AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bowie put itself in a position to secure a playoff spot with a big 49-7 win over Buda Johnson on Thursday at Burger Stadium.
Austin High topped Akins 35-7 and Northeast hammered Eastside 69-0.
Rouse beat Killeen Chaparral 30-0 to round out a light slate of games across Central Texas.
Check out scores from around Texas below, compiled by the Associated Press.
Scores from around Central Texas
Austin High 35, Akins 7
Bowie 49, Buda Johnson 7
Northeast 69, Eastside 0
Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Edinburg North 31, Mission 3
Garland Sachse 48, Garland 29
Houston Langham Creek 32, Cypress Springs 31
Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3
Klein Cain 53, Klein Oak 14
Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Timber Creek 31
Prosper 49, McKinney Boyd 16
PSJA 20, La Joya 2
SA Northside Warren 40, SA Northside O’Connor 12
Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3
Spring Dekaney 67, Aldine 0
Spring Westfield 64, Aldine Eisenhower 0
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, CC Carroll 21
Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Samuell 6
Dallas Spruce 44, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 20
Everman 28, Burleson 26
Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Laredo Cigarroa 34, Eagle Pass Winn 33
Mansfield Timberview 60, Dallas Molina 0
Mission Sharyland 38, PSJA Memorial 14
New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0
SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7
Santa Fe 33, Galena Park 21
Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7
CLASS 4A
Argyle 24, Emerson 10
Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0
Brownwood 60, San Angelo Lake View 13
Dallas Carter 55, Carrollton Ranchview 7
Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0
CLASS 3A
Taft 43, Monte Alto 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 62, Ore City 7
La Villa 38, Ben Bolt 22
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24
Groom 54, Silverton 52
Jayton 60, Guthrie 8
Oglesby 72, Evant 16
Valera Panther Creek 48, Dallas Pinkston 21
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14
OTHER
FW Benbrook 49, Venus 7
Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0
Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8
West Plains 52, Levelland 7