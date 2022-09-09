TEXAS (KXAN) — It’s hard to believe it, but the Lake Travis Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season in Week 3 with a 55-17 triumph over Buda Johnson on Friday at Shelton Stadium.
The Cavs’ tough schedule to start the season began with a 39-31 loss to Arlington Martin and a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele last week.
Bowie picked up a big district win 64-0 over Del Valle and Liberty Hill topped Georgetown 49-35.
Here are scores from both Central Texas and the State of Texas at large for Friday, Sept. 9.
Scores from around Central Texas
Bowie 64, Del Valle 0
Brownwood 33, Burnet 20
Bryan Rudder 21, Elgin 14
Cibolo Steele 49, Hutto 16
Flatonia 34, Nixon-Smiley 0
Granger 28, Holland 20
Hays 54, Cedar Creek 21
Hendrickson 28, McNeil 27
Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
Killeen Harker Heights 27, Cedar Ridge 20
La Grange 37, La Vernia 27
Lago Vista 42, Giddings 10
Lake Travis 55, Buda Johnson 17
Lampasas 48, East View 39
Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35
Llano 57, Crockett 13
Lockhart 56, Lehman 13
Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15
Manor New Tech 31, Navarro 15
Mason 42, Ozona 7
Parish Episcopal 44, LBJ 21
Richland Springs 68, Lometa 22
Regents 40, Boerne Geneva 0
Round Rock 24, Cedar Park 7
Rouse 10, Glenn 7
Travis 20, Schertz John Paul II 14
Vandegrift 45, Hewitt Midway 0
Vista Ridge 28, Schertz Clemens 21
Scores from across Texas compiled by the Associated Press
Albany 27, Seymour 13
Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21
Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16
Amarillo Palo Duro 31, Lubbock Estacado 20
Anahuac 35, New Waverly 17
Andrews 26, Midland Greenwood 10
Angleton 24, Manvel 21
Apple Springs 64, High Island 53
Argyle 31, Grapevine 15
Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28
Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9
Bangs 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7
Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6
Beaumont United 48, Alvin 27
Beeville Jones 47, Bishop 14
Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14
Bellville 35, Navasota 0
Belton 41, Huntsville 28
Big Spring 24, Monahans 20
Blanket 50, Eden 0
Bloomington 42, Pettus 14
Bluff Dale 70, Sidney 22
Boerne-Champion 44, Fischer Canyon Lake 36
Borger 44, Lamesa 8
Breckenridge 30, Cisco 27
Bridgeport 62, FW Castleberry 28
Bronte 35, Veribest 12
Brownfield 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 34
Brownsville Porter 30, Donna North 14
Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 22
Burleson Centennial 65, Saginaw 0
Bushland 43, Childress 0
Byron Nelson 79, Denton Braswell 20
Callisburg 21, Lindsay 14
Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0
Canutillo 35, EP Austin 0
Canyon 27, West Plains 6
Canyon Randall 41, Snyder 6
Carthage 41, SA Cornerstone 0
Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8
CC Calallen 40, CC Flour Bluff 7
CC Carroll 54, Edinburg Economedes 10
Celina 51, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0
Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24
Charlotte 38, Runge 8
Cherokee 60, Evant 6
Chester 63, Houston Mt. Carmel 8
China Spring 63, Mexia 7
Christoval 26, Colorado City 7
Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT
Clyde 41, Merkel 21
Coleman 56, Brady 24
Colleyville Heritage 23, Ennis 20
Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14
Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0
Coolidge 48, Avalon 41
Cross Plains 33, Hico 7
Cushing 16, Gladewater Union Grove 7
D’Hanis 21, Junction 6
Dalhart 43, Spearman 35
Dallas Highland Park 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 21
Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson Pearce 13
Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21
Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT
Denton Ryan 63, Azle 14
Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3
Donna 55, PSJA Memorial 14
Dublin 24, Anson 21
Dumas 27, Perryton 25
Eagle Pass 58, CC Moody 0
Edcouch-Elsa 27, Brownsville Rivera 7
Edinburg North 42, Sharyland Pioneer 39
El Campo 27, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14
Elk City, Okla. 37, Canadian 36
EP Bel Air 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0
EP Pebble Hills 40, EP Eastwood 22
Evadale 14, Kountze 6
Falls City 32, Stockdale 20
Farwell 49, Sundown 0
Floydada 42, Smyer 18
Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0
Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0
Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3
Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7
Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7
FW Southwest Christian 49, Arlington Oakridge 21
Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25
Ganado 27, East Bernard 22
Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0
Gholson 54, Waco Parkview Christian 6
Glen Rose 49, Graham 14
Gordon 52, Strawn 6
Gorman 50, Blum 22
Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 28
Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21
Hamlin 33, Crosbyton 0
Hamshire-Fannett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 12
Happy 64, Springlake-Earth 14
Harlingen 56, Mission Memorial 0
Hawley 36, Eastland 12
Hidalgo 34, Rio Hondo 7
Holliday 37, Idalou 7
Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13
