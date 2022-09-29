AUSTIN (KXAN) — Navarro picked up its first win in almost two years Thursday night, thumping Eastside 44-6 at Nelson Field. The last time Navarro won was Nov. 27, 202 against LASA 38-0.
Bowie got back on track with a 51-14 win over Austin High and Crockett thumped LASA 63-0 in games with the Austin Independent School District.
Georgetown rang up 70 points on Hendrickson to win 70-28 and Rouse topped Connally 48-28.
Scores from around Central Texas
Bowie 51, Austin High 14
Crockett 63, LASA 0
Georgetown 70, Hendrickson 28
Navarro 44, Eastside 6
Rouse 48, Connally 28
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Cypress Falls 39, Houston Langham Creek 36, OT
Cypress Ridge 31, Houston Spring Woods 0
Cypress Woods 42, Cypress Lakes 6
Fort Bend Travis 24, Fort Bend Elkins 19
Galena Park North Shore 38, Houston King 3
Garland Lakeview Centennial 20, Wylie 10
Katy 70, Jordan 21
Katy Tompkins 49, Katy Taylor 14
Prosper 62, Little Elm 6
SA Northside Brennan 41, SA Northside O’Connor 6
SA Northside Jay 40, Sotomayor 17
Spring 21, Aldine Davis 14
The Woodlands College Park 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 56, Amarillo Caprock 20
Carrollton Turner 35, Dallas Sunset 8
CC Miller 66, Victoria East 21
Denton Ryan 50, FW South Hills 0
Frisco Independence 44, Denton 10
Frisco Lone Star 69, Frisco Liberty 14
FW Eastern Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
FW Southwest 27, FW Trimble Tech 0
Humble Kingwood Park 34, La Porte 13
Manvel 42, Fort Bend Kempner 0
SA Southwest 54, Laredo Nixon 21
Tomball 34, Klein Oak 31
CLASS 4A
Carrollton Ranchview 40, North Dallas 10
Dumas 47, EP Austin 0
Graham 45, Wichita Falls 31
Stafford 25, Iowa Colony 20
CLASS 3A
Lyford 32, Bishop 6
CLASS 1A
Abbott 46, Borden County 0
Matador Motley County 84, Bowie Gold-Burg 36
Rule 44, Guthrie 38
Silverton 59, Loop 14
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, FW Nolan 38
SA Town East Christian 49, Big Springs Charter 0
OTHER
Houston Heights 56, Houston Bellaire 0