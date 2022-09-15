AUSTIN (KXAN) — Manor stayed undefeated as running back Quinten Joyner scored four touchdowns in a 45-14 win over McNeil to open district play Thursday at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.
McCallum took down Crockett 49-28 and Travis topped Navarro 27-21. The Texas School for the Deaf scored a win over the Oklahoma School for the Deaf 46-33.
The rest of the Thursday scores from around Texas are listed below.
Scores from around Central Texas
Manor 45, McNeil 14
McCallum 49, Crockett 28
Texas School for the Deaf 46, Oklahoma School for the Deaf 33
Travis 27, Navarro 21
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Byron Nelson 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 16
Clear Falls 41, Houston Heights 15
Eagle Pass 49, Edinburg North 14
Edinburg 21, Weslaco East 17
Edinburg Vela 63, McAllen Memorial 0
Fort Bend Clements 26, Fort Bend Elkins 21
Garland 35, Garland Lakeview Centennial 21
Harlingen 21, Laredo United South 7
Mansfield Summit 35, Arlington Seguin 27
Richardson 50, Irving Nimitz 7
Richmond George Ranch 23, Fort Bend Austin 13
Rockwall 38, South Grand Prairie 31
SA Northside Brennan 54, SA Northside Taft 13
CLASS 5A
Dallas Adams 40, Dallas Sunset 6
Dallas Adamson 50, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Highland Park 63, Irving 0
Denton Ryan 56, Saginaw 0
Frisco 24, Frisco Centennial 10
Katy Paetow 42, Katy Mayde Creek 17
Midlothian 66, Waco 0
N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 6
Rio Grande City 22, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0
SA Edison 20, SA Lanier 16
Sherman 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3
CLASS 4A
Bridgeport 56, FW Benbrook 21
North Dallas 34, Venus 21
San Angelo Lake View 35, Lubbock 21
CLASS 3A
Jefferson 35, Hughes Springs 24
Paradise 56, Millsap 14
CLASS 2A
Boys Ranch 26, Morton 0
Italy 49, Dallas Roosevelt 12
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 68, Lueders-Avoca 18
Cotton Center 56, Darrouzett 8
Happy 46, Kress 0
Hart 62, Rule 52
Jayton 40, Petersburg 34
Paducah 92, Miami 60
Silverton 76, Lazbuddie 28
OTHER
Emerson 34, Mount Pleasant 17
Rio Grande City La Grulla 42, Brownsville Lopez 35
West Plains 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 26
Wisdom 31, Houston Austin 7