Houston KIPP 42, Sabine Pass 0
Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28
Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26
Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0
Hurst Bell 10, Arlington Houston 7
Ira 50, Jayton 33
Iredell 50, Mullin 0
Irving Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
Irving Faustina Academy 41, Savoy 32
Jacksboro 48, Peaster 30
Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14
John Cooper 50, Dallas St. Mark 14
Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29
Killeen 23, Cleburne 7
Kress 72, Lenorah Grady 22
La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21
La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17
Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT
Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 1
Laredo Cigarroa 35, SA South San Antonio 7
Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22
Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7
Lewisville Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20
Lindale 30, Van 27
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Bridge City 7
Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0
Loop 49, Wellman-Union 0
Lubbock Christian 82, Bovina 22
Lubbock Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 48, Anton 0
Lufkin 31, A&M Consolidated 14
Lyford 14, Raymondville 0
Lytle 42, West Campus 0
Malakoff 29, Salado 27
Mansfield 21, South Grand Prairie 16
Mansfield Timberview 70, Dallas White 17
McAllen Rowe 27, Mission Sharyland 20
McKinney 49, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
McLean 66, Darrouzett 0
Melissa 48, Royse City 24
Mertzon Irion County 57, Roby 0
Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6
Midland Legacy 56, Abilene 20
Midlothian 32, Killeen Shoemaker 27
Midlothian Heritage 41, Waco La Vega 14
Milano 41, Temple Central Texas 7
Miles 56, Water Valley 0
Mission 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Morton 38, Munday 14
Mount Calm 46, Brookesmith 0
Muenster 31, Windthorst 13
Muleshoe 39, Friona 21
N. Richland Hills Birdville 56, Carrollton Turner 3
Nazareth 71, Groom 58
Newton 20, Jasper 6
North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14
Oakwood 66, Aquilla 20
Odessa Compass 14, Iraan 13
Odessa Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12
Oglesby 50, Covington 34
Olney 34, Haskell 7
Olton 34, Texico, N.M. 20
Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12
Panhandle 68, Vega 33
Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24
Penelope 56, Trinidad 7
Plano Coram Deo 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28
Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21
Port Neches-Groves 27, West Orange-Stark 6
Poteet 21, Uvalde 12
Prosper 19, Rockwall 11
Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6
Ralls 28, Memphis 0
Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0
Rio Grande City 48, La Joya 7
Rising Star 48, Morgan 18
Robert Lee 48, Baird 36
Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6
Rockwall-Heath 45, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35
Rogers 28, Troy 21
Roscoe Highland 52, Blackwell 32
Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14
Rule 67, Afton Patton Springs 19
SA McCollum 28, SA Edison 7
SA Northside Brennan 48, San Antonio Harlan 10
SA Northside O’Connor 20, SA Northside Jay 17
SA Southside 36, Laredo Nixon 0
SA Southwest 30, Laredo Martin 0
SA Texas Military 21, Austin Brentwood 14
San Angelo Texas Leadership 36, Winters 34
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, Castroville Medina Valley 21
San Benito 47, McAllen Memorial 13
Sanderson 44, Ackerly Sands 28
Seguin 40, Laredo United 29
Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21
Shamrock 56, Amarillo Highland Park 47
Shaw, La. 21, Houston Kinkaid 12
Shiner 22, Poth 21
Silsbee 24, Nederland 16
Somerset 35, Floresville 7
Southlake Carroll 47, Cedar Hill 6
Splendora 73, Galena Park 18
Spur 77, Matador Motley County 28
Stamford 32, Ballinger 14
Sterling City 83, Abilene Texas Leadership 19
Stinnett West Texas 18, Boys Ranch 6
Stratford 60, Gruver 0
Sunray 50, Dimmitt 6
Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16
Texarkana Texas 46, Benton, La. 35
The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7
The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14
Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27
Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28
Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21
Tulia 11, Sanford-Fritch 8
Vanderbilt Industrial 29, Boling 27
Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12
Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Waco Vanguard 0
Wall 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0
Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0
Westbrook 59, Rankin 58
WF Hirschi 50, Springtown 27
WF Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24
Wheeler 24, Guymon, Okla. 22
White Deer 60, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Whiteface 64, Turkey Valley 50
Whitehouse 48, Corsicana 17
Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 0
Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26
Wortham 60, Jewett Leon 27
Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 18
Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
George West vs. CC John Paul, ccd.
Houston Northside Home vs. CenTex Sports Association, ccd.
St. Mary’s Hall vs. SA Jubilee, ccd.
Waco Reicher vs. Dallas Shelton, ccd.