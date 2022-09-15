AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor stayed undefeated as running back Quinten Joyner scored four touchdowns in a 45-14 win over McNeil to open district play Thursday at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

McCallum took down Crockett 49-28 and Travis topped Navarro 27-21. The Texas School for the Deaf scored a win over the Oklahoma School for the Deaf 46-33.

The rest of the Thursday scores from around Texas are listed below.

Scores from around Central Texas

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16

Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15

Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14

Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17

Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0

Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21

Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21

Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7

Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27

Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7

Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13

Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31

SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13

CLASS 5A

Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6

Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0

Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0

Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10

Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17

Midlothian 66, Waco 0

N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6

Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16

Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

CLASS 4A

Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21

North Dallas 34, Venus 21

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21

CLASS 3A

Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24

Paradise 56, Millsap 14

CLASS 2A

Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0

Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18

Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8

Happy 46, Kress 0

Hart 62, Rule 52

Jayton 40, Petersburg 34

Paducah 92, Miami 60

Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28

OTHER

Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17

Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35

West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26

Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7