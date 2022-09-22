AUSTIN (KXAN) — Weiss scored late, but it wasn’t quite enough in a 21-14 loss to Harker Heights at The Pfield on Thursday in Pflugerville.
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
The rest of Thursday’s scores are below:
Scores from around Central Texas
Del Valle 42, Akins 0
Granger 35, Bruni 6
Harker Heights 21, Weiss 14
Hays 34, Boerne Champion 29
New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20
San Antonio Wagner 42, Lehman 0
Travis 36, Manor New Tech 24
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20
Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2
Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21
Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3
Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63
Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20
PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21
Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21
SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27
Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0
Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0
Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14
Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0
Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0
Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21
Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8
McKinney North 34, Tyler 13
Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25
Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7
Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7
Waco University 49, Killeen Chaparral 16
CLASS 4A
Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13
Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0
FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30
CLASS 3A
Santa Rosa 14, George West 12
CLASS 2A
Gruver 24, Spearman 20
Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT
CLASS 1A
Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30
Jayton 34, Silverton 27
Medina 54, Santa Anna 8
Paducah 41, Hedley 20
OTHER
West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14