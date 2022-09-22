AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weiss scored late, but it wasn’t quite enough in a 21-14 loss to Harker Heights at The Pfield on Thursday in Pflugerville.

Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.

The rest of Thursday’s scores are below:

Scores from around Central Texas

Del Valle 42, Akins 0

Granger 35, Bruni 6

Harker Heights 21, Weiss 14

Hays 34, Boerne Champion 29

New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20

San Antonio Wagner 42, Lehman 0

Travis 36, Manor New Tech 24

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20

Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2

Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21

Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3

Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63

Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20

PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21

Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21

SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27

Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0

Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0

Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14

Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0

Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0

Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21

Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8

McKinney North 34, Tyler 13

Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25

Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7

Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7

Waco University 49, Killeen Chaparral 16

CLASS 4A

Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13

Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0

FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30

CLASS 3A

Santa Rosa 14, George West 12

CLASS 2A

Gruver 24, Spearman 20

Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30

Jayton 34, Silverton 27

Medina 54, Santa Anna 8

Paducah 41, Hedley 20

OTHER

West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14