AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wires got crossed and the defenses forgot to show up out in Liberty Hill on Friday.

The Panthers and Hutto both lived in each others’ end zones and it was Liberty Hill who recovered an onside kick late to clinch an 82-80 win over the Hippos. Liberty Hill running backs Ben Carter and Noah Long combined for nearly 700 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while Hutto quarterback Will Hammond accounted for 10 touchdowns. It was absolute mayhem out there Friday night.

Dripping Springs took care of San Antonio Wagner 35-14 and Vandegrift topped Cedar Park 41-17. Lake Travis and Cibolo Steele engaged in a 6A Top 15 battle with the No. 12 Cavaliers coming up with a 20-10 win over the No. 11 Knights.

Scores from the KXAN viewing area

Brentwood Christian 50, Somerville 22

Brownwood 56, Marble Falls 7

Burnet 47, Llano 12

Cedar Ridge 24, Bowie 17

Columbus 63, La Grange 28

Dripping Springs 35, SA Wagner 14

East View 40, Copperas Cove 21

Elgin 47, Akins 0

Fort Worth Country Day 49, St. Andrew’s 2

Glenn 52, Victoria West 17

Hallettsville 43, Flatonia 0

Hill Country Christian 108, San Marcos Baptist 62 (6-man)

Houston Lutheran South 29, St. Michael 7

Junction 34, San Saba 22

Lake Travis 20, Cibolo Steele 10

Lampasas 49, Northeast 0

LASA 42, Manor New Tech 13

Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 80

Lockhart 38, Connally 21

Luling 32, Victoria St. Joseph 27

Manor 47, SA Cornerstone 42

Mason 41, Brady 7

May 50. St. Stephen’s 30

McCallum 24, Lehman 15

McNeil 44, Pflugerville 27

Regents 42, Midland Christian 23

Rouse 42, Anderson 21

SA Antonian Catholic Prep 37, Blanco 23

SA Southside 31, Cedar Creek 24

Schertz Clemens 31, Del Valle 7

St. Dominic Savio 31, Hyde Park 20

Taylor 38, Rockdale 6

Vandegrift 41, Cedar Park 17

Vista Ridge 28, Georgetown 17

Westlake 47, Converse Judson 0

Wimberley 44, Pieper 6

Yoakum 41, Cameron Yoe 20

Scores from around Texas with help from the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Abilene 26, Abilene Cooper 7

Belton 27, Brenham 20

Brownsville Hanna 33, Mission Sharyland 22

Cedar Hill 33, Arlington Martin 2

Coppell 44, South Grand Prairie 34

Cypress Fairbanks 49, Cypress Park 16

Cypress Falls 39, Alief Hastings 14

Cypress Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 0

Dallas Jesuit 60, Rockwall 59

Dallas White 30, Waco 12

Deer Park 48, League City Clear Creek 14

Donna North 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12

Edinburg Economedes 30, Brownsville Lopez 29

Edinburg North 27, Brownsville Rivera 15

Fort Bend Austin 31, Houston Westbury 23

Galena Park North Shore 53, Spring 0

Garland 24, N. Richland Hills Birdville 23

Harlingen 39, Mercedes 14

Houston King 45, Allen 28

Houston Lamar 45, The Woodlands 21

Houston Langham Creek 24, Jersey Village 20

Humble 43, Klein Forest 16

Humble Atascocita 42, Katy 34

Humble Summer Creek 32, Clear Falls 14

Justin Northwest 31, McKinney North 28

Keller 46, Plano West 0

Keller Timber Creek 21, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Killeen Shoemaker 41, Killeen Chaparral 13

