AUSTIN (KXAN) — McCallum clinched an eighth consecutive playoff spot with a 35-24 win over Travis in Class 5A District 12 play Thursday.

Westwood appears to have locked up a playoff spot in 6A-District 25 with a 28-21 win over Manor, but there’s still a lot to be decided in that district before the final week of the regular season next week.

Crockett blew out Northeast 45-0 and Pflugerville knocked off Rouse 29-22 at The Pfield.

Check out the rest of Thursday’s scores from around the state below:

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Crockett 45, Northeast 0

McCallum 35, Travis 24

Pflugerville 29, Rouse 22

Westwood 28, Manor 21

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 42, Spring Dekaney 7

Arlington Bowie 31, Arlington Lamar 29

Channelview 58, Pasadena 10

Cypress Springs 30, Cypress Woods 28

Dallas Jesuit 34, Irving MacArthur 17

Denton Braswell 50, Little Elm 14

Eagle Pass 26, Laredo United South 21

Edinburg Economedes 28, La Joya 14

Fort Bend Austin 14, Fort Bend Bush 7

Fort Bend Ridge Point 42, Fort Bend Travis 0

Harker Heights 38, Copperas Cove 10

Highland Park 34, Richardson 15

Houston Bellaire 55, Houston Chavez 8

Hurst LD Bell 44, FW Paschal 14

Jersey Village 42, Houston Northbrook 0

Katy Morton Ranch 48, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Tompkins 49, Jordan 24

Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Keller Central 10

Mansfield 27, Dallas Skyline 25

McAllen Memorial 24, Rio Grande City 6

SA Clark 29, SA Brandeis 14

SA Warren 21, SA Stevens 10

Tomball Memorial 35, Klein Oak 13

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 61, Lubbock 7

Carrollton Newman Smith 40, Dallas White 28

CC Flour Bluff 57, Brownsville Porter 0

Denton Ryan 28, Brewer 6

Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 6

Frisco Lone Star 41, Frisco 10

Frisco Memorial 24, Carrollton Creekview 21

Dallas Hillcrest 31, Dallas Adamson 11

Denton Ryan 28, FW Brewer 6

Houston Waltrip 57, Houston Sharpstown 0

McAllen Memorial 24, Rio Grande City 6

Midlothian Heritage 21, Arlington Seguin 14

New Caney Porter 31, Baytown Lee 24

PSJA North 57, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

SS Harlandale 47, SA Jefferson 34

SA Southwest 49, Laredo Cigarroa 0

SA Wagner 41, Seguin 7

CLASS 4A

Bandera 35, SA Young Men’s Leadership 7

Frisco Panther Creek 69, Carrollton Ranchview 20

FW Carter-Riverside 41, FW Diamond Hills 0

Glen Rose 48, Benbrook 7

Godley 45, Hillsboro 28

CLASS 3A

Comanche 48, Merkel 0

East Chambers 35, Hardin 0

Gunter 63, Leonard 0

Jacksboro 24, Millsap 17

Lyford 71, Progreso 0

Natalia 55, SA South West Campus 12

Palestine Westwood 48, Crockett 22

CLASS 2A

Amarillo PCHEA 52, Booker 14

Bogota Rivercrest 50, Quinlan Boles 0

Celeste 42, Santo 7

Cross Plains 49, Abilene TLCA 13

Santa Maria 35, Ben Bolt 28

CLASS 1A

Balmorhea 64, Sanderson 12

Cranfills Gap 45, Bluff Dale 34

Knox City 60, Turkey Valley 46

Richland Springs 68, Lohn 0

Strawn 65, Forestburg 14