AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ wrapped up the 5A-District 12 championship with a 49-0 win over Crockett, and Jaguars running back Sedrick Alexander set the Austin Independent School District career rushing record Thursday at Burger Stadium.
Westlake won its 50th consecutive game with a 70-10 victory over Buda Johnson and Hutto outlasted Weiss 41-38.
Some of the games were moved up from Friday to avoid potentially severe weather Friday evening.
Check out the scores from around Texas below:
Scores from around Central Texas
College Station 42, Hendrickson 14
Giddings 21, Gonzales 14
Hays 64, Lehman 29
Hutto 41, Weiss 38
LBJ 49, Crockett 0
Lexington 35, Buffalo 12
Luling 28, Marion 26
Westlake 70, Buda Johnson 10
Vandegrift 56, Westwood 10
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Allen 56, Little Elm 21
Amarillo Tascosa 35, Lubbock Coronado 14
Arlington 34, Arlington Houston 0
Arlington Martin 62, Arlington Bowie 12
Byron Nelson 48, Northwest Eaton 14
Clear Falls 47, League City Clear Creek 9
Clute Brazoswood 52, Houston Clear Lake 24
Coppell 34, Plano 7
Dallas Jesuit 38, Richardson 28
De Soto 28, Mansfield 16
Denton Guyer 31, Prosper Rock Hill 3
Dickinson 45, Clear Brook 7
Duncanville 42, Mansfield Legacy 6
Edinburg Vela 62, McAllen Rowe 14
Garland Rowlett 35, Wylie East 28
Garland Sachse 63, North Garland 21
Houston King 48, Beaumont West Brook 13
Houston Stratford 49, Jersey Village 28
Katy Cinco Ranch 56, Katy Seven Lakes 17
Katy Morton Ranch 36, Jordan 33
Keller 32, Haltom 0
Killeen Harker Heights 49, Bryan 14
Killeen Shoemaker 60, Granbury 22
Klein Collins 42, Klein 21
Lewisville 31, Lewisville Hebron 17
Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Plano West 28
Lewisville Marcus 50, Plano East 7
Longview 70, West Mesquite 0
Mansfield Lake Ridge 35, Cedar Hill 13
Mesquite Horn 35, Royse City 10
New Braunfels 40, Converse Judson 14
New Braunfels Canyon 30, SA Wagner 24
Pearland 59, Alief Hastings 7
Prosper 47, McKinney 27
PSJA North 57, Rio Grande City 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 42, Irving 0
Rockwall 46, Tyler Legacy 17
Rockwall-Heath 38, North Forney 6
SA Churchill 41, Lee 7
SA Johnson 41, SA Madison 7
SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Jay 8
South Grand Prairie 42, Arlington Lamar 3
Southlake Carroll 45, Keller Fossil Ridge 14
Spring Westfield 74, Aldine 0
Temple 69, Copperas Cove 7
Waxahachie 49, Dallas Skyline 21
CLASS 5A
Aledo 47, FW Brewer 6
Amarillo 35, Lubbock Monterey 14
Brownsville Memorial 85, Brownsville Lopez 14
Burleson 22, Arlington Seguin 20
Burleson Centennial 42, Azle 10
Castroville Medina Valley 17, Laredo Cigarroa 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 51, CC King 7
Crosby 59, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Dallas Samuell 46, Dallas Jefferson 7
Denison 31, Mesquite Poteet 14
Denton Braswell 39, McKinney Boyd 32
Denton Ryan 48, Justin Northwest 21
Ennis 30, Mansfield Summit 27, OT
Forney 57, Tyler 13
Fort Bend Marshall 52, Dayton 21
Frisco Centennial 14, Frisco Lebanon Trail 10
Frisco Lone Star 37, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Wakeland 31, Frisco 6
Grapevine 56, FW Trimble Tech 0
Hallsville 38, Mount Pleasant 8
Huntsville 28, Randle 17
Lake Dallas 31, Denton 14
Lancaster 28, Lufkin 20
Mansfield Timberview 65, Dallas Adams 6
McKinney North 21, North Mesquite 9
Midlothian 56, Red Oak 28
Montgomery 42, Bryan Rudder 28
New Caney 41, Conroe Caney Creek 21
Port Arthur Memorial 34, Humble Kingwood Park 22
Port Neches-Groves 42, Galena Park 0
SA Alamo Heights 57, SA Houston 6
SA Brackenridge 44, SA Highlands 42
Saginaw 52, FW South Hills 7
Saginaw Boswell 28, FW Chisholm Trail 14
Seagoville 34, Dallas Kimball 32
Texarkana Texas 16, Longview Pine Tree 13
Wichita Falls 45, Springtown 14
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 79, Waxahachie Life 35
Argyle 50, Carrollton Creekview 24
Aubrey 59, Farmersville 0
Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 12
