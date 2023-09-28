AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three games in the Austin area were decided by five points or less while the other four were blowouts Thursday.

McNeil used three interceptions and a touchdown on a trick play to top Vista Ridge 7-6 while Rouse slid past Pflugerville Connally 36-34. Killeen Chaparral knocked off Pflugerville 39-34 in the other competitive game involving area teams.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

Anderson clobbered Akins 50-13 and Crockett went even bigger to pound LASA 56-0. Travis beat Northeast 41-7 and Johnson City topped Hempstead 41-7.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Anderson 50, Akins 13

Crockett 56, LASA 0

Johnson City 41, Hempstead 7

Killeen Chaparral 39, Pflugerville 34

McNeil 7, Vista Ridge 6

Rouse 36, Pflugerville Connally 34

Travis 41, Northeast 7

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Conroe Oak Ridge 48, Conroe 21

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Jersey Village 28

Cypress Woods 23, Cypress Lakes 16

Fort Bend Austin 24, Fort Bend Clements 21

Garland Sachse 49, Garland Naaman Forest 14

Houston Lamar 57, Houston Westside 0

Houston Westbury 63, Houston Chavez 0

Humble Atascocita 71, Beaumont West Brook 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Mayde Creek 0

Katy Tompkins 48, Katy Taylor 13

Klein Collins 45, Waller 7

Lake Highlands 49, Irving Nimitz 7

Pasadena Dobie 59, Pasadena 13

Pearland Dawson 28, Alief Taylor 24

Richardson Lake Highlands 49, Irving Nimitz 7

SA Brennen 42, SA O’Connor 23

SA Northside Jay 37, Sotomayor 15

Spring 49, Aldine Davis 42

CLASS 5A

Dallas Sunset 34, Carrollton Turner 27

Denton Ryan 68, FW South Hills 0

Frisco 30, Sherman 7

Frisco Emerson 77, Carrollton Creekview 12

Frisco Lone Star 56, Frisco Liberty 0

Fulshear 39, Angleton 7

Galena Park 21, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Magnolia West 35, Richmond Foster 10

New Caney Porter 35, Baytown Sterling 7

Victoria West 50, CC Moody 6

CLASS 4A

EP Austin 27, Dumas 7

Frisco Panther Creek 38, Wilmer-Hutchins 21

FW Dunbar 47, FW Western Hills 2

Houston Scarborough 38, Yates 17

Lake Worth 51, FW Carter-Riverside 13

CLASS 3A

Canadian 69, Canyon Randall 28

Lyford 27, Bishop 7

CLASS 2A

Menard 59, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 14

CLASS 1A

Abbott 78, Borden County 56

Matador Motley County 78, Bowie Gold-Burg 53

Priddy 58, Lohn 12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Houston Emery/Weiner School 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

Lubbock Christ The King 56, Afton Patton Springs 0