La Porte 35, Alief Elsik 7

Laredo United South 43, CC Flour Bluff 26

Lewisville Flower Mound 41, Richardson Lake Highlands 21

Longview 48, Marshall 7

Mansfield 39, Mansfield Summit 37

McAllen 30, Mission 27

McAllen Memorial 38, Mission Memorial 35

McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya 7

McKinney 35, Richardson Berkner 14

Mesquite 29, North Mesquite 9

Mesquite Horn 38, Arlington Bowie 13

Midland 48, Lubbock Coronado 13

New Braunfels Canyon 35, Victoria East 11

North Crowley 69, Arlington 14

Northwest Eaton 48, Little Elm 13

Odessa Permian 27, Hewitt Midway 21

Pasadena Dobie 27, Grand Oaks 10

Prosper 49, Garland Sachse 13

PSJA North 54, Los Fresnos 17

Richardson 51, Dallas Adams 0

Richardson Pearce 55, Weatherford 37

Rockwall-Heath 31, Euless Trinity 24

SA Johnson 47, SA Northside O’Connor 21

SA Madison 49, San Marcos 28

SA Northside Brennan 28, SA Northside Brandeis 10

SA Northside Jay 29, Castroville Medina Valley 7

SA Northside Warren 18, Del Rio 13

San Angelo Central 35, EP Montwood 33

Smithson Valley 27, Killeen Harker Heights 10

South Garland 14, Irving 10

Southlake Carroll 57, Lewisville Marcus 15

Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 6

Weslaco East 32, PSJA 29

Wolfforth Frenship 35, Lubbock Cooper 34, OT

CLASS 5A

Aledo 48, Denton Guyer 45

Amarillo 28, Cleveland, N.M. 27

Amarillo Palo Duro 20, Amarillo Caprock 14

Azle 14, Grapevine 13

Barbers Hill 56, Montgomery 6

Boerne-Champion 27, Eagle Pass 26

Burleson Centennial 14, Frisco 13

Canutillo 21, EP Coronado 19

Carrollton Smith 56, Carrollton Creekview 14

CC Calallen 42, Mexico City, Mexico 14

CC Miller 35, El Campo 7

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, Alice 14

Dallas Highland Park 21, Lewisville 18

Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Lancaster 21

Donna 70, Pharr Valley View 21

Edcouch-Elsa 41, Raymondville 20

El Paso Eastlake 35, Rio Rancho, N.M. 7

EP Bowie 28, Clint Horizon 16

EP Eastwood 55, Las Cruces, N.M. 28

EP Hanks 37, El Paso 20

EP Parkland 42, EP Austin 10

EP Riverside 52, EP Burges 45

Forney 62, Frisco Memorial 0

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Crosby 7

Friendswood 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 6

Frisco Heritage 50, Frisco Independence 3

Frisco Lone Star 42, Burleson 7

Frisco Reedy 34, Denison 7

FW North Side 27, Saginaw 21

FW Polytechnic 50, Dallas Samuell 12

Granbury 59, Lake Worth 14

Hallsville 35, Henderson 28

Houston Madison 63, Yates 24

Huntsville 61, Bryan 27

Kerrville Tivy 28, Davenport 10

Longview Pine Tree 42, Lindale 22

Lubbock Monterey 34, Abilene Wylie 21

Lucas Lovejoy 42, Argyle 14

Lufkin 41, Nacogdoches 28

Magnolia 24, Tomball 23

Magnolia West 49, Fort Bend Bush 6

Manvel 49, Beaumont West Brook 12

Mount Pleasant 35, Sulphur Springs 22

New Caney 31, New Caney Porter 14

Plainview 35, Pampa 7

Port Arthur Memorial 54, Nederland 26

Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC West Oso 0

Port Neches-Groves 45, Beaumont United 14

Red Oak 28, Arlington Seguin 0

Roma 40, La Joya Palmview 21

Rosenberg Lamar 15, Rosenberg Terry 7

