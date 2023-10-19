AUSTIN (KXAN) — Leander pulled off a huge come-from-behind win 41-40 over Hendrickson at Bible Stadium on Thursday.

Anderson took care of Del Valle 49-17 while Crockett and McCallum both blanked their opponents. Crockett shut out Eastside 47-0 and McCallum blanked Navarro 38-0.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

In other notable scores from around Texas, Mansfield Timberview beat Dallas Sunset 90-0. Timberview is ranked No. 3 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 5A-Division I poll.

Check out the rest of the scores from around the area and Texas.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Anderson 49, Del Valle 17

Crockett 47, Eastside 0

Leander 41, Hendrickson 40

McCallum 38, Navarro 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Alief Elsik 21, Alvin 15

Byron Nelson 56, Keller Central 10

Cibolo Steele 52, SA East Central 21

Conroe 35, Grand Oaks 6

Cypress Creek 44, Houston Northbrook 0

Duncanville 49, Dallas Skyline 3

Edinburg Vela 77, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

Fort Bend Clemens 44, Fort Bend Bush 21

Galena Park North Shore 38, Humble 24

Garland Lakeview Centennial 35, Rowlett 13

Houston Heights 62, Houston Westbury 0

Houston Langham Creek 35, Cypress Park 17

Houston Strake Jesuit 20, Alief Hastings 14

Humble Kingwood 34, Beaumont West Brook 0

Katy 42, Katy Cinco Ranch 13

Katy Taylor 30, Jordan 24

Los Fresnos 31, Brownsville Hanna 0

Pasadena Dobie 64, Pasadena Rayburn 0

PSJA 41, Edinburg North 12

Richmond George Ranch 41, Fort Bend Dulles 14

SA Roosevelt 36, SA Clark 21

Southlake Carroll 70, Northwest Eaton 28

Spring Westfield 63, Aldine MacArthur 7

CLASS 5A

Argyle 63, Frisco Independence 0

Arlington Seguin 37, Ennis 34

CC Miller 59, CC Veterans 40

Dallas White 63, Carrollton Turner 28

Edinburg 77, La Joya Jaurez-Lincoln 0

Forney 53, North Mesquite 13

Fort Bend Marshall 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

Frisco Wakeland 28, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Galveston Ball 66, Houston Waltrip 12

Mansfield Timberview 90, Dallas Sunset 0

Roma 48, PSJA Memorial 40

SA Burbank 35, SA Harlandale 21

SA Legacy 32, Eagle Pass Winn 21

Tomball 45, Klein Forest 7

CLASS 4A

Argyle 63, Frisco Independence 0

Boerne 63, SA Kennedy 0

Brownwood 35, Lubbock Estacado 14

Kennedale 70, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Stephenville 31, China Spring 21

CLASS 2A

Big Sandy 22, Gladewater Union Grove 14

CLASS 1A

Gilmer Union Hill 68, Saint Jo 22

Gordon 61, Lingleville 0

Silverton 55, Darrouzett 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Conroe Covenant 49, Katy Faith West 0

FW Nazarene 52, Denton Calvary 12

SA Sunnybrook 37, CC Annapolis 30

OTHER

Houston Heights 36, Houston Westbury 0

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 32, Eagle Pass Winn 21

San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 0

Waco Methodist 60, Community Christian 8

West Plains 72, Perryton 6