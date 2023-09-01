AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wires got crossed and the defenses forgot to show up out in Liberty Hill on Friday.
The Panthers and Hutto both lived in each others’ end zones and it was Liberty Hill who recovered an onside kick late to clinch an 82-80 win over the Hippos. Liberty Hill running backs Ben Carter and Noah Long combined for nearly 700 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while Hutto quarterback Will Hammond accounted for 10 touchdowns. It was absolute mayhem out there Friday night.
Dripping Springs took care of San Antonio Wagner 35-14 and Vandegrift topped Cedar Park 41-17. Lake Travis and Cibolo Steele engaged in a 6A Top 15 battle with the No. 12 Cavaliers coming up with a 20-10 win over the No. 11 Knights.
Scores from the KXAN viewing area
Brentwood Christian 50, Somerville 22
Brownwood 56, Marble Falls 7
Burnet 47, Llano 12
Cedar Ridge 24, Bowie 17
Columbus 63, La Grange 28
Dripping Springs 35, SA Wagner 14
East View 40, Copperas Cove 21
Elgin 47, Akins 0
Fort Worth Country Day 49, St. Andrew’s 2
Glenn 52, Victoria West 17
Hallettsville 43, Flatonia 0
Hill Country Christian 108, San Marcos Baptist 62 (6-man)
Houston Lutheran South 29, St. Michael 7
Junction 34, San Saba 22
Lake Travis 20, Cibolo Steele 10
Lampasas 49, Northeast 0
LASA 42, Manor New Tech 13
Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 80
Lockhart 38, Connally 21
Luling 32, Victoria St. Joseph 27
Manor 47, SA Cornerstone 42
Mason 41, Brady 7
May 50. St. Stephen’s 30
McCallum 24, Lehman 15
McNeil 44, Pflugerville 27
Regents 42, Midland Christian 23
Rouse 42, Anderson 21
SA Antonian Catholic Prep 37, Blanco 23
SA Southside 31, Cedar Creek 24
Schertz Clemens 31, Del Valle 7
St. Dominic Savio 31, Hyde Park 20
Taylor 38, Rockdale 6
Vandegrift 41, Cedar Park 17
Vista Ridge 28, Georgetown 17
Westlake 47, Converse Judson 0
Wimberley 44, Pieper 6
Yoakum 41, Cameron Yoe 20
Scores from around Texas with help from the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Abilene 26, Abilene Cooper 7
Belton 27, Brenham 20
Brownsville Hanna 33, Mission Sharyland 22
Cedar Hill 33, Arlington Martin 2
Coppell 44, South Grand Prairie 34
Cypress Fairbanks 49, Cypress Park 16
Cypress Falls 39, Alief Hastings 14
Cypress Ranch 17, Katy Paetow 0
Dallas Jesuit 60, Rockwall 59
Dallas White 30, Waco 12
Deer Park 48, League City Clear Creek 14
Donna North 35, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12
Edinburg Economedes 30, Brownsville Lopez 29
Edinburg North 27, Brownsville Rivera 15
Fort Bend Austin 31, Houston Westbury 23
Galena Park North Shore 53, Spring 0
Garland 24, N. Richland Hills Birdville 23
Harlingen 39, Mercedes 14
Houston King 45, Allen 28
Houston Lamar 45, The Woodlands 21
Houston Langham Creek 24, Jersey Village 20
Humble 43, Klein Forest 16
Humble Atascocita 42, Katy 34
Humble Summer Creek 32, Clear Falls 14
Justin Northwest 31, McKinney North 28
Keller 46, Plano West 0
