AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bastrop Bears kept their record unblemished at 2-0 after edging Leander 41-40 on Thursday, stuffing the Lions’ 2-point conversion with seven seconds left in the game.
Weiss, ranked No. 21 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 6A rankings, built a 44-7 halftime lead to cruise past LBJ 44-19 and Westwood topped Austin High 49-14.
Killeen outlasted Stony Point in a 48-40 shootout and the Austin Achieve Polar Bears roared in a 50-12 win over Eastside.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Austin Achieve 50, Eastside 12
Bastrop 41, Leander 40
Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21
Killeen 48, Stony Point 40
Weiss 44, LBJ 19
Westwood 49, Austin High 14
Scores from around Texas compiled with help from the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0
Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7
Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23
Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3
Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24
Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22
Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3
Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7
Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6
Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0
Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7
Odessa 22, EP Americas 20
Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9
Plano 33, Keller Central 7
Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15
San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0
Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6
Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6
CLASS 5A
Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3
CC Moody 20, Bishop 0
Corsicana 34, North Garland 16
Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3
Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35
Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27
Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2
Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6
Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3
Mansfield Timberview 54, Arlington Hou 20
Midlothian 32, Ennis 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6
North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14
PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20
SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26
Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41
CLASS 4A
Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21
Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20
CLASS 3A
Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0
Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17
Frankston 49, Huntington 20
Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24
San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7
CLASS 2A
Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13
Happy 46, Follett 42
McLean 45, Amarillo PCHEA 33
Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0
Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6
Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23
Silverton 64, Paducah 46
Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14
Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12