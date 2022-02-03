Texas high school football: UIL realignment shakes up Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weiss, Dripping Springs, Manor and Buda Johnson High School are moving up to 6A competition in the University Interscholastic League’s newest reclassification and realignment.
On Thursday morning, the UIL officially released its districts for 2022-2024. Here are some other interesting notes from the announcement.
After reaching the 4A state championship game, LBJ has opted to play up a conference at the 5A-Division 2 level for the next two years. Hays High School is moving to 5A-Division 1 after playing in 6A. Lago Vista jumps to 4A-Division 2 following an appearance in the 3A state semifinals in 2021.
The Austin area is now home to three 6A districts. Westlake and Lake Travis are part of a nine-team district. Buda Johnson and Dripping Springs are the newcomers to District 26-6A.
Hutto and Weiss High School join District 12-6A, and it will require some travel, playing schools in Killeen, Temple and Bryan.
In District 25-6A, Manor will play Vandegrift and the Round Rock schools, taking the spot of Hutto.
Head coaches will now look to fill out the non-district schedule, which was complicated by Thursday’s freeze. Normally, Central Texas coaches and athletic directors meet at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex on realignment day to begin the process of finding opponents.
Major moves in Central Texas
District 12-6A
- Weiss
- Hutto
- Bryan
- Copperas Cove
- Killeen
- Killeen Harker Heights
- Temple
District 25-6A (Hutto exits this district)
- Vandegrift
- Manor (new)
- Vista Ridge
- Round Rock
- Cedar Ridge
- McNeil
- Stony Point
- Westwood
District 26-6A (Hays exits this district)
- Austin
- Akins
- Bowie
- Buda Johnson (new)
- Del Valle
- Dripping Springs (new)
- Lake Travis
- San Marcos
- Westlake
District 11-5A Division 1
- Cedar Park
- College Station
- College Station A&M Consolidated
- Georgetown
- Georgetown East View
- Leander
- Leander Glenn
- Pflugerville Hendrickson
District 12-5A Division I
- Boerne Champion
- Buda Hays (new)
- Comal Canyon
- Comal Smithson Valley
- Kyle Lehman
- San Antonio MacArthur
- San Antonio Wagner
- Seguin
District 11-5A Division 2
- Belton
- Elgin
- Killeen Chaparral
- Leander Rouse
- Pflugerville
- Pflugerville Connally
- Waco University
District 12-5A Division 2
- Crockett
- Eastside
- LBJ (new)
- LASA
- McCallum
- Navarro
- Northeast
- Travis
District 13-5A Division 2
- Bastrop
- Bastrop Cedar Creek
- Comal Pieper
- Kerrville Tivy
- Liberty Hill
- Lockhart
- San Antonio Veterans Memorial