Royse City 49, Lewisville The Colony 35

SA Alamo Heights 81, SA Brackenridge 0

SA Harlandale 50, SA Edison 0

SA Southwest 35, Floresville 21

Santa Fe 27, Vidor 24

Sharyland Pioneer 48, Rio Grande City 27

Sherman 36, Princeton 28

Somerset 21, SA Central Catholic 16

Texarkana Texas 41, Colleyville Heritage 38

Tyler 28, Tyler Legacy 14

Uvalde 17, Eagle Pass Winn 14

WF Rider 38, Decatur 14

Whitehouse 51, Jacksonville 19

Willis 45, Temple 17

CLASS 4A

Anna 42, Aubrey 0

Athens 49, Waxahachie Life 28

Bandera 28, Cotulla 14

Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 33

Bellville 38, Stafford 0

Boerne 47, Pleasanton 7

Borger 42, Amarillo River Road 0

Bridge City 20, Buna 12

Brookshire Royal 40, Houston Furr 7

Brownsboro 34, Fairfield 27

Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28

Canyon 42, Perryton 34

Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7

Celina 77, Dallas Bishop Lynch 41

Center 66, Longview Spring Hill 20

Clint 28, EP Ysleta 24

Crandall 22, Kaufman 15

Cuero 35, Geronimo Navarro 7

Dalhart 27, Sundown 22

Devine 45, Crystal City 0

Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 7

Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20

Graham 36, Springtown 15

Hamshire-Fannett 30, East Chambers 14

Hereford 45, Wichita Falls 40

Hondo 34, Carrizo Springs 6

Houston Scarborough 18, Sharpstown 6

Ingleside 58, Aransas Pass 6

Jasper 46, Palestine 24

Kilgore 24, Gilmer 23

Krum 19, Burkburnett 16

La Feria 35, PSJA Southwest 14

La Vernia 49, Gonzales 7

Lorena 27, West 13

Lubbock Estacado 42, Dumas 9

Madisonville 26, Navasota 16

Melissa 63, China Spring 33

Midlothian Heritage 63, Cleburne 7

Monahans 49, Andrews 27

Needville 33, Livingston 28

Paris 30, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0

Pecos 49, San Elizario 0

Robinson 28, Caldwell 0

Rusk 52, Crockett 9

Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47

Sanger 33, Ferris 27, OT

Sealy 41, Smithville 6

Seminole 35, Shallowater 30

Silsbee 41, Huffman Hargrave 14

Sinton 52, Rockport-Fulton 21

Snyder 30, Levelland 0

Stephenville 14, Everman 7

Sweeny 37, Van Vleck 21

Sweetwater 62, San Angelo Lake View 35

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 27, C.E. Byrd, La. 10

Tyler Chapel Hill 50, Van 28

Vernon 21, Gainesville 20

Waco Connally 48, Waco La Vega 40

West Columbia 12, Freeport Brazosport 8

West Orange-Stark 33, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6

Zapata 45, Laredo Martin 14

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 46, Slaton 15

Anahuac 37, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0

Anderson-Shiro 50, Danbury 0

Anthony 62, Hot Springs, N.M. 7

Atlanta 68, Redwater 38

Blooming Grove 25, Kemp 14

Boling 50, Hempstead 9

Bowie 23, Bridgeport 9

Brock 28, WF Hirschi 14

Brownfield 40, Tulia 14

Canadian 55, Bushland 35

Childress 24, Breckenridge 21

Clyde 34, Eastland 21

Coleman 70, Ballinger 0

Comanche 70, Bangs 0

De Kalb 54, Elysian Fields 0

Diboll 28, Kirbyville 14

Dilley 23, Boerne Geneva 7

Edgewood 45, Emory Rains 8

Edna 28, Bay City 21

El Maton Tidehaven 58, Odem 0

Elkhart 22, Corrigan-Camden 6