Celina 53, Frisco Panther Creek 0
Center 70, Brownsboro 28
Crandall 57, Princeton 14
Cuero 49, La Grange 7
FW Western Hills 56, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Gilmer 44, Pittsburg 14
Glen Rose 56, Ferris 27
Godley 71, FW Benbrook 35
Lake Worth 52, FW Eastern Hills 0
Madisonville 30, Salado 14
Midlothian Heritage 35, Everman 34
Nevada Community 21, Kaufman 14
Sanger 71, Bridgeport 43
Shepherd 52, Huntington 14
Stephenville 42, Waco La Vega 28
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 56, Longview Spring Hill 0
Tyler Chapel Hill 32, Kilgore 20
Van 35, Bullard 28
Waco Connally 58, Robinson 0
West Orange-Stark 53, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 7
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 50, Cleveland Tarkington 0
Bells 56, Leonard 20
Brock 48, Pilot Point 0
Cameron Yoe 35, Troy 14
Clifton 32, Florence 26
Coleman 47, Bangs 0
Columbus 35, Hempstead 0
Daingerfield 48, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 21
Diboll 35, Crockett 0
El Maton Tidehaven 28, Van Vleck 14
Gladewater 41, White Oak 35
Grand Saline 34, Troup 27
Gunter 49, Blue Ridge 0
Henrietta 34, Valley View 7
Holliday 38, Callisburg 7
Howe 34, Lone Oak 15
Jacksboro 63, Dublin 0
Malakoff 48, Groesbeck 0
Millsap 38, Merkel 18
Newton 81, New Waverly 34
Nixon-Smiley 41, Natalia 11
Nocona 31, Alvord 28
Orangefield 28, East Chambers 21
Pottsboro 47, Mount Vernon 28
Rogers 63, Elkhart 14
Taft 26, George West 0
Teague 27, Fairfield 12
Tolar 63, San Saba 0
Tuscola Jim Ned 31, Iowa Park 13
Waskom 48, Hughes Springs 30
West 56, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
WF City View 48, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Whitesboro 81, Ponder 36
Woodville 19, Palestine Westwood 0
CLASS 2A
Albany 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0
Axtell 55, Itasca 0
Beckville 56, Gladewater Union Grove 28
Bovina 38, Lockney 26
Boys Ranch 12, Booker 7
Bremond 54, Iola 6
Cayuga 44, Rio Vista 6
Centerville 56, Corrigan-Camden 21
Collinsville 44, Chico 6
Colmesneil 52, Sabine Pass 2
Groveton 43, Saratoga West Hardin 0
Jewett Leon 45, Normangee 20
Kerens 20, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
Marlin 41, Valley Mills 14
Mart 70, Hubbard 0
Plains 37, Smyer 36
Refugio 52, Ganado 26
Santo 42, Era 0
Shelbyville 53, Pineland West Sabine 46
Snook 33, Louise 14
Sundown 39, Tahoka 26
Tenaha 51, Overton 14
Timpson 44, Garrison 38
Trenton 34, Tom Bean 8
Wortham 48, Dawson 40
CLASS 1A
Abbott 56, Gholson 0
Balmorhea 66, Sanderson 26
Bluff Dale 50, Walnut Springs 0
Cherokee 70, Lohn 0
Covington 73, Three Way 26
Gilmer Union Hill 45, Campbell 0
Hart 73, Cotton Center 13
Imperial Buena Vista 56, Marfa 8
Iredell 86, Cranfills Gap 50
Jayton 56, Afton Patton Springs 0
Jonesboro 63, Evant 0
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 70, Burkeville 20
Lefors 57, Darrouzett 7
Morgan 68, Mount Calm 30
Oakwood 80, Ladonia Fannindel 32
Oglesby 66, Buckholts 0
Silverton 62, Hedley 34
Turkey Valley 60, Vernon Northside 12
Valera Panther Creek 29, Paint Rock 20
Westbrook 48, Rotan 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bulverde Bracken 67, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 20
Muenster Sacred Heart 41, Tyler Gorman 0
Pasadena First Baptist 45, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0
SA Antonian 38, Houston St. Thomas 35
SA Holy Cross 28, Boerne Geneva 0
Tomball Rosehill 35, Alpha Omega 0
OTHER
Azle Christian School 57, North Texas (NTX) 12
Cypress Bridgeland 27, Cypress Springs 10
Cypress Community Christian 48, Bay Area Christian 0
Emerson 42, Frisco Independence 28
Fulshear 58, Richmond Foster 32
Grand Oaks 22, Cleveland 8
Longview East Texas Christian 53, Westlake Academy 38
Longview Heritage 73, Garland Christian 6
Lubbock Trinity 51, Arlington Pantego Christian 7
N. Richland Hills Richland 64, Dallas Molina 6
Red Oak Ovilla 73, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 38
San Antonio Harlan 27, SA Northside Taft 10
Sharpstown 24, Houston Northside 6