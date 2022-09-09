TEXAS (KXAN) — It’s hard to believe it, but the Lake Travis Cavaliers picked up their first win of the season in Week 3 with a 55-17 triumph over Buda Johnson on Friday at Shelton Stadium.

The Cavs’ tough schedule to start the season began with a 39-31 loss to Arlington Martin and a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele last week.

Bowie picked up a big district win 64-0 over Del Valle and Liberty Hill topped Georgetown 49-35.

Here are scores from both Central Texas and the State of Texas at large for Friday, Sept. 9.

Scores from around Central Texas

Bowie 64, Del Valle 0

Brownwood 33, Burnet 20

Bryan Rudder 21, Elgin 14

Cibolo Steele 49, Hutto 16

Flatonia 34, Nixon-Smiley 0

Granger 28, Holland 20

Hays 54, Cedar Creek 21

Hendrickson 28, McNeil 27

Killeen 23, Cleburne 7

Killeen Harker Heights 27, Cedar Ridge 20

La Grange 37, La Vernia 27

Lago Vista 42, Giddings 10

Lake Travis 55, Buda Johnson 17

Lampasas 48, East View 39

Liberty Hill 49, Georgetown 35

Llano 57, Crockett 13

Lockhart 56, Lehman 13

Manor 42, Copperas Cove 15

Manor New Tech 31, Navarro 15

Mason 42, Ozona 7

Parish Episcopal 44, LBJ 21

Richland Springs 68, Lometa 22

Regents 40, Boerne Geneva 0

Round Rock 24, Cedar Park 7

Rouse 10, Glenn 7

Travis 20, Schertz John Paul II 14

Vandegrift 45, Hewitt Midway 0

Vista Ridge 28, Schertz Clemens 21

Scores from across Texas compiled by the Associated Press

Albany 27, Seymour 13

Alief Elsik 35, Houston Bellaire 21

Allen 27, Arlington Martin 16

Amarillo Palo Duro 31, Lubbock Estacado 20

Anahuac 35, New Waverly 17

Andrews 26, Midland Greenwood 10

Angleton 24, Manvel 21

Apple Springs 64, High Island 53

Argyle 31, Grapevine 15

Arlington Bowie 34, Plano 28

Arlington Lamar 27, Keller Central 9

Bangs 53, San Angelo Grape Creek 6

Barbers Hill 59, Baytown Sterling 7

Baytown Christian 52, Katy Faith West 6

Beaumont United 48, Alvin 27

Beeville Jones 47, Bishop 14

Bellaire Episcopal 35, Houston Second Baptist 14

Bellville 35, Navasota 0

Belton 41, Huntsville 28

Big Spring 24, Monahans 20

Blanket 50, Eden 0

Bloomington 42, Pettus 14

Bluff Dale 70, Sidney 22

Boerne-Champion 44, Fischer Canyon Lake 36

Borger 44, Lamesa 8

Breckenridge 30, Cisco 27

Bridgeport 62, FW Castleberry 28

Bronte 35, Veribest 12

Brownfield 49, Lubbock Roosevelt 34

Brownsville Porter 30, Donna North 14

Burkburnett 29, Iowa Park 22

Burleson Centennial 65, Saginaw 0

Bushland 43, Childress 0

Byron Nelson 79, Denton Braswell 20

Callisburg 21, Lindsay 14

Campbell 46, Fruitvale 0

Canutillo 35, EP Austin 0

Canyon 27, West Plains 6

Canyon Randall 41, Snyder 6

Carthage 41, SA Cornerstone 0

Cayuga 16, Colmesneil 8

CC Calallen 40, CC Flour Bluff 7

CC Carroll 54, Edinburg Economedes 10

Celina 51, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0

Channelview 28, League City Clear Creek 24

Charlotte 38, Runge 8

Cherokee 60, Evant 6

Chester 63, Houston Mt. Carmel 8

China Spring 63, Mexia 7

Christoval 26, Colorado City 7

Clear Falls 31, Houston Lamar 28, OT

Clyde 41, Merkel 21

Coleman 56, Brady 24

Colleyville Heritage 23, Ennis 20

Conroe 55, Conroe Caney Creek 14

Conroe Covenant 50, Grace Christian 0

