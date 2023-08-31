AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Bastrop Bears kept their record unblemished at 2-0 after edging Leander 41-40 on Thursday, stuffing the Lions’ 2-point conversion with seven seconds left in the game.

Weiss, ranked No. 21 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football/Associated Press Class 6A rankings, built a 44-7 halftime lead to cruise past LBJ 44-19 and Westwood topped Austin High 49-14.

Killeen outlasted Stony Point in a 48-40 shootout and the Austin Achieve Polar Bears roared in a 50-12 win over Eastside.

Scores from around the KXAN viewing area

Austin Achieve 50, Eastside 12

Bastrop 41, Leander 40

Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21

Killeen 48, Stony Point 40

Weiss 44, LBJ 19

Westwood 49, Austin High 14

Scores from around Texas compiled with help from the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0

Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7

Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23

Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3

Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7

Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24

Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22

Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3

Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7

Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6

Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0

Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7

Odessa 22, EP Americas 20

Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9

Plano 33, Keller Central 7

Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15

San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0

Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6

Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6

CLASS 5A

Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3

CC Moody 20, Bishop 0

Corsicana 34, North Garland 16

Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3

Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35

Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21

Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27

Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2

Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6

Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3

Mansfield Timberview 54, Arlington Hou 20

Midlothian 32, Ennis 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6

North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14

PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20

SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26

Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41

CLASS 4A

Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21

Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20

CLASS 3A

Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0

Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12

Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17

Frankston 49, Huntington 20

Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24

San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7

CLASS 2A

Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14

CLASS 1A

Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12

Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13

Happy 46, Follett 42

McLean 45, Amarillo PCHEA 33

Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0

Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6

Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23

Silverton 64, Paducah 46

Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14

Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12