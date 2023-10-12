AUSTIN (KXAN) — The push for the UIL state playoffs is underway with Central Texas teams deep in district play.
On Thursday night, No. 5 Vandegrift routed Round Rock 45-3 in our KBVO Game of the Week.
Vandegrift had little trouble with the Dragons as the Vipers dominated in all three phases with its special teams taking center stage.
Weiss rolled Thursday night, dispatching Bryan 42-13.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Vandegrift 45, Round Rock 3
Pflugerville Weiss 42, Bryan 13
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0
Cypress Springs 31, Houston Langham Creek 13
Duncanville 51, Mansfield 0
Edinburg 41, Edinburg Economedes 16
Fort Bend Bush 29, Fort Bend Elkins 10
Garland Sachse 57, Garland 24
Houston Stratford 42, Houston Spring Woods 2
Katy Cinco Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 7
Keller Fossil Ridge 35, Haltom 32
Killeen Shoemaker 42, Waco 0
McAllen Memorial 49, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 21
PSJA 56, La Joya 7
SA Northside Clark 28, SA Churchill 7
SA Northside Warren 35, SA Northside O’Connor 21
San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 0
Schertz Clemens 24, Converse Judson 17
Spring Westfield 28, Aldine Eisenhower 0
CLASS 5A
Amarillo 66, Lubbock Coronado 14
Crowley 48, FW Paschal 28
Dallas Highland Park 61, Irving Nimitz 13
Dallas Kimball 68, Dallas Samuell 0
Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 13
Fort Bend Hightower 62, Richmond George Ranch 24
Frisco 10, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 0
FW Carter-Riverside 56, Kennedale 7
Grapevine 40, FW Southwest 7
Humble Kingwood Park 21, Baytown Lee 20
Mansfield Timberview 45, Dallas Molina 3
SA Highlands 33, SA Edison 14
Seagoville 34, Dallas Conrad 6
CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 3
Rio Hondo 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 74, Ore City 13
Hawley 48, Winters 12
Simms Bowie 66, Linden-Kildare 0
CLASS 1A
Blanket 64, Gustine 14
Brookesmith 60, Lohn 12
Gilmer Union Hill 61, High Island 0
Lenorah Grady 44, Ackerly Sands 35
Throckmorton 88, Keene Smith 42
Woodson 56, Haskell Paint Creek 15
Zephyr 66, Mullin 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Giddings State School 54, St Augustine 7
OTHER
Jordan 38, Katy Seven Lakes 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lazbuddie vs. Hart, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/