Franklin 70, Mexia 6

Ganado 61, Palacios 0

Goliad 56, Poteet 7

Hardin 14, Evadale 13

Hebbronville 28, Falfurrias 22

Hemphill 50, Shelbyville 45

Hitchcock 52, East Bernard 7

Hooks 26, Cooper 19

Idalou 42, New Deal 3

Ingram Moore 28, Comfort 21

Jacksboro 48, Boyd 45

Jourdanton 48, George West 10

Kermit 38, Crane 36

Littlefield 32, Denver City 30

Lone Oak 48, Winona 27

Lyford 28, La Villa 12

Lytle 14, SA Kennedy 7, 6OT

Malakoff 51, Grandview 21

Marion 28, Natalia 6

Maypearl 62, Eustace 7

Merkel 34, Stanton 7

Mineola 28, Hughes Springs 6

Mount Vernon 42, Gladewater 26

Muleshoe 48, Lamesa 6

New Boston 42, Queen City 20

New Diana 56, Maud 0

New London West Rusk 51, Gladewater Sabine 31

Newton 44, Woodville 39

Nocona 55, Quanah 6

Palestine Westwood 65, Buffalo 14

Palmer 31, Grand Saline 14

Paradise 33, Muenster 0

Pattonville Prairiland 34, Ore City 19

Poth 33, Falls City 0

Quitman 21, Big Sandy 14

Rogers 44, Schulenburg 23

SA Cole 29, Pearsall 28

Skidmore-Tynan 28, Ben Bolt 6

Sonora 44, Coahoma 30

Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 9

Stockdale 49, Karnes City 0

Tolar 48, Early 14

Troup 52, Price Carlisle 15

Tuscola Jim Ned 40, Holliday 22

Universal City Randolph 61, SA Christian 7

Van Alstyne 36, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29

Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Shiner 34

Wall 27, Cisco 10

Waskom 46, Omaha Pewitt 26

Whitney 21, Hillsboro 20

Winnsboro 52, Canton 14

CLASS 2A

Albany 55, Dublin 7

Alvord 17, Valley View 14

Amarillo Highland Park 69, Boys Ranch 41

Archer City 21, Anson 13

Axtell 59, Bartlett 0

Baird 54, Moran 6

Bronte 52, Rule 0

Celeste 38, Whitewright 0

Chilton 20, Italy 14, OT

Christoval 14, San Angelo Grape Creek 8

De Leon 42, Cross Plains 7

Deweyville 44, Cushing 38

Eldorado 40, Winters 12

Electra 61, Memphis 20

Farwell 34, Vega 0

Floydada 35, Lockney 21

Forsan 24, Post 6

Freer 18, Agua Dulce 14

Frost 55, Sabine Pass 0

Garrison 48, Arp 20

Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19

Groveton 55, Trinity 8

Gruver 39, Texhoma, Okla. 20

Hamilton 55, Bosqueville 0

Harper 26, Sabinal 6

Hawley 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 6

Iola 27, Normangee 6

Iraan 41, Center Point 18

Itasca 48, Hubbard 0

La Pryor 34, Pettus 6

Louise 27, Bloomington 18

Lovelady 38, Grapeland 28

Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Meridian 12

Mart 48, Marlin 8

Mount Enterprise 64, Saratoga West Hardin 14

Olton 43, Dimmitt 0

Overton 48, Tyler All Saints 3

Panhandle 53, Friona 20

Pineland West Sabine 36, Alto 8

Refugio 55, CC London 10

Riesel 54, Rice 0

Riviera Kaufer 14, Progreso 13

Seymour 47, Lindsay 7

Shamrock 28, Stinnett West Texas 14

Springlake-Earth 46, Turkey Valley 21

Stamford 47, Haskell 13

Stratford 23, Sunray 20

Sudan 18, Tahoka 14

Tenaha 35, San Augustine 14

Three Rivers 14, Nixon-Smiley 8

Timpson 48, Jefferson 29

Tioga 41, Sadler S&S Consolidated 20

Van Horn 46, Balmorhea 44

Wallis Brazos 30, Kountze 13

Weimar 37, Yorktown 0

Wink 48, Ozona 36

Woodsboro 32, Charlotte 15

Wortham 36, Rosebud-Lott 14

CLASS 1A (6-man)