Coolidge 48, Avalon 41

Cross Plains 33, Hico 7

Cushing 16, Gladewater Union Grove 7

D’Hanis 21, Junction 6

Dalhart 43, Spearman 35

Dallas Highland Park 52, Richardson Lake Highlands 21

Dallas Jesuit 40, Richardson Pearce 13

Deer Park 49, Beaumont West Brook 21

Denison 35, Kennedale 28, OT

Denton Ryan 63, Azle 14

Dickinson 41, Pasadena Dobie 3

Donna 55, PSJA Memorial 14

Dublin 24, Anson 21

Dumas 27, Perryton 25

Eagle Pass 58, CC Moody 0

Edcouch-Elsa 27, Brownsville Rivera 7

Edinburg North 42, Sharyland Pioneer 39

El Campo 27, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 14

Elk City, Okla. 37, Canadian 36

EP Bel Air 53, Chaparral, N.M. 0

EP Pebble Hills 40, EP Eastwood 22

Evadale 14, Kountze 6

Falls City 32, Stockdale 20

Farwell 49, Sundown 0

Floydada 42, Smyer 18

Forney 59, Mesquite Poteet 0

Fort Bend Marshall 47, Alief Taylor 0

Fort Stockton 31, Clint Horizon 3

Frisco Centennial 14, Sherman 7

Frisco Reedy 13, Frisco Lone Star 7

FW Southwest Christian 49, Arlington Oakridge 21

Galena Park North Shore 55, Spring Westfield 25

Ganado 27, East Bernard 22

Garden City 61, Midland Trinity 0

Gholson 54, Waco Parkview Christian 6

Glen Rose 49, Graham 14

Gordon 52, Strawn 6

Gorman 50, Blum 22

Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 28

Hallsville 34, Sulphur Springs 21

Hamlin 33, Crosbyton 0

Hamshire-Fannett 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 12

Happy 64, Springlake-Earth 14

Harlingen 56, Mission Memorial 0

Hawley 36, Eastland 12

Hidalgo 34, Rio Hondo 7

Holliday 37, Idalou 7

Houston Christian 50, Katy Pope John 13

Houston KIPP 42, Sabine Pass 0

Houston St. John’s 34, Fort Bend Christian 28

Houston Washington 46, Pasadena 26

Humble Atascocita 38, Liberty, Nev. 0

Hurst Bell 10, Arlington Houston 7

Ira 50, Jayton 33

Iredell 50, Mullin 0

Irving Cistercian 47, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

Irving Faustina Academy 41, Savoy 32

Jacksboro 48, Peaster 30

Jefferson 24, De Kalb 14

John Cooper 50, Dallas St. Mark 14

Katy Paetow 34, Katy Morton Ranch 29

Killeen 23, Cleburne 7

Kress 72, Lenorah Grady 22

La Feria 42, Brownsville Pace 21

La Porte 69, Baytown Goose Creek 17

Lake Belton 48, Red Oak 47, OT

Lake Dallas 41, Princeton 1

Laredo Cigarroa 35, SA South San Antonio 7

Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22

Lewisville 44, Mesquite 7

Lewisville Marcus 30, Euless Trinity 20

Lindale 30, Van 27

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 41, Bridge City 7

Longview 69, Tyler Legacy 0

Loop 49, Wellman-Union 0

Lubbock Christian 82, Bovina 22

Lubbock Cooper 33, Abilene Wylie 28

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 48, Anton 0

Lufkin 31, A&M Consolidated 14

Lyford 14, Raymondville 0

Lytle 42, West Campus 0

Malakoff 29, Salado 27

Mansfield 21, South Grand Prairie 16

Mansfield Timberview 70, Dallas White 17

McAllen Rowe 27, Mission Sharyland 20

McKinney 49, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

McLean 66, Darrouzett 0

Melissa 48, Royse City 24

Mertzon Irion County 57, Roby 0

Mesquite Horn 43, Tyler 6

Midland Legacy 56, Abilene 20

Midlothian 32, Killeen Shoemaker 27

Midlothian Heritage 41, Waco La Vega 14

Milano 41, Temple Central Texas 7

Miles 56, Water Valley 0

