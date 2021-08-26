Texas high school football, Taco Shack Bowl return Thursday night — here’s how to watch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Taco Shack Bowl has become a tradition to kick start the Texas high school football season in Austin. Once again, Anderson and McCallum high schools will meet in downtown Austin Thursday to battle for the Taco Shack trophy and a 1-0 start to the season.

KBVO will be at House Park to start another season of broadcasting live Texas high school football games on Thursday night. You can watch the game live on KBVO or on live stream at KXAN.com starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Knights and Trojans will be able to play in front of a full-capacity crowd after Austin ISD changed its COVID-19 protocols, removing its 25% capacity limit this week.

AISD says masks will be required for everyone in the stadium and social distancing is encouraged when possible.

Anderson owns the bragging rights with two straight wins in the rivalry series. McCallum has a roster of seniors motivated to bring the trophy back to campus.

McCallum head coach Thomas Gammerdinger says he has 31 seniors this season and nine will start on offense. The Knights 2020 season ended against Georgetown High School in the first round of the 5A state playoffs after a six-win regular season.

Anderson picked Roderick Thompson to lead the Trojans after a 1-8 season in 2020. Anderson’s lone win came in the Taco Shack Bowl against McCallum.

How to find KBVO