Texas high school football: Week 1 scores

(AP/KXAN) — The first week of Texas high school football didn’t disappoint with several marquee matchups in Central Texas.

In a classic rivalry game between 5A and 6A powers, Vandegrift and Cedar Park met in northwest Austin for the 12th straight season. Vandegrift exacted revenge on the Timberwolves after losing the 2020 season opener between the two teams.

In Temple, Westlake picked up where it left off from its 2020 state championship season, defeating Temple 54-13. Westlake quarterback Cade Klubnik threw three touchdowns to start of his senior season.

Here’s the complete rundown of Texas high school football scores.

Texas high school football scores – Week 1

A&M Consolidated 68, Waco University 7

Abbott 52, Avalon 6

Abernathy 28, Shallowater 16

Afton Patton Springs 50, Vernon Northside 32

Aledo 47, Weatherford 7

Allen 56, Plano East 30

Amarillo Palo Duro 34, Seminole 26, OT

Amarillo Tascosa 40, Abilene 21

Angleton 34, Stafford 32

Anson 24, Winters 6

Anton 47, Silverton 0

Arlington Grace Prep 38, Arlington Oakridge 13

Arlington Pantego Christian 35, Muenster Sacred Heart 18

Arlington St. Paul 59, FW Nazarene 12

Athens 41, Brownsboro 7

Austin Bowie 17, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 7

Austin High 23, Pflugerville Connally 21

Austin Royals 61, Spring Branch Living Rock 6

Austin Vandegrift 42, Cedar Park 7

Austin Westlake 54, Temple 13

Baird 34, Crowell 7

Bay City 19, Sweeny 9

Baytown Christian 64, Galveston O’Connell 19

Beaumont Kelly 49, Evadale 6

Beaumont West Brook 27, Beaumont United 13

Bellville 49, Giddings 0

Bixby, Okla. 69, Mansfield Timberview 14

Blanket 38, Bryson 6

Blue Ridge 29, Collinsville 21

Boerne-Champion 32, SA Northside Stevens 31

Borger 28, Lubbock 14

Bosqueville 14, Clifton 6

Bovina 29, Boys Ranch 14

Bowie 72, Nocona 7

Breckenridge 49, Jacksboro 28

Bridge City 27, Buna 14

Brock 31, Bushland 3

Broken Arrow, Okla. 42, Mansfield Legacy 13

Bryan Brazos Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24

Bryan Rudder 50, Bastrop 23

Buda Hays 42, SA Churchill 17

Burleson Centennial 34, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Burton 32, Holland 6

Byron Nelson 28, Plano 22

CC Calallen 41, Gregory-Portland 19

CC Flour Bluff 39, Beeville Jones 14

CC London 27, CC John Paul 12

CC Miller 48, CC Ray 0

Caddo Mills 27, Gainesville 7

Canyon 20, Canyon Randall 13

Carrizo Springs 30, Uvalde 0

Celina 34, Melissa 13

Center Point 23, SA St. Anthony’s 14

Centerville 27, New Waverly 14

Childress 68, Panhandle 27

Chilton 22, Rice 8

China Spring 49, Addison Trinity 15

Christoval 14, Wink 6

Cibolo Steele 35, Pflugerville Hendrickson 14

Cisco 49, Clyde 7

Clear Falls 31, Pearland Dawson 7

Clute Brazoswood 41, Santa Fe 14

Coldspring-Oakhurst 14, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Coleman 24, Miles 0

Comfort 29, Brackett 14

Conroe 34, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Conroe Caney Creek 25, Pasadena 7

