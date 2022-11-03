AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ wrapped up the 5A-District 12 championship with a 49-0 win over Crockett, and Jaguars running back Sedrick Alexander set the Austin Independent School District career rushing record Thursday at Burger Stadium.

Westlake won its 50th consecutive game with a 70-10 victory over Buda Johnson and Hutto outlasted Weiss 41-38.

Some of the games were moved up from Friday to avoid potentially severe weather Friday evening.

Check out the scores from around Texas below:

Scores from around Central Texas

College Station 42, Hendrickson 14

Giddings 21, Gonzales 14

Hays 64, Lehman 29

Hutto 41, Weiss 38

LBJ 49, Crockett 0

Lexington 35, Buffalo 12

Luling 28, Marion 26

Westlake 70, Buda Johnson 10

Vandegrift 56, Westwood 10

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Allen 56, Little Elm 21

Amarillo Tascosa 35, Lubbock Coronado 14

Arlington 34, Arlington Houston 0

Arlington Martin 62, Arlington Bowie 12

Byron Nelson 48, Northwest Eaton 14

Clear Falls 47, League City Clear Creek 9

Clute Brazoswood 52, Houston Clear Lake 24

Coppell 34, Plano 7

Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson 28

De Soto 28, Mansfield 16

Denton Guyer 31, Prosper Rock Hill 3

Dickinson 45, Clear Brook 7

Duncanville 42, Mansfield Legacy 6

Edinburg Vela 62, McAllen Rowe 14

Garland Rowlett 35, Wylie East 28

Garland Sachse 63, North Garland 21

Houston King 48, Beaumont West Brook 13

Houston Stratford 49, Jersey Village 28

Katy Cinco Ranch 56, Katy Seven Lakes 17

Katy Morton Ranch 36, Jordan 33

Keller 32, Haltom 0

Killeen Harker Heights 49, Bryan 14

Killeen Shoemaker 60, Granbury 22

Klein Collins 42, Klein 21

Lewisville 31, Lewisville Hebron 17

Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Plano West 28

Lewisville Marcus 50, Plano East 7

Longview 70, West Mesquite 0

Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Cedar Hill 13

Mesquite Horn 35, Royse City 10

New Braunfels 40, Converse Judson 14

New Braunfels Canyon 30, SA Wagner 24

Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 7

Prosper 47, McKinney 27

PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving 0

Rockwall 46, Tyler Legacy 17

Rockwall-Heath 38, North Forney 6

SA Churchill 41, Lee 7

SA Johnson 41, SA Madison 7

SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Jay 8

South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Lamar 3

Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

Spring Westfield 74, Aldine 0

Temple 69, Copperas Cove 7

Waxahachie 49, Dallas Skyline 21

CLASS 5A

Aledo 47, FW Brewer 6

Amarillo 35, Lubbock Monterey 14

Brownsville Memorial 85, Brownsville Lopez 14

Burleson 22, Arlington Seguin 20

Burleson Centennial 42, Azle 10

Castroville Medina Valley 17, Laredo Cigarroa 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 51, CC King 7

