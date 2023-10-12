AUSTIN (KXAN) — The push for the UIL state playoffs is underway with Central Texas teams deep in district play.

On Thursday night, No. 5 Vandegrift routed Round Rock 45-3 in our KBVO Game of the Week.

Vandegrift had little trouble with the Dragons as the Vipers dominated in all three phases with its special teams taking center stage.

Weiss rolled Thursday night, dispatching Bryan 42-13.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Vandegrift 45, Round Rock 3

Pflugerville Weiss 42, Bryan 13

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Springs 31, Houston Langham Creek 13

Duncanville 51, Mansfield 0

Edinburg 41, Edinburg Economedes 16

Fort Bend Bush 29, Fort Bend Elkins 10

Garland Sachse 57, Garland 24

Houston Stratford 42, Houston Spring Woods 2

Katy Cinco Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 7

Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Haltom 32

Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 0

McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21

PSJA 56, La Joya 7

SA Northside Clark 28, SA Churchill 7

SA Northside Warren 35, SA Northside O’Connor 21

San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 0

Schertz Clemens 24, Converse Judson 17

Spring Westfield 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0

CLASS 5A

Amarillo 66, Lubbock Coronado 14

Crowley 48, FW Paschal 28

Dallas Highland Park 61, Irving Nimitz 13

Dallas Kimball 68, Dallas Samuell 0

Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 13

Fort Bend Hightower 62, Richmond George Ranch 24

Frisco 10, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 0

FW Carter-Riverside 56, Kennedale 7

Grapevine 40, FW Southwest 7

Humble Kingwood Park 21, Baytown Lee 20

Mansfield Timberview 45, Dallas Molina 3

SA Highlands 33, SA Edison 14

Seagoville 34, Dallas Conrad 6

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 3

Rio Hondo 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

CLASS 2A

Beckville 74, Ore City 13

Hawley 48, Winters 12

Simms Bowie 66, Linden-Kildare 0

CLASS 1A

Blanket 64, Gustine 14

Brookesmith 60, Lohn 12

Gilmer Union Hill 61, High Island 0

Lenorah Grady 44, Ackerly Sands 35

Throckmorton 88, Keene Smith 42

Woodson 56, Haskell Paint Creek 15

Zephyr 66, Mullin 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Giddings State School 54, St Augustine 7

OTHER

Jordan 38, Katy Seven Lakes 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lazbuddie vs. Hart, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/