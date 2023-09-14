AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thunderstorms rolling through Central Texas led to the postponement of two area games and the delay of others Thursday night.

Pflugerville and Bastrop, along with Seguin and Lehman, are backing their games up due to Thursday’s lightning that came with some nasty thunderstorms. Pflugerville and Bastrop will move their game to Smithville and play at 7 p.m., Friday while Seguin and Lehman will try again at 11 a.m., Saturday at Bob Shelton Stadium.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

The KBVO Game of the Week started an hour and 30 minutes later than scheduled, but the Class 4A Lampasas Badgers kept their undefeated season intact, holding off Connally 36-28 at The Pfield.

Lake Travis blanked Akins 37-0 and LASA also had a shutout 47-0 over Eastside. McCallum topped Crockett 37-22 and Hutto fell to Converse Judson 29-19.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Converse Judson 29, Hutto 19

Lake Travis 37, Akins 0

Lampasas 36, Connally 28

LASA 47, Eastside 0

McCallum 37, Crockett 22

Pflugerville vs. Bastrop, postponed

Seguin vs. Lehman, postponed

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Byron Nelson 52, Keller Fossil Ridge 7

EP Montwood 41, EP Socorro 21

Fort Bend Ridge Point 43, Fort Bend Hightower 36

Haltom 32, Keller Central 22

Harlingen 23, Laredo United South 14

Houston Lamar 53, Pasadena Dobie 0

Mansfield Summit 41, Arlington Seguin 13

McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya Palmview 3

Mesquite Horn 21, Arlington 7

Mission 41, Brownsville Pace 14

North Garland 29, South Garland 26

Pasadena 47, Houston MSTC 14

PSJA North 56, McAllen 0

Rockwall 51, South Grand Prairie 25

SA Northside Brennan 13, SA Northside Taft 7

Schertz Clemens 48, Laredo United 20

Southlake Carroll 44, Keller Timber Creek 0

The Woodlands 49, New Caney 42

Weslaco East 34, Edinburg 21

CLASS 5A

Boerne-Champion 34, New Braunfels Canyon 31

CC Tuloso-Midway 40, CC West Oso 0

Dallas Conrad 50, Dallas Samuell 12

Dallas Sunset 10, Dallas Adams 7

Fort Bend Willowridge 28, Brookshire Royal 10

Frisco Heritage 37, Frisco Liberty 14

Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Wakeland 28

Lubbock Cooper 34, WF Rider 7

Mansfield Timberview 71, Carrollton Turner 7

McKinney North 28, Lancaster 21

North Forney 46, Dallas Wilson 14

PSJA Memorial 52, Donna North 21

Rio Grande City 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

SA Burbank 33, SA Highlands 29

SA Harlandale 38, SA Houston 20

Sharyland Pioneer 44, Pharr Valley View 6

Vidor 21, St. Louis, La. 17

Waco University 22, Copperas Cove 14

Wylie East 58, Garland Naaman Forest 14

CLASS 4A

Canyon 17, Amarillo Caprock 0

Dallas Carter 46, Dallas Lincoln 11

Midlothian Heritage 38, Burleson 7

Springtown 35, Carrollton Creekview 21

Wilmer-Hutchins 49, Dallas Hillcrest 3

CLASS 3A

CC London 17, Kingsville King 13

Jefferson 64, Hughes Springs 0

CLASS 2A

Bruni 38, Riviera Kaufer 8

Cumby 46, Tyler All Saints 26

Detroit 22, Pattonville Prairiland 16

Italy 48, Dallas Roosevelt 12

Shamrock 42, Sanford-Fritch 32

CLASS 1A

Gustine 46, Priddy 32

Hedley 64, Afton Patton Springs 43

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 38, ETHS 18

Loop 27, Roby 0

Silverton 59, Weatherford Christian 12

Turkey Valley 33, Nazareth 32, OT

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Houston Kinkaid 54, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Houston St. John’s 28, Houston Second Baptist 7

SA Sunnybrook 48, San Antonio Prep 12

OTHER

Longview Heritage 47, Tyler Kings Academy 0

Plano Coram Deo 51, Dallas Fairhill 12

Randle 41, Bryan 24

San Antonio Harlan 49, SA Northside O’Connor 12

Waco Methodist 56, Waco Vanguard 10

Wisdom 58, Houston Austin 6