AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three games in the Austin area were decided by five points or less while the other four were blowouts Thursday.
McNeil used three interceptions and a touchdown on a trick play to top Vista Ridge 7-6 while Rouse slid past Pflugerville Connally 36-34. Killeen Chaparral knocked off Pflugerville 39-34 in the other competitive game involving area teams.
Anderson clobbered Akins 50-13 and Crockett went even bigger to pound LASA 56-0. Travis beat Northeast 41-7 and Johnson City topped Hempstead 41-7.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Anderson 50, Akins 13
Crockett 56, LASA 0
Johnson City 41, Hempstead 7
Killeen Chaparral 39, Pflugerville 34
McNeil 7, Vista Ridge 6
Rouse 36, Pflugerville Connally 34
Travis 41, Northeast 7
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Conroe Oak Ridge 48, Conroe 21
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Jersey Village 28
Cypress Woods 23, Cypress Lakes 16
Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Clements 21
Garland Sachse 49, Garland Naaman Forest 14
Houston Lamar 57, Houston Westside 0
Houston Westbury 63, Houston Chavez 0
Humble Atascocita 71, Beaumont West Brook 0
Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0
Katy Tompkins 48, Katy Taylor 13
Klein Collins 45, Waller 7
Lake Highlands 49, Irving Nimitz 7
Pasadena Dobie 59, Pasadena 13
Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Taylor 24
Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Irving Nimitz 7
SA Brennen 42, SA O’Connor 23
SA Northside Jay 37, Sotomayor 15
Spring 49, Aldine Davis 42
CLASS 5A
Dallas Sunset 34, Carrollton Turner 27
Denton Ryan 68, FW South Hills 0
Frisco 30, Sherman 7
Frisco Emerson 77, Carrollton Creekview 12
Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Liberty 0
Fulshear 39, Angleton 7
Galena Park 21, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Magnolia West 35, Richmond Foster 10
New Caney Porter 35, Baytown Sterling 7
Victoria West 50, CC Moody 6
CLASS 4A
EP Austin 27, Dumas 7
Frisco Panther Creek 38, Wilmer-Hutchins 21
FW Dunbar 47, FW Western Hills 2
Houston Scarborough 38, Yates 17
Lake Worth 51, FW Carter-Riverside 13
CLASS 3A
Canadian 69, Canyon Randall 28
Lyford 27, Bishop 7
CLASS 2A
Menard 59, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14
CLASS 1A
Abbott 78, Borden County 56
Matador Motley County 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 53
Priddy 58, Lohn 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Houston Emery/Weiner School 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
Lubbock Christ The King 56, Afton Patton Springs 0