Keller Timber Creek 21, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Killeen Shoemaker 41, Killeen Chaparral 13
La Porte 35, Alief Elsik 7
Laredo United South 43, CC Flour Bluff 26
Lewisville Flower Mound 41, Richardson Lake Highlands 21
Longview 48, Marshall 7
Mansfield 39, Mansfield Summit 37
McAllen 30, Mission 27
McAllen Memorial 38, Mission Memorial 35
McAllen Rowe 35, La Joya 7
McKinney 35, Richardson Berkner 14
Mesquite 29, North Mesquite 9
Mesquite Horn 38, Arlington Bowie 13
Midland 48, Lubbock Coronado 13
New Braunfels Canyon 35, Victoria East 11
North Crowley 69, Arlington 14
Northwest Eaton 48, Little Elm 13
Odessa Permian 27, Hewitt Midway 21
Pasadena Dobie 27, Grand Oaks 10
Prosper 49, Garland Sachse 13
PSJA North 54, Los Fresnos 17
Richardson 51, Dallas Adams 0
Richardson Pearce 55, Weatherford 37
Rockwall-Heath 31, Euless Trinity 24
SA Johnson 47, SA Northside O’Connor 21
SA Madison 49, San Marcos 28
SA Northside Brennan 28, SA Northside Brandeis 10
SA Northside Jay 29, Castroville Medina Valley 7
SA Northside Warren 18, Del Rio 13
San Angelo Central 35, EP Montwood 33
Smithson Valley 27, Killeen Harker Heights 10
South Garland 14, Irving 10
Southlake Carroll 57, Lewisville Marcus 15
Waxahachie 14, Arlington Lamar 6
Weslaco East 32, PSJA 29
Wolfforth Frenship 35, Lubbock Cooper 34, OT
CLASS 5A
Aledo 48, Denton Guyer 45
Amarillo 28, Cleveland, N.M. 27
Amarillo Palo Duro 20, Amarillo Caprock 14
Azle 14, Grapevine 13
Barbers Hill 56, Montgomery 6
Boerne-Champion 27, Eagle Pass 26
Burleson Centennial 14, Frisco 13
Canutillo 21, EP Coronado 19
Carrollton Smith 56, Carrollton Creekview 14
CC Calallen 42, Mexico City, Mexico 14
CC Miller 35, El Campo 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 34, Alice 14
Dallas Highland Park 21, Lewisville 18
Dallas South Oak Cliff 42, Lancaster 21
Donna 70, Pharr Valley View 21
Edcouch-Elsa 41, Raymondville 20
El Paso Eastlake 35, Rio Rancho, N.M. 7
EP Bowie 28, Clint Horizon 16
EP Eastwood 55, Las Cruces, N.M. 28
EP Hanks 37, El Paso 20
EP Parkland 42, EP Austin 10
EP Riverside 52, EP Burges 45
Forney 62, Frisco Memorial 0
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Crosby 7
Friendswood 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 6
Frisco Heritage 50, Frisco Independence 3
Frisco Lone Star 42, Burleson 7
Frisco Reedy 34, Denison 7
FW North Side 27, Saginaw 21
FW Polytechnic 50, Dallas Samuell 12
Granbury 59, Lake Worth 14
Hallsville 35, Henderson 28
Houston Madison 63, Yates 24
Huntsville 61, Bryan 27
Kerrville Tivy 28, Davenport 10
Longview Pine Tree 42, Lindale 22
Lubbock Monterey 34, Abilene Wylie 21
Lucas Lovejoy 42, Argyle 14
Lufkin 41, Nacogdoches 28
Magnolia 24, Tomball 23
Magnolia West 49, Fort Bend Bush 6
Manvel 49, Beaumont West Brook 12
Mount Pleasant 35, Sulphur Springs 22
New Caney 31, New Caney Porter 14
Plainview 35, Pampa 7
Port Arthur Memorial 54, Nederland 26
Port Lavaca Calhoun 42, CC West Oso 0
Port Neches-Groves 45, Beaumont United 14
Red Oak 28, Arlington Seguin 0
Roma 40, La Joya Palmview 21
Rosenberg Lamar 15, Rosenberg Terry 7
Royse City 49, Lewisville The Colony 35
SA Alamo Heights 81, SA Brackenridge 0
