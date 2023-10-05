AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pflugerville scored a late touchdown to lift them to their first win of the season 30-26 over Waco University on Thursday in action around the KXAN viewing area.

Buda Johnson edged Austin High in a district showdown 20-19 and the Westlake Chaparrals scored 53 unanswered points after trailing Anderson 14-13 to win 67-14.

Vista Ridge picked up a 26-21 win over Westwood and Georgetown thumped Leander 45-21.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Buda Johnson 20, Austin High 19

Boerne Geneva 49, Brentwood Christian 43

Georgetown 45, Leander 21

Pflugerville 30, Waco University 26

Smithson Valley 42, Lehman 7

Travis 56, Eastside 0

Vista Ridge 26, Westwood 21

Westlake 67, Anderson 14

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Alvin Elsik 0

Amarillo Tascosa 33, Lubbock Monterey 21

Cibolo Steele 27, New Braunfels 14

Cypress Bridgeland 12, Cypress Falls 10

Cypress Ranch 48, Cypress Park 7

Dallas Skyline 35, Mansfield Lake Ridge 20

Dallas White 49, Dallas Adams 12

Deer Park 65, Pasadena 0

Edinburg North 61, La Joya 22

EP Montwood 41, EP Eastlake 20

Fort Bend Hightower 67, Fort Bend Dulles 0

Galena Park North Shore 31, Humble Summer Creek 21

Houston Lamar 69, Houston Westbury 7

Humble 27, Beaumont West Brook 13

Justin Northwest 64, Saginaw 0

Katy 31, Katy Paetow 7

Katy Taylor 15, Katy Morton Ranch 6

Klein Oak 28, Klein 27

Laredo Alexander 28, Eagle Pass 20

Laredo Nixon 16, Castroville Medina Valley 14

Midland 45, San Angelo Central 27

PSJA 49, Edinburg Economedes 0

PSJA North 55, La Joya Palmview 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 41, Irving MacArthur 14

Richardson Pearce 29, Richardson 9

SA Jay 53, SA Holmes 25

SA Northside Marshall 38, SA Lee 14

Southlake Carroll 56, Keller 10

Spring 70, Aline 0

Spring Dekaney 31, Aldine Davis 6

Willis 56, The Woodlands College Park 17

Wylie 21, Garland Rowlett 7

CLASS 5A

Aledo 71, FW South Hills 0

Birdville 49, Dallas Molina 8

Carrollton Newman Smith 76, Dallas Sunset 0

CC Carroll 14, CC Moody 6

Everman 35, Arlington Seguin 19

Frisco Emerson 56, Frisco Memorial 14

Frisco Reedy 52, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

FW Arlington Heights 69, FW Trimble Tech 6

Houston Sterling 32, Houston Milby 0

Houston Wisdom 52, Houston Northside 0

Laredo Nixon 16, Medina Valley 14

McKinney North 61, West Mesquite 19

Midlothian Heritage 42, Mansfield Summit 7

Richmond Foster 55, Fort Bend Kempner 18

SA Houston 27, SA Lanier 17

Victoria East 48, CC Ray 3

WF Rider 42, Abilene Cooper 21

CLASS 4A

Devine 35, SA YMLA 14

Frisco Panther Creek 48, Dallas Carter 27

FW Dunbar 48, FW Carter-Riverside 6

Port Isabel 28, UAT-Ciudad Victoria, MX 2

Sinton 46, Robstown 7

WF Hirschi 27, Graham 26

CLASS 3A

Redwater 32, Prairiland 16

CLASS 2A

Bruni 48, Laredo Cigarroa JV 0

CC John Paul II 13, Pettus 12

Forsan 42, Reagan County 12

Gruver 51, Guymon, Okla. 31

Hawley 57, Colorado City 0

CLASS 1A

Blackwell 38, Paint Rock 24

Crowell 58, Harrold 8

Petersburg 78, Lorenzo 43

Rochelle 66, Lohn 6

Sierra Blanca 62, Sanderson 8

Silverton 56, Lefors 8