Conroe Covenant 66, Bryan St. Joseph 12

Converse Judson 35, De Soto 28

Coppell 42, Garland Sachse 28

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 22, Alice 20

Corrigan-Camden 32, Crockett 14

Corsicana 14, Lewisville The Colony 7

Cotulla 47, La Pryor 12

Covington 45, Iredell 0

Crawford 35, Goldthwaite 6

Cuero 62, La Vernia 7

Cypress Community Christian 23, Fort Worth Christian 8

Cypress Park 68, Cypress Ridge 14

Cypress Woods 21, Humble Kingwood 7

Dallas Christian 42, Dallas Bishop Lynch 14

Dallas Jesuit 38, Lewisville Marcus 34

Dallas Spruce 18, Dallas Samuell 0

Dallas St. Mark 39, FW Country Day 20

Davenport 41, Blanco 27

Deer Park 55, La Porte 12

Denison 37, Sherman 13

Devine 57, SA Highlands 31

Dickinson 45, Manvel 42

Dilley 21, Sabinal 0

Dripping Springs 44, Kerrville Tivy 26

Duncan, Okla. 27, Wellington 16

EP Jefferson 44, Alpine 27

Eagle Pass 42, CC Carroll 21

Eagle Pass Winn 37, Crystal City 14

Early 48, Bangs 12

Eden 40, Blackwell 34, OT

Edinburg Vela 42, McAllen Memorial 6

Edna 24, East Bernard 7

El Campo 56, Gonzales 34

Elk City, Okla. 35, Pampa 28

Elkhart 34, Buffalo 33

Evant 68, Cranfills Gap 49

FW Brewer 23, Midlothian 20

FW Dunbar 54, Wilmer-Hutchins 19

FW Southwest Christian 50, FW Trinity Valley 15

Falls City 27, Three Rivers 12

Farmersville 49, Emory Rains 36

Flatonia 61, Runge 0

Floresville 42, SA Antonian 41

Forney 21, Whitehouse 20

Forsan 35, Coahoma 14

Fort Bend Hightower 26, Fort Bend Bush 0

Franklin 27, Lorena 20

Frisco Independence 46, Richardson Pearce 17

Frisco Lebanon Trail 20, Richardson Berkner 14

Frisco Memorial 23, Justin Northwest 14

Fulshear 46, Cleveland 0

Galena Park North Shore 33, Alvin Shadow Creek 10

Garland 55, Dallas Kimball 13

Gladewater Sabine 34, Longview Spring Hill 27

Graham 36, Alvarado 35

Grand Prairie 67, South Garland 6

Groesbeck 57, Corsicana Mildred 14

Gruver 38, Texhoma, Okla. 14

Gunter 43, Sunnyvale 7

Happy 54, Groom 36

Hardin 14, Kountze 7

Harlingen 34, Laredo United South 10

Harlingen Marine Military 55, Santa Maria 14

Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Memorial 9

Haskell 22, Quanah 6

Haskell Paint Creek 52, Harrold 0

Hawley 34, Roscoe 14

Hermleigh 51, Lubbock All Saints 6

Hico 41, Waco Texas Wind 6

Holland Hall, Okla. 36, FW All Saints 17

Holliday 20, Iowa Park 14

Houston Kinkaid 21, Houston Second Baptist 14

Houston St. John’s 35, John Cooper 23

Houston St. Pius X 53, Houston Lutheran North 0

Humble Kingwood Park 35, Pasadena South Houston 20

Humble Summer Creek 48, Friendswood 0

Idalou 25, Denver City 0

Imperial Buena Vista 84, Mertzon Irion County 73

Ingleside 15, Mathis 10

Jenks, Okla. 20, Mansfield Summit 14, OT

Joshua 36, FW Eastern Hills 0

Junction 14, Ingram Moore 0

Katy 40, League City Clear Springs 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 35, The Woodlands College Park 14

