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Reagan 14
SA Northside Taft 37, Seguin 20
SA Roosevelt 14, Laredo Alexander 10
SA Texas Military 51, Austin LASA 7
San Angelo Central 43, Killeen Shoemaker 28
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22, Castroville Medina Valley 20
San Benito 20, McAllen Rowe 13
San Diego 33, George West 13
Sanger 56, FW Benbrook 7
Santa Anna 56, Trent 0
Santo 14, Rio Vista 12
Schertz John Paul II 49, Austin Achieve 0
Schulenburg 35, Stockdale 23
Sealy 43, Freeport Brazosport 14
Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6
Smithson Valley 32, SA Northside Warren 13
Smithville 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0
Snyder 29, Slaton 8
Somerset 36, SA Brackenridge 22
Spring 38, Fort Bend Travis 17
Spring Westfield 37, Houston Strake Jesuit 10
Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7
Spur 68, Petersburg 20
Stamford 38, Hamlin 6
Stephenville 51, Sweetwater 14
Sterling City 56, Garden City 42
Stratford 29, Spearman 22
Strawn 50, White Deer 8
Sunray 30, Sanford-Fritch 22
Taylor 32, Robinson 13
Terrell 45, Carrollton Smith 9
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 57, Nashville, Ark. 0
Texarkana Texas 24, Tyler 10
The Woodlands Christian 62, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13
Thrall 40, Iola 6
Timpson 61, Frankston 0
Tomball 40, Willis 27
Tomball Memorial 54, Aldine Nimitz 10
Tulia 32, Floydada 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Ballinger 7
Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36
Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17
Union, Okla. 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20
Valley Mills 41, Milano 0
Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15
Vanderbilt Industrial 50, Ganado 32
Vidor 51, Silsbee 48
WF Rider 38, Dumas 18
Waco Connally 57, Waxahachie Life 6
Waco La Vega 51, Jordan 21
Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Waco Methodist 20
Wall 28, Eastland 21
Water Valley 60, Robert Lee 0
West 48, Lexington 7
West Mesquite 34, Waco 17
White Oak 20, Harleton 16
Whiteface 72, Lorenzo 24
Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 50
Wimberley 20, Fischer Canyon Lake 3
Windthorst 22, Henrietta 15
Winnsboro 39, Omaha Pewitt 25
Wortham 42, Itasca 0
Yoakum 53, Palacios 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arp vs. Hughes Springs, ccd.
Bishop vs. Hebbronville, ccd.
Colorado City vs. Albany, ccd.
Cushing vs. High Island, ccd.
Dallas Carter vs. Arlington Seguin, ccd.
Dallas Greenhill vs. Dallas Episcopal, ccd.
FW Temple Christian vs. Dallas Covenant, ccd.
Garland Naaman Forest vs. Frisco, ccd.
Huntington vs. Warren, ccd.
Iraan vs. Munday, ccd.
Kemp vs. Palmer, ccd.
Lefors vs. Kress, ccd.
Luling vs. Columbus, ccd.
Mount Enterprise vs. Cayuga, ccd.
North Dallas vs. Dallas Jefferson, ccd.
Northwest Eaton vs. Saginaw Boswell, ccd.
Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland, ccd.
Venus vs. Dallas Pinkston, ccd.
WF Hirschi vs. Carrollton Ranchview, ccd.
Weslaco East vs. Weslaco, ccd.