Crosby 59, Baytown Goose Creek 13

Dallas Samuell 46, Dallas Jefferson 7

Denison 31, Mesquite Poteet 14

Denton Braswell 39, McKinney Boyd 32

Denton Ryan 48, Justin Northwest 21

Ennis 30, Mansfield Summit 27, OT

Forney 57, Tyler 13

Fort Bend Marshall 52, Dayton 21

Frisco Centennial 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 10

Frisco Lone Star 37, Frisco Heritage 7

Frisco Wakeland 31, Frisco 6

Grapevine 56, FW Trimble Tech 0

Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8

Huntsville 28, Randle 17

Lake Dallas 31, Denton 14

Lancaster 28, Lufkin 20

Mansfield Timberview 65, Dallas Adams 6

McKinney North 21, North Mesquite 9

Midlothian 56, Red Oak 28

Montgomery 42, Bryan Rudder 28

New Caney 41, Conroe Caney Creek 21

Port Arthur Memorial 34, Humble Kingwood Park 22

Port Neches-Groves 42, Galena Park 0

SA Alamo Heights 57, SA Houston 6

SA Brackenridge 44, SA Highlands 42

Saginaw 52, FW South Hills 7

Saginaw Boswell 28, FW Chisholm Trail 14

Seagoville 34, Dallas Kimball 32

Texarkana Texas 16, Longview Pine Tree 13

Wichita Falls 45, Springtown 14

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 79, Waxahachie Life 35

Argyle 50, Carrollton Creekview 24

Aubrey 59, Farmersville 0

Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 12

Celina 53, Frisco Panther Creek 0

Center 70, Brownsboro 28

Crandall 57, Princeton 14

Cuero 49, La Grange 7

FW Western Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14

Glen Rose 56, Ferris 27

Godley 71, FW Benbrook 35

Lake Worth 52, FW Eastern Hills 0

Madisonville 30, Salado 14

Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 34

Nevada Community 21, Kaufman 14

Sanger 71, Bridgeport 43

Shepherd 52, Huntington 14

Stephenville 42, Waco La Vega 28

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Longview Spring Hill 0

Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Kilgore 20

Van 35, Bullard 28

Waco Connally 58, Robinson 0

West Orange-Stark 53, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7

CLASS 3A

Anahuac 50, Cleveland Tarkington 0

Bells 56, Leonard 20

Brock 48, Pilot Point 0

Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 14

Clifton 32, Florence 26

Coleman 47, Bangs 0

Columbus 35, Hempstead 0

Daingerfield 48, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 21

Diboll 35, Crockett 0

El Maton Tidehaven 28, Van Vleck 14

Gladewater 41, White Oak 35

Grand Saline 34, Troup 27

Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 0

Henrietta 34, Valley View 7

Holliday 38, Callisburg 7

Howe 34, Lone Oak 15

Jacksboro 63, Dublin 0

Malakoff 48, Groesbeck 0

Millsap 38, Merkel 18

Newton 81, New Waverly 34

Nixon-Smiley 41, Natalia 11

Nocona 31, Alvord 28

Orangefield 28, East Chambers 21

Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28

Rogers 63, Elkhart 14

Taft 26, George West 0

Teague 27, Fairfield 12

Tolar 63, San Saba 0

Tuscola Jim Ned 31, Iowa Park 13

Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30

West 56, Dallas Inspired Vision 0

WF City View 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0

Whitesboro 81, Ponder 36

Woodville 19, Palestine Westwood 0

CLASS 2A

Albany 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Axtell 55, Itasca 0

Beckville 56, Gladewater Union Grove 28

Bovina 38, Lockney 26

Boys Ranch 12, Booker 7

Bremond 54, Iola 6

Cayuga 44, Rio Vista 6

Centerville 56, Corrigan-Camden 21

Collinsville 44, Chico 6

Colmesneil 52, Sabine Pass 2

Groveton 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Jewett Leon 45, Normangee 20

Kerens 20, Malakoff Cross Roads 8

Marlin 41, Valley Mills 14

Mart 70, Hubbard 0

Plains 37, Smyer 36

Refugio 52, Ganado 26

Santo 42, Era 0

Shelbyville 53, Pineland West Sabine 46

Snook 33, Louise 14

Sundown 39, Tahoka 26

Tenaha 51, Overton 14

Timpson 44, Garrison 38

Trenton 34, Tom Bean 8

Wortham 48, Dawson 40

CLASS 1A

Abbott 56, Gholson 0

Balmorhea 66, Sanderson 26

Bluff Dale 50, Walnut Springs 0

Cherokee 70, Lohn 0

Covington 73, Three Way 26

Gilmer Union Hill 45, Campbell 0

Hart 73, Cotton Center 13

Imperial Buena Vista 56, Marfa 8

Iredell 86, Cranfills Gap 50

Jayton 56, Afton Patton Springs 0

Jonesboro 63, Evant 0

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 70, Burkeville 20

Lefors 57, Darrouzett 7

Morgan 68, Mount Calm 30

Oakwood 80, Ladonia Fannindel 32

Oglesby 66, Buckholts 0

Silverton 62, Hedley 34

Turkey Valley 60, Vernon Northside 12

Valera Panther Creek 29, Paint Rock 20

Westbrook 48, Rotan 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bulverde Bracken 67, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 20

Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Tyler Gorman 0

Pasadena First Baptist 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0

SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Thomas 35

SA Holy Cross 28, Boerne Geneva 0

Tomball Rosehill 35, Alpha Omega 0

OTHER

Azle Christian School 57, North Texas (NTX) 12

Cypress Bridgeland 27, Cypress Springs 10

Cypress Community Christian 48, Bay Area Christian 0

Emerson 42, Frisco Independence 28

Fulshear 58, Richmond Foster 32

Grand Oaks 22, Cleveland 8

Longview East Texas Christian 53, Westlake Academy 38

Longview Heritage 73, Garland Christian 6

Lubbock Trinity 51, Arlington Pantego Christian 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Molina 6

Red Oak Ovilla 73, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 38

San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Taft 10

Sharpstown 24, Houston Northside 6