Abbott 54, FW Covenant Classical 44

Ackerly Sands 53, Robert Lee 44

Amherst 49, Groom 0

Benjamin 74, McLean 12

Blackwell 46, Eden 25

Bluff Dale 61, Perrin-Whitt 14

Borden County 62, Meadow 0

Bowie Gold-Burg 45, Lingleville 0

Bryson 55, Blanket 28

Bynum 50, Avalon 0

Cherokee 79, Menard 34

Coolidge 59, Fort Worth THESA 12

Cranfills Gap 43, Mount Calm 20

Crowell 72, Loraine 32

Hamlin 19, Water Valley 14

Harrold 39, Rotan 26

Hermleigh 68, Abilene Christian 44

Ira 66, Haskell Paint Creek 12

Iredell 54, Covington 35

Jayton 55, Lamesa Klondike 34

Knox City 52, Matador Motley County 6

Kopperl 28, Brookesmith 27

Ladonia Fannindel 34, Garland Christian 13

Morton 43, Crosbyton 14

Nazareth 57, Hart 8

New Home 47, C-City 7

Newcastle 54, Woodson 0

Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0

Petersburg 51, Wellman-Union 6

Rankin 59, Imperial Buena Vista 20

Roscoe Highland 52, Throckmorton 6

Sanderson 63, Fort Hancock 13

Santa Anna 50, Priddy 26

Sidney 45, Rising Star 34

Southland 44, Aspermont 16

Sterling City 36, Miles 32

Trent 58, Lohn 20

Vernon Northside 51, Chillicothe 14

White Deer 31, Anton 22

Whitharral 50, Kress 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 31, Dallas Episcopal 0

Bay Area Christian 28, Katy Pope John 21

Beaumont Kelly 12, Houston St. Pius X 10

Bellaire Episcopal 27, Dallas Parish Episcopal 20

Brownsville St. Joseph 71, Santa Rosa 45

Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bulverde Bracken 14

Bullard Brook Hill 61, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 12

Dallas Covenant 23, Colleyville Covenant 20

Dallas First Baptist 78, McKinney Christian 41

Dallas St. Mark 36, Irving Cistercian 3

FW Temple Christian 53, HSAA 14

Houston Kinkaid 62, Tomball Homeschool 7

Houston St. John’s 42, Houston Christian 28

Houston St. Thomas 35, Lumberton 20

Lubbock Christian 17, Wellington 16

Marble Falls Faith 48, Waco Texas Wind 40

Muenster Sacred Heart 19, Era 0

Plano Prestonwood 21, Houston Second Baptist 17

Rockwall Heritage 68, Irving The Highlands 27

Shiner St. Paul 47, SA Texas Military 20

Temple Central Texas 53, Dallas Shelton 14

Tomball Concordia 24, Liberty 23

Tyler Grace Community 62, Wills Point 7

OTHERS

Alvin Shadow Creek 20, League City Clear Springs 7

Atlas Rattlers 36, FW Nolan 28

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 73, White Oak 25

CenTex Homeschool 70, Eagle Christian 6

Cypress Community Christian 24, John Cooper 10

EP Pebble Hills 33, EP Del Valle 6

Fort Worth Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 13

Frisco Emerson 41, Dallas Wilson 21

Holy Cross , La. 45, SA Holy Cross 0

Hooker , Okla. 36, Wheeler 16

Iowa Colony 65, KIPP Sunnyside 0

Irving Faustina Academy def. McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy , forfeit

Jordan 51, Humble Kingwood 9

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 48, Orangefield 10

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 56, Roby 20

Lubbock Trinity 56, Clarendon 0

MC Prep 41, Dallas Inspired Vision 6

McDade 46, Cedar Park Summit 0

Midland Legacy 63, Amarillo Tascosa 34

Ouachita Christian , La. 17, Dallas Christian 14

Plano Coram Deo 38, Waco Live Oak Classical 6

Randle 31, Fort Bend Christian 0

Rio Grande City La Grulla 45, Hidalgo 21

San Antonio Harlan 37, Laredo Alexander 14

San Antonio YMLA 34, Robstown 33

Stephenville FAITH 50, Three Way 0

West Campus 48, SA St. Anthony’s 0

West Plains 59, Midland Greenwood 14

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 46, Forestburg 22

Willow Park Trinity Christian 39, Waco Reicher 0