Mission 34, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9

Morton 38, Munday 14

Mount Calm 46, Brookesmith 0

Muenster 31, Windthorst 13

Muleshoe 39, Friona 21

N. Richland Hills Birdville 56, Carrollton Turner 3

Nazareth 71, Groom 58

Newton 20, Jasper 6

North Forney 31, North Mesquite 14

Oakwood 66, Aquilla 20

Odessa Compass 14, Iraan 13

Odessa Permian 13, Amarillo Tascosa 12

Oglesby 50, Covington 34

Olney 34, Haskell 7

Olton 34, Texico, N.M. 20

Palmer 21, Palestine Westwood 12

Panhandle 68, Vega 33

Pasadena First Baptist 80, Austin Veritas 24

Penelope 56, Trinidad 7

Plano Coram Deo 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Plano East 35, Prosper Rock Hill 28

Plano West 24, McKinney Boyd 21

Port Neches-Groves 27, West Orange-Stark 6

Poteet 21, Uvalde 12

Prosper 19, Rockwall 11

Queen City 51, Como-Pickton 6

Ralls 28, Memphis 0

Richmond Foster 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

Rio Grande City 48, La Joya 7

Rising Star 48, Morgan 18

Robert Lee 48, Baird 36

Rochelle 51, Paint Rock 6

Rockwall-Heath 45, Mansfield Lake Ridge 35

Rogers 28, Troy 21

Roscoe Highland 52, Blackwell 32

Rosebud-Lott 36, Goldthwaite 14

Rule 67, Afton Patton Springs 19

SA McCollum 28, SA Edison 7

SA Northside Brennan 48, San Antonio Harlan 10

SA Northside O’Connor 20, SA Northside Jay 17

SA Southside 36, Laredo Nixon 0

SA Southwest 30, Laredo Martin 0

SA Texas Military 21, Austin Brentwood 14

San Angelo Texas Leadership 36, Winters 34

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 34, Castroville Medina Valley 21

San Benito 47, McAllen Memorial 13

Sanderson 44, Ackerly Sands 28

Seguin 40, Laredo United 29

Seminole 60, Clint Mountain View 21

Shamrock 56, Amarillo Highland Park 47

Shaw, La. 21, Houston Kinkaid 12

Shiner 22, Poth 21

Silsbee 24, Nederland 16

Somerset 35, Floresville 7

Southlake Carroll 47, Cedar Hill 6

Splendora 73, Galena Park 18

Spur 77, Matador Motley County 28

Stamford 32, Ballinger 14

Sterling City 83, Abilene Texas Leadership 19

Stinnett West Texas 18, Boys Ranch 6

Stratford 60, Gruver 0

Sunray 50, Dimmitt 6

Sweetwater 32, Pecos 16

Texarkana Texas 46, Benton, La. 35

The Woodlands Christian 17, Houston St. Pius X 7

The Woodlands College Park 42, Grand Oaks 14

Throckmorton 76, Bryson 27

Timpson 54, Daingerfield 28

Tomball 34, Pearland Dawson 21

Tulia 11, Sanford-Fritch 8

Vanderbilt Industrial 29, Boling 27

Vernon 23, San Angelo Lake View 12

Waco Live Oak Classical 50, Waco Vanguard 0

Wall 3, Tuscola Jim Ned 0

Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0

Westbrook 59, Rankin 58

WF Hirschi 50, Springtown 27

WF Rider 28, Lubbock Coronado 24

Wheeler 24, Guymon, Okla. 22

White Deer 60, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Whiteface 64, Turkey Valley 50

Whitehouse 48, Corsicana 17

Whitesboro 35, Pottsboro 27

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 64, Bethesda Christian 0

Wolfforth Frenship 39, Lubbock Monterey 26

Wortham 60, Jewett Leon 27

Yorktown 62, Woodsboro 18

Zephyr 54, Eagle Christian 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

George West vs. CC John Paul, ccd.

Houston Northside Home vs. CenTex Sports Association, ccd.

St. Mary’s Hall vs. SA Jubilee, ccd.

Waco Reicher vs. Dallas Shelton, ccd.