Texas high school football: UIL realignment shakes up Central Texas

A pylon displays a sign for the UIL state football championships in the end zone in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weiss, Dripping Springs, Manor and Buda Johnson High School are moving up to 6A competition in the University Interscholastic League’s newest reclassification and realignment.

On Thursday morning, the UIL officially released its districts for 2022-2024. Here are some other interesting notes from the announcement.

After reaching the 4A state championship game, LBJ has opted to play up a conference at the 5A-Division 2 level for the next two years. Hays High School is moving to 5A-Division 1 after playing in 6A. Lago Vista jumps to 4A-Division 2 following an appearance in the 3A state semifinals in 2021.

The Austin area is now home to three 6A districts. Westlake and Lake Travis are part of a nine-team district. Buda Johnson and Dripping Springs are the newcomers to District 26-6A.

Hutto and Weiss High School join District 12-6A, and it will require some travel, playing schools in Killeen, Temple and Bryan.

In District 25-6A, Manor will play Vandegrift and the Round Rock schools, taking the spot of Hutto.

Head coaches will now look to fill out the non-district schedule, which was complicated by Thursday’s freeze. Normally, Central Texas coaches and athletic directors meet at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex on realignment day to begin the process of finding opponents.

Major moves in Central Texas

District 12-6A

Weiss

Hutto

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Harker Heights

Temple

District 25-6A (Hutto exits this district)

Vandegrift

Manor (new)

Vista Ridge

Round Rock

Cedar Ridge

McNeil

Stony Point

Westwood

District 26-6A (Hays exits this district)

Austin

Akins

Bowie

Buda Johnson (new)

Del Valle

Dripping Springs (new)

Lake Travis

San Marcos

Westlake

District 11-5A Division 1

Cedar Park

College Station

College Station A&M Consolidated

Georgetown

Georgetown East View

Leander

Leander Glenn

Pflugerville Hendrickson

District 12-5A Division I

Boerne Champion

Buda Hays (new)

Comal Canyon

Comal Smithson Valley

Kyle Lehman

San Antonio MacArthur

San Antonio Wagner

Seguin

District 11-5A Division 2

Belton

Elgin

Killeen Chaparral

Leander Rouse

Pflugerville

Pflugerville Connally

Waco University

District 12-5A Division 2

Crockett

Eastside

LBJ (new)

LASA

McCallum

Navarro

Northeast

Travis

District 13-5A Division 2