Westlake won the Battle of the Lakes 35-20 over Lake Travis on Friday.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each division in Texas high school football will have just two teams left after Saturday night.

Semifinal games started on Thursday and conclude Saturday for Class 2A-6A, and the teams in the Class 1A 6-Man finals have been decided since last weekend.

Below you’ll find all the semifinal games organized by date, and the scores will be updated as soon as the games finish.

The winners move on to the Texas high school football state championships, held Dec. 14-17 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Class 3A-Division I

Brock 21, Malakoff 10

Franklin 41, Edna 13

Class 2A-Division I

Hawley 34, Crawford 20

Refugio 24, Timpson 21

Class 2A-Division II

Albany 53, New Home 25

Mart 41, Burton 14

Friday, Dec. 9

Class 3A-Division II

Canadian vs. Gunter, 6 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Abilene

Gilmer Harmony vs. Poth, 7 p.m., Cy-Fair FCU Stadium, Cypress

Class 4A-Division I

Decatur vs. China Spring, 7:30 p.m., Newsom Stadium, Mansfield

Tyler Chapel Hill vs. Boerne, 7 p.m., Alamodome

Class 4A-Division II

Glen Rose vs Carthage, 7 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco

Wimberley 42, Cuero 36

Class 5A-Division II

Liberty Hill vs. Port Neches-Groves, 7 p.m., Legacy Stadium, Katy

Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m., Crowley ISD Stadium, Fort Worth

Saturday, Dec. 10

Class 6A-Division I

Westlake vs. Galena Park North Shore, 3 p.m., Rice Stadium, Houston

Prosper vs. Duncanville, 4 p.m., Gerald Ford Stadium, Dallas

Class 6A-Division II

Vandegrift vs. Katy, 1 p.m., Alamodome

Denton Guyer vs. DeSoto, 2 p.m., Ford Center, Frisco

Class 5A-Division I

Aledo vs. Longview, 2 p.m., Kincaide Stadium, Dallas

College Station vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m., Alamodome