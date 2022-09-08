AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Maroons picked up their first win of the season in exciting fashion with a late 48-yard field goal from Sam Eccles to beat Anderson 21-20.

Eccles hit the long field goal with 23 seconds left in the game Thursday at House Park to give the Maroons the win over the Trojans.

San Marcos lost a wild one 42-41 to San Antonio Wagner and Stony Point thumped Pflugerville 55-7.

Scores from around Central Texas

Westlake 56, Akins 6

Stony Point 55, Pflugerville 7

San Antonio Wagner 42, San Marcos 41

Austin 21, Anderson 20

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 34, Cypress Woods 13

Denton Guyer 50, Lancaster 27

Edinburg Vela 54, Weslaco East 7

EP Franklin 57, EP Coronado 23

Garland Naaman Forest 33, Garland Rowlett 22

Harlingen South 34, Brownsville Hanna 7

Houston Stratford 56, Alief Hastings 0

Keller 50, Odessa 21

Keller Fossil Ridge 39, Arlington 34

Klein Collins 20, Humble Summer Creek 17

League City Clear Springs 24, Klein Forest 17

Los Fresnos 36, PSJA 33

North Crowley 28, Lucas Lovejoy 20

PSJA North 26, Laredo United South 21

Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Clements 21

SA Northside Warren 63, SA Northside Holmes 0

SA Reagan 35, SA Northside Clark 10

The Woodlands 45, Conroe Oak Ridge 17

Weslaco 21, Edinburg 3

Wylie 44, South Garland 0

CLASS 5A

Aledo 49, Justin Northwest 20

Amarillo 27, Midland 8

Amarillo Caprock 20, Pampa 0

Arlington Seguin 29, Aubrey 14

Dallas Adams 14, Dallas Molina 13

Frisco Heritage 19, Frisco Wakeland 13

FW Trimble Tech 42, Dallas Samuell 6

Granbury 45, Waco 3

Joshua 34, FW Southwest 33

Lubbock 21, Levelland 14

Mansfield Legacy 44, Dallas Wilson 17

McKinney North 59, Frisco Memorial 28

Roma 55, Rio Grande City La Grulla 49, OT

Rosenberg Lamar 24, Houston Westbury 6

Saginaw Boswell 49, Haltom 23

Santa Fe 51, Pasadena Rayburn 13

CLASS 4A

Boerne 45, SA Antonian 34

Dallas Pinkston 21, Seagoville 20

Pearsall 50, SA Memorial 0

Port Isabel 13, Pharr Valley View 12

SA Brooks 46, SA Winston 0

CLASS 3A

Columbus 49, Altair Rice 0

Hitchcock 48, La Marque 22

Mathis 28, Odem 22

Universal City Randolph 45, San Antonio YMLA 0

White Oak 12, Harleton 2

CLASS 2A

Clarendon 45, Booker 20

CLASS 1A

Follett 54, Lefors 0

Gilmer Union Hill 46, Lingleville 0

Haskell Paint Creek 40, Lohn 29

Hedley 49, Vernon Northside 31

Miami 65, Wildorado 20

Silverton 34, Whitharral 30

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Town East Christian 50, New Braunfels Baptist 0

OTHER

N. Richland Hills Richland 51, Dallas Sunset 0

San Marcos Baptist Academy 68, Menard 57

Sharpstown 28, Wisdom 12

Tyler Heat 47, Longview Trinity 0