Katy Paetow 41, Barbers Hill 20

Katy Seven Lakes 12, Houston Memorial 10

Keller 39, Abilene Cooper 0

Keller Central 42, N. Richland Hills Birdville 13

Kenedy 18, Karnes City 13

Kennedale 21, Decatur 7

Kilgore 21, Nacogdoches 7

Killeen Harker Heights 43, Pflugerville Weiss 35

Kirbyville 17, Hemphill 16

La Feria 44, Raymondville 26

La Marque 6, Galveston Ball 0

Lake Belton 42, Mexia 21

Lake Dallas 34, Denton 28

Lake Travis 40, Arlington Martin 28

Lake Worth 51, FW North Side 0

Lamesa 26, San Angelo Lake View 20

Leander 20, Leander Glenn 17

Levelland 27, Plainview 26

Lewisville 50, Arlington Bowie 7

Lewisville Flower Mound 30, Mesquite 14

Lindsay 71, Era 12

Little Elm 56, Hurst Bell 10

Littlefield 49, Dimmitt 6

Lockhart 33, Victoria West 29

Longview East Texas Christian 70, Longview Heritage 58

Longview Pine Tree 25, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Los Fresnos 23, Edcouch-Elsa 7

Lubbock Cooper 27, Andrews 0

Lubbock Estacado 16, Midland Greenwood 7

Lubbock Home School Titans 44, Amherst 34

Lumberton 31, Columbus 19

Lyford 40, Santa Rosa 10

Mabank 30, Bullard 17

Mansfield 28, Bentonville West, Ark. 21

Marion 64, Austin Hyde Park 0

Mart 48, Teague 0

Mason 34, Comanche 13

Mater Dei-Santa Ana, Calif. 45, Duncanville 6

May 51, Borden County 6

McAllen 14, Edinburg 6

McKinney Boyd 37, Midwest City, Okla. 0

Mercedes 42, Brownsville Hanna 14

Midland 48, EP Montwood 24

Midland Christian 42, EP Americas 7

Midland Legacy 37, Amarillo 7

Midlothian Heritage 50, Everman 23

Mission Sharyland 42, Brownsville Pace 28

Monahans 49, Clint 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 58, Dayton 34

