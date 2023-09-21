AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a light slate of games for area teams and around Texas on the gridiron Thursday.

Pflugerville kicked off 5A-District 11 play by giving 10-ranked Belton a difficult time in a 36-19 loss. Granger topped Bruni 57-30 and San Antonio Wagner thumped Lehman 42-14.

All other games involving area schools hit the field tomorrow, including the Battle of the Lakes featuring Class 6A No. 4 Westlake vs. No. 8 Lake Travis. That game will be carried on KXAN.com/Westlake with the broadcast beginning at 7:20 p.m.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Belton 36, Pflugerville 19

Granger 57, Bruni 30

SA Wagner 42, Lehman 14

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 42, Houston Stratford 21

Cypress Bridgeland 52, Houston Langham Creek 14

Cypress Ridge 29, Houston Northbrook 0

Dallas White 48, Dallas Sunset 0

El Pass Franklin 52, El Paso Socorro 18

Fort Bend Ridge Point 64, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Garland Lakeview Center 48, South Garland 10

Haslot Eaton 24, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Houston Westbury 36, Houston Sam Houston 6

Humble Atascocita 61, Humble Kingwood 7

Katy Tompkins 42, Katy Seven Lakes 0

Laredo Johnson 49, La Joya 7

Mansfield Summit 49, Burleson 11

McAllen Memorial 24, La Joya Palmview 7

New Braunfels 38, Brenham 21

Odessa 31, Schertz Clemens 28

Pasadena Memorial 65, Pasadena Rayburn 15

Pearland 20, Alvin Shadow Creek 13

Richardson 32, Irving MacArthur 3

Saginaw Boswell 44, Fort Worth Paschal 7

SA East Central 58, Canyon Lake 16

SA Sotomayor 39, SA Holmes 7

San Benito 48, Edinburg 7

CLASS 5A

CC Flour Bluff 46, Rockport-Fulton 7

Crandall 57, Mesquite Poteet 35

Dallas Molina 50, Carrollton Turner 45

Dallas South Oak Cliff 55, Dallas Adamson 0

Denton Ryan 28, The Colony 27

Edinburg North 38, PSJA Southwest 28

Frisco Emerson 69, Denton 6

Frisco Reedy 58, Frisco Liberty 0

Grapevine 48, FW North Side 0

Lubbock Coronado 21, Amarillo Caprock 7

McKinney North 31, Tyler 26

Midlothian 47, Cleburne 15

Mission Memorial 49, Brownsville Hanna 19

Richland 65, Dallas Adams 6

SA Sam Houston 56, SA Edison 13

SA Southwest 31, Eagle Pass Winn 6

Texas City 35, Galena Park 0

Tomball 29, Klein 3

Victoria East 43, CC Carroll 7

CLASS 4A

Canyon West plains 51, Lubbock Estacado 34

Frisco Panther Creek 52, North Dallas 6

FW Dunbar 47, FW Diamond Hill 0

Houston Worthing 52, Houston Scarborough 0

Snyder 20, Big Spring 0

Wichita Falls 30, Iowa Park 16

CLASS 3A

Santa Rosa 27, George West 14

CLASS 2A

Axtell 34, Cayuga 0

Ben Bolt 20, Pettus 8

Refugio 61, Bloomington 0

CLASS 1A

Jayton 46, Silverton 0

Whitharral 58, Throckmorton 12

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bellville Faith 56, High Island 8

OTHER

