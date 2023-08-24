AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — It was a hot one across Central Texas as high school football season kicked off at its earliest date in nearly 50 years Thursday.

Anderson picked up its 12th Taco Shack Bowl victory in emphatic fashion 42-0 over McCallum while Manor scored a 39-26 win over LBJ in a battle of east Austin schools.

Crockett won big over San Antonio Highlands down in the Alamodome 42-0 while Bowie and Vista Ridge went to overtime at Burger Stadium. Vista Ridge scored on the first possession of overtime and then stopped the Bulldogs to win 21-14.

REPORT YOUR SCORE: We’d love to post your team’s score on our website, but we need your help to do it. Email the score of your game to sports@kxan.com and we’ll get it on our website

More games are in store for Friday, including the Westlake Chaparrals traveling to Missouri City to take on Ridge Point. That game will be live stream on KXAN.com starting at 7:20 p.m.

Scores from across the KXAN viewing area

Anderson 42, McCallum 0

Belton 35, Hendrickson 27

Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0

Manor 39, LBJ 26

Vista Ridge 21, Bowie 14

Statewide scores as compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Alvin 49, Aldine 0

Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7

Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0

Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24

El Paso Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21

Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29

Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7

Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Ellison 13

McAllen 39, Edinburg 23

McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20

McKinney 23, Longview 21

Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12

North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33

Richmond Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0

SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6

SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14

CLASS 5A

Alice 55, CC King 0

Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7

Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27

CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7

Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14

Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23

Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7

PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20

SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0

Texarkana Texas High 48, Frisco Lone Star 40

CLASS 4A

Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15

Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18

WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0

CLASS 3A

CC London 33, Bishop 7

Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20

Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29

Millsap 20, Hamilton 7

Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14

Tolar 49, Peaster 9

CLASS 2A

Booker 36, Anton 12

Freer 42, Banquete 16

Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14

CLASS 1A

Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26

Claude 56, Roby 6

Jayton 68, Garden City 20

Knox City 34, Westbrook 24

Paducah 74, Guthrie 12

Silverton 74, Petersburg 61

Southland 45, Cotton Center 0

Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

Zephyr 42, Bronte 18

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14

Waco Vanguard 57, Grace 12

OTHER

Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14

Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14

Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13

Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21