Mount Calm 44, Waco Parkview Christian 12

N. Richland Hills Richland 52, Haltom 29

Natalia 20, Jourdanton 14

Navasota 49, Wharton 0

New Braunfels 49, San Marcos 30

New Braunfels Christian 34, Cedar Park Summit 12

New Caney 33, Marshall 7

Newcastle 47, Meadow 46

North Garland 34, Irving 7

Odem 35, CC West Oso 20

Odessa Permian 26, EP Pebble Hills 15

Oglesby 52, Ranger 32

Olney 40, Chico 6

Orangefield 46, Anahuac 13

PSJA North 20, Brownsville Rivera 17, OT

Paint Rock 52, Lohn 7

Paradise 37, Bridgeport 13

Paris 55, Texarkana, Ark. 0

Pasadena Dobie 55, Alief Elsik 0

Pearland 41, Fort Bend Ridge Point 13

Peaster 55, Munday 0

Perryton 26, Dalhart 6

Pilot Point 30, Plainview, Okla. 28

Plains 38, Tahoka 18

Plano Prestonwood 56, Frisco Legacy Christian 10

Pleasanton 42, SA Edison 13

Port Arthur Memorial 27, Lancaster 7

Port Isabel 54, Brownsville St. Joseph 6

Port Lavaca Calhoun 33, Geronimo Navarro 28

Port Neches-Groves 14, Jasper 7

Poteet 39, Bandera 15

Poth 52, Lytle 0

Quinlan Ford 47, Whitney 33

Quitman 23, Cumby 6

Rankin 64, Balmorhea 51

Redwater 43, Ore City 0

Refugio 56, Bruni 6

Rio Grande City 25, Roma 14

Roby 70, Ackerly Sands 21

Rochelle 62, Stephenville FAITH 40

Rockwall 42, Cedar Hill 29

Ropesville Ropes 31, Lockney 7

Roscoe Highland 34, Lenorah Grady 25

Rotan 40, Bronte 6

Round Rock Christian 52, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6

Round Rock McNeil 40, Del Valle 35

Rusk 33, Fairfield 12

SA Alamo Heights 34, Boerne 30

SA Castle Hills 40, Prairie Lea 6

SA Central Catholic 31, SA Southwest 7

SA Cole 52, SA Christian 6

SA East Central 34, New Braunfels Canyon 17

SA Harlandale 48, SA Jefferson 0

SA Johnson 21, SA Wagner 13

SA Lanier 13, CC King 12

SA McCollum 26, SA South San Antonio 0

SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Reagan 14

SA Northside Taft 37, Seguin 20

SA Roosevelt 14, Laredo Alexander 10

SA Texas Military 51, Austin LASA 7

San Angelo Central 43, Killeen Shoemaker 28

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 22, Castroville Medina Valley 20

San Benito 20, McAllen Rowe 13

San Diego 33, George West 13

Sanger 56, FW Benbrook 7

Santa Anna 56, Trent 0

Santo 14, Rio Vista 12

Schertz John Paul II 49, Austin Achieve 0

Schulenburg 35, Stockdale 23

Sealy 43, Freeport Brazosport 14

Shiner 21, Hallettsville 6

Smithson Valley 32, SA Northside Warren 13

Smithville 42, Bastrop Cedar Creek 0

Snyder 29, Slaton 8

Somerset 36, SA Brackenridge 22

Spring 38, Fort Bend Travis 17

Spring Westfield 37, Houston Strake Jesuit 10

Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7

Spur 68, Petersburg 20

Stamford 38, Hamlin 6

Stephenville 51, Sweetwater 14

Sterling City 56, Garden City 42

Stratford 29, Spearman 22

Strawn 50, White Deer 8

Sunray 30, Sanford-Fritch 22

Taylor 32, Robinson 13

Terrell 45, Carrollton Smith 9

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 57, Nashville, Ark. 0

Texarkana Texas 24, Tyler 10

The Woodlands Christian 62, Woodlands Legacy Prep 13

Thrall 40, Iola 6

Timpson 61, Frankston 0

Tomball 40, Willis 27

Tomball Memorial 54, Aldine Nimitz 10

Tulia 32, Floydada 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 42, Ballinger 7

Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36

Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17

Union, Okla. 48, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Valley Mills 41, Milano 0

Van Alstyne 41, Boyd 15

Vanderbilt Industrial 50, Ganado 32

Vidor 51, Silsbee 48

WF Rider 38, Dumas 18

Waco Connally 57, Waxahachie Life 6

Waco La Vega 51, Jordan 21

Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Waco Methodist 20

Wall 28, Eastland 21

Water Valley 60, Robert Lee 0

West 48, Lexington 7

West Mesquite 34, Waco 17

White Oak 20, Harleton 16

Whiteface 72, Lorenzo 24

Whitharral 72, Springlake-Earth 50

Wimberley 20, Fischer Canyon Lake 3

Windthorst 22, Henrietta 15

Winnsboro 39, Omaha Pewitt 25

Wortham 42, Itasca 0

Yoakum 53, Palacios 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arp vs. Hughes Springs, ccd.

Bishop vs. Hebbronville, ccd.

Colorado City vs. Albany, ccd.

Cushing vs. High Island, ccd.

Dallas Carter vs. Arlington Seguin, ccd.

Dallas Greenhill vs. Dallas Episcopal, ccd.

FW Temple Christian vs. Dallas Covenant, ccd.

Garland Naaman Forest vs. Frisco, ccd.

Huntington vs. Warren, ccd.

Iraan vs. Munday, ccd.

Kemp vs. Palmer, ccd.

Lefors vs. Kress, ccd.

Luling vs. Columbus, ccd.

Mount Enterprise vs. Cayuga, ccd.

North Dallas vs. Dallas Jefferson, ccd.

Northwest Eaton vs. Saginaw Boswell, ccd.

Sulphur Springs vs. Frisco Wakeland, ccd.

Venus vs. Dallas Pinkston, ccd.

WF Hirschi vs. Carrollton Ranchview, ccd.

Weslaco East vs. Weslaco, ccd.