AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bowie put itself in a position to secure a playoff spot with a big 49-7 win over Buda Johnson on Thursday at Burger Stadium.

Austin High topped Akins 35-7 and Northeast hammered Eastside 69-0.

Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.

Check out scores from around Texas below, compiled by the Associated Press.

Scores from around Central Texas

Austin High 35, Akins 7

Bowie 49, Buda Johnson 7

Northeast 69, Eastside 0

Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Edinburg North 31, Mission 3

Garland Sachse 48, Garland 29

Houston Langham Creek 32, Cypress Springs 31

Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3

Klein Cain 53, Klein Oak 14

Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Timber Creek 31

Prosper 49, McKinney Boyd 16

PSJA 20, La Joya 2

SA Northside Warren 40, SA Northside O’Connor 12

Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3

Spring Dekaney 67, Aldine 0

Spring Westfield 64, Aldine Eisenhower 0

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, CC Carroll 21

Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Samuell 6

Dallas Spruce 44, Dallas Adamson 7

Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 20

Everman 28, Burleson 26

Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14

Laredo Cigarroa 34, Eagle Pass Winn 33

Mansfield Timberview 60, Dallas Molina 0

Mission Sharyland 38, PSJA Memorial 14

New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0

SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7

Santa Fe 33, Galena Park 21

Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7

CLASS 4A

Argyle 24, Emerson 10

Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0

Brownwood 60, San Angelo Lake View 13

Dallas Carter 55, Carrollton Ranchview 7

Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0

CLASS 3A

Taft 43, Monte Alto 7

CLASS 2A

Beckville 62, Ore City 7

La Villa 38, Ben Bolt 22

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24

Groom 54, Silverton 52

Jayton 60, Guthrie 8

Oglesby 72, Evant 16

Valera Panther Creek 48, Dallas Pinkston 21

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14

OTHER

FW Benbrook 49, Venus 7

Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0

Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8

West Plains 52, Levelland 7