SA Harlandale 50, SA Edison 0
SA Southwest 35, Floresville 21
Santa Fe 27, Vidor 24
Sharyland Pioneer 48, Rio Grande City 27
Sherman 36, Princeton 28
Somerset 21, SA Central Catholic 16
Texarkana Texas 41, Colleyville Heritage 38
Tyler 28, Tyler Legacy 14
Uvalde 17, Eagle Pass Winn 14
WF Rider 38, Decatur 14
Whitehouse 51, Jacksonville 19
Willis 45, Temple 17
CLASS 4A
Anna 42, Aubrey 0
Athens 49, Waxahachie Life 28
Bandera 28, Cotulla 14
Beeville Jones 41, Orange Grove 33
Bellville 38, Stafford 0
Boerne 47, Pleasanton 7
Borger 42, Amarillo River Road 0
Bridge City 20, Buna 12
Brookshire Royal 40, Houston Furr 7
Brownsboro 34, Fairfield 27
Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28
Canyon 42, Perryton 34
Carthage 42, Pittsburg 7
Celina 77, Dallas Bishop Lynch 41
Center 66, Longview Spring Hill 20
Clint 28, EP Ysleta 24
Crandall 22, Kaufman 15
Cuero 35, Geronimo Navarro 7
Dalhart 27, Sundown 22
Devine 45, Crystal City 0
Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 7
Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20
Graham 36, Springtown 15
Hamshire-Fannett 30, East Chambers 14
Hereford 45, Wichita Falls 40
Hondo 34, Carrizo Springs 6
Houston Scarborough 18, Sharpstown 6
Ingleside 58, Aransas Pass 6
Jasper 46, Palestine 24
Kilgore 24, Gilmer 23
Krum 19, Burkburnett 16
La Feria 35, PSJA Southwest 14
La Vernia 49, Gonzales 7
Lorena 27, West 13
Lubbock Estacado 42, Dumas 9
Madisonville 26, Navasota 16
Melissa 63, China Spring 33
Midlothian Heritage 63, Cleburne 7
Monahans 49, Andrews 27
Needville 33, Livingston 28
Paris 30, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 0
Pecos 49, San Elizario 0
Robinson 28, Caldwell 0
Rusk 52, Crockett 9
Salado 48, Bryan Rudder 47
Sanger 33, Ferris 27, OT
Sealy 41, Smithville 6
Seminole 35, Shallowater 30
Silsbee 41, Huffman Hargrave 14
Sinton 52, Rockport-Fulton 21
Snyder 30, Levelland 0
Stephenville 14, Everman 7
Sweeny 37, Van Vleck 21
Sweetwater 62, San Angelo Lake View 35
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 27, C.E. Byrd, La. 10
Tyler Chapel Hill 50, Van 28
Vernon 21, Gainesville 20
Waco Connally 48, Waco La Vega 40
West Columbia 12, Freeport Brazosport 8
West Orange-Stark 33, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 6
Zapata 45, Laredo Martin 14
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 46, Slaton 15
Anahuac 37, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 0
Anderson-Shiro 50, Danbury 0
Anthony 62, Hot Springs, N.M. 7
Atlanta 68, Redwater 38
Blooming Grove 25, Kemp 14
Boling 50, Hempstead 9
Bowie 23, Bridgeport 9
Brock 28, WF Hirschi 14
Brownfield 40, Tulia 14
Canadian 55, Bushland 35
Childress 24, Breckenridge 21
Clyde 34, Eastland 21
Coleman 70, Ballinger 0
Comanche 70, Bangs 0
De Kalb 54, Elysian Fields 0
Diboll 28, Kirbyville 14
Dilley 23, Boerne Geneva 7
Edgewood 45, Emory Rains 8
Edna 28, Bay City 21
El Maton Tidehaven 58, Odem 0
Elkhart 22, Corrigan-Camden 6
Franklin 70, Mexia 6
Ganado 61, Palacios 0
Goliad 56, Poteet 7
Hardin 14, Evadale 13
Hebbronville 28, Falfurrias 22
Hemphill 50, Shelbyville 45
Hitchcock 52, East Bernard 7
Hooks 26, Cooper 19
Idalou 42, New Deal 3
Ingram Moore 28, Comfort 21
Jacksboro 48, Boyd 45
Jourdanton 48, George West 10
Kermit 38, Crane 36
Littlefield 32, Denver City 30
Lone Oak 48, Winona 27
Lyford 28, La Villa 12
Lytle 14, SA Kennedy 7, 6OT
Malakoff 51, Grandview 21
Marion 28, Natalia 6
Maypearl 62, Eustace 7
Merkel 34, Stanton 7
Mineola 28, Hughes Springs 6
Mount Vernon 42, Gladewater 26
Muleshoe 48, Lamesa 6
New Boston 42, Queen City 20
New Diana 56, Maud 0
New London West Rusk 51, Gladewater Sabine 31
Newton 44, Woodville 39
Nocona 55, Quanah 6
Palestine Westwood 65, Buffalo 14
Palmer 31, Grand Saline 14
Paradise 33, Muenster 0
Pattonville Prairiland 34, Ore City 19
Poth 33, Falls City 0
Quitman 21, Big Sandy 14
Rogers 44, Schulenburg 23
SA Cole 29, Pearsall 28
Skidmore-Tynan 28, Ben Bolt 6
Sonora 44, Coahoma 30
Spearman 48, Sanford-Fritch 9
Stockdale 49, Karnes City 0
Tolar 48, Early 14
Troup 52, Price Carlisle 15
Tuscola Jim Ned 40, Holliday 22
Universal City Randolph 61, SA Christian 7
Van Alstyne 36, Frisco Lebanon Trail 29
Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Shiner 34
Wall 27, Cisco 10
Waskom 46, Omaha Pewitt 26
Whitney 21, Hillsboro 20
Winnsboro 52, Canton 14
CLASS 2A
Albany 55, Dublin 7
Alvord 17, Valley View 14
Amarillo Highland Park 69, Boys Ranch 41
Archer City 21, Anson 13
Axtell 59, Bartlett 0
Baird 54, Moran 6
Bronte 52, Rule 0
Celeste 38, Whitewright 0
Chilton 20, Italy 14, OT
Christoval 14, San Angelo Grape Creek 8
De Leon 42, Cross Plains 7
Deweyville 44, Cushing 38
Eldorado 40, Winters 12
Electra 61, Memphis 20
Farwell 34, Vega 0
Floydada 35, Lockney 21
Forsan 24, Post 6
Freer 18, Agua Dulce 14
Frost 55, Sabine Pass 0
Garrison 48, Arp 20
Goldthwaite 28, Santo 19
Groveton 55, Trinity 8
Gruver 39, Texhoma, Okla. 20
Hamilton 55, Bosqueville 0
Harper 26, Sabinal 6
Hawley 14, Lubbock Roosevelt 6
Iola 27, Normangee 6
Iraan 41, Center Point 18
Itasca 48, Hubbard 0
La Pryor 34, Pettus 6
Louise 27, Bloomington 18
Lovelady 38, Grapeland 28
Malakoff Cross Roads 42, Meridian 12
Mart 48, Marlin 8
Mount Enterprise 64, Saratoga West Hardin 14
Olton 43, Dimmitt 0
Overton 48, Tyler All Saints 3
Panhandle 53, Friona 20
Pineland West Sabine 36, Alto 8
Refugio 55, CC London 10
Riesel 54, Rice 0
Riviera Kaufer 14, Progreso 13
Seymour 47, Lindsay 7
Shamrock 28, Stinnett West Texas 14
Springlake-Earth 46, Turkey Valley 21
Stamford 47, Haskell 13
Stratford 23, Sunray 20
Sudan 18, Tahoka 14
Tenaha 35, San Augustine 14
Three Rivers 14, Nixon-Smiley 8
Timpson 48, Jefferson 29
Tioga 41, Sadler S&S Consolidated 20
Van Horn 46, Balmorhea 44
Wallis Brazos 30, Kountze 13
Weimar 37, Yorktown 0
Wink 48, Ozona 36
Woodsboro 32, Charlotte 15
Wortham 36, Rosebud-Lott 14
CLASS 1A (6-man)
Abbott 54, FW Covenant Classical 44
Ackerly Sands 53, Robert Lee 44
Amherst 49, Groom 0
Benjamin 74, McLean 12
Blackwell 46, Eden 25
Bluff Dale 61, Perrin-Whitt 14
Borden County 62, Meadow 0
Bowie Gold-Burg 45, Lingleville 0
Bryson 55, Blanket 28
Bynum 50, Avalon 0
Cherokee 79, Menard 34
Coolidge 59, Fort Worth THESA 12
Cranfills Gap 43, Mount Calm 20
Crowell 72, Loraine 32
Hamlin 19, Water Valley 14
Harrold 39, Rotan 26
Hermleigh 68, Abilene Christian 44
Ira 66, Haskell Paint Creek 12
Iredell 54, Covington 35
Jayton 55, Lamesa Klondike 34
Knox City 52, Matador Motley County 6
Kopperl 28, Brookesmith 27
Ladonia Fannindel 34, Garland Christian 13
Morton 43, Crosbyton 14
Nazareth 57, Hart 8
New Home 47, C-City 7
Newcastle 54, Woodson 0
Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0
Petersburg 51, Wellman-Union 6
Rankin 59, Imperial Buena Vista 20
Roscoe Highland 52, Throckmorton 6
Sanderson 63, Fort Hancock 13
Santa Anna 50, Priddy 26
Sidney 45, Rising Star 34
Southland 44, Aspermont 16
Sterling City 36, Miles 32
Trent 58, Lohn 20
Vernon Northside 51, Chillicothe 14
White Deer 31, Anton 22
Whitharral 50, Kress 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 31, Dallas Episcopal 0
Bay Area Christian 28, Katy Pope John 21
Beaumont Kelly 12, Houston St. Pius X 10
Bellaire Episcopal 27, Dallas Parish Episcopal 20
Brownsville St. Joseph 71, Santa Rosa 45
Bryan Allen Academy 60, Bulverde Bracken 14
Bullard Brook Hill 61, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 12
Dallas Covenant 23, Colleyville Covenant 20
Dallas First Baptist 78, McKinney Christian 41
Dallas St. Mark 36, Irving Cistercian 3
FW Temple Christian 53, HSAA 14
Houston Kinkaid 62, Tomball Homeschool 7
Houston St. John’s 42, Houston Christian 28
Houston St. Thomas 35, Lumberton 20
Lubbock Christian 17, Wellington 16
Marble Falls Faith 48, Waco Texas Wind 40
Muenster Sacred Heart 19, Era 0
Plano Prestonwood 21, Houston Second Baptist 17
Rockwall Heritage 68, Irving The Highlands 27
Shiner St. Paul 47, SA Texas Military 20
Temple Central Texas 53, Dallas Shelton 14
Tomball Concordia 24, Liberty 23
Tyler Grace Community 62, Wills Point 7
OTHERS
Alvin Shadow Creek 20, League City Clear Springs 7
Atlas Rattlers 36, FW Nolan 28
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 73, White Oak 25
CenTex Homeschool 70, Eagle Christian 6
Cypress Community Christian 24, John Cooper 10
EP Pebble Hills 33, EP Del Valle 6
Fort Worth Christian 47, Dallas Bishop Dunne 13
Frisco Emerson 41, Dallas Wilson 21
Holy Cross , La. 45, SA Holy Cross 0
Hooker , Okla. 36, Wheeler 16
Iowa Colony 65, KIPP Sunnyside 0
Irving Faustina Academy def. McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy , forfeit
Jordan 51, Humble Kingwood 9
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 48, Orangefield 10
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 56, Roby 20
Lubbock Trinity 56, Clarendon 0
MC Prep 41, Dallas Inspired Vision 6
McDade 46, Cedar Park Summit 0
Midland Legacy 63, Amarillo Tascosa 34
Ouachita Christian , La. 17, Dallas Christian 14
Plano Coram Deo 38, Waco Live Oak Classical 6
Randle 31, Fort Bend Christian 0
Rio Grande City La Grulla 45, Hidalgo 21
San Antonio Harlan 37, Laredo Alexander 14
San Antonio YMLA 34, Robstown 33
Stephenville FAITH 50, Three Way 0
West Campus 48, SA St. Anthony’s 0
West Plains 59, Midland Greenwood 14
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 46, Forestburg 22
Willow Park Trinity Christian 39, Waco Reicher 0