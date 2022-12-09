AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each division in Texas high school football will have just two teams left after Saturday night.
Semifinal games started on Thursday and conclude Saturday for Class 2A-6A, and the teams in the Class 1A 6-Man finals have been decided since last weekend.
Below you’ll find all the semifinal games organized by date, and the scores will be updated as soon as the games finish.
The winners move on to the Texas high school football state championships, held Dec. 14-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Class 3A-Division I
Brock 21, Malakoff 10
Franklin 41, Edna 13
Class 2A-Division I
Hawley 34, Crawford 20
Refugio 24, Timpson 21
Class 2A-Division II
Albany 53, New Home 25
Mart 41, Burton 14
Friday, Dec. 9
Class 3A-Division II
Canadian vs. Gunter, 6 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Abilene
Gilmer Harmony vs. Poth, 7 p.m., Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress
Class 4A-Division I
Decatur vs. China Spring, 7:30 p.m., Newsom Stadium, Mansfield
Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Boerne, 7 p.m., Alamodome
Class 4A-Division II
Glen Rose vs Carthage, 7 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco
Wimberley 42, Cuero 36
Class 5A-Division II
Liberty Hill vs. Port Neches-Groves, 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium, Katy
Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m., Crowley ISD Stadium, Fort Worth
Saturday, Dec. 10
Class 6A-Division I
Westlake vs. Galena Park North Shore, 3 p.m., Rice Stadium, Houston
Prosper vs. Duncanville, 4 p.m., Gerald Ford Stadium, Dallas
Class 6A-Division II
Vandegrift vs. Katy, 1 p.m., Alamodome
Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, 2 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco
Class 5A-Division I
Aledo vs. Longview, 2 p.m., Kincaide Stadium, Dallas
College Station vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m., Alamodome