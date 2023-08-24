AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — It was a hot one across Central Texas as high school football season kicked off at its earliest date in nearly 50 years Thursday.
Anderson picked up its 12th Taco Shack Bowl victory in emphatic fashion 42-0 over McCallum while Manor scored a 39-26 win over LBJ in a battle of east Austin schools.
Crockett won big over San Antonio Highlands down in the Alamodome 42-0 while Bowie and Vista Ridge went to overtime at Burger Stadium. Vista Ridge scored on the first possession of overtime and then stopped the Bulldogs to win 21-14.
More games are in store for Friday, including the Westlake Chaparrals traveling to Missouri City to take on Ridge Point. That game will be live stream on KXAN.com starting at 7:20 p.m.
Scores from across the KXAN viewing area
Anderson 42, McCallum 0
Belton 35, Hendrickson 27
Crockett 42, SA Highlands 0
Manor 39, LBJ 26
Vista Ridge 21, Bowie 14
Statewide scores as compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Alvin 49, Aldine 0
Amarillo Tascosa 28, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Baytown Sterling 63, Houston Northbrook 0
Denton Ryan 27, New Braunfels 24
El Paso Pebble Hills 24, Canutillo 21
Frisco Centennial 38, Richardson 29
Garland Lakeview Centennial 28, Frisco Memorial 7
Killeen Harker Heights 57, Killeen Ellison 13
McAllen 39, Edinburg 23
McAllen Memorial 28, Brownsville Hanna 20
McKinney 23, Longview 21
Mesquite Horn 36, Plano West 12
North Forney 55, Whitehouse 33
Richmond Randle 47, Pasadena Memorial 0
SA Churchill 21, SA Northside Stevens 6
SA Northside Warren 34, Laredo United 14
CLASS 5A
Alice 55, CC King 0
Arlington Seguin 21, Midlothian 7
Boerne-Champion 37, Laredo United South 27
CC Miller 71, Rockport-Fulton 7
Frisco Heritage 41, Dallas White 14
Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, Princeton 23
Gregory-Portland 25, CC Calallen 7
PSJA Memorial 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 20
SA McCollum 27, SA South San Antonio 0
Texarkana Texas High 48, Frisco Lone Star 40
CLASS 4A
Canyon 43, Clovis, N.M. 15
Kingsville King 21, Robstown 18
WF Hirschi 34, Clint 0
CLASS 3A
CC London 33, Bishop 7
Gladewater Sabine 64, Longview Spring Hill 20
Lyford 36, Port Isabel 29
Millsap 20, Hamilton 7
Taft 41, Skidmore-Tynan 14
Tolar 49, Peaster 9
CLASS 2A
Booker 36, Anton 12
Freer 42, Banquete 16
Gladewater Union Grove 37, Tyler Gorman 14
CLASS 1A
Bluff Dale 40, Lingleville 26
Claude 56, Roby 6
Jayton 68, Garden City 20
Knox City 34, Westbrook 24
Paducah 74, Guthrie 12
Silverton 74, Petersburg 61
Southland 45, Cotton Center 0
Vernon Northside 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
Zephyr 42, Bronte 18
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Giddings State School 60, CC Incarnate Word 14
Waco Vanguard 57, Grace 12
OTHER
Alpha Omega 64, Burkeville 14
Grayson Christian 46, Savoy 14
Iowa Colony 38, Fort Bend Christian 13
Rio Grande City La Grulla 